Thursday: High school art
Art exhibit: The Willamette Valley Scholastic Art Exhibition wraps up its run Thursday, with more than 100 works of art by area high school students on view. Catch the show at the Giustina Gallery in The LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. on the Oregon State University campus. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Huj0EY.
Tuesday: 'Dr. Jekyll'
Movie and music: Corvallis silent film maestros Sonochromatic will improvise a soundtrack for the 1920 silent horror classic "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" when the movie screens at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St. in Corvallis. John Barrymore stars in the flick. Admission: $8 general; $6 seniors. Information: http://bit.ly/2FigXAx.
Wednesday: 'Big Trouble'
Movie: The Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis shows John Carpenter's 1986 cult favorite “Big Trouble in Little China” at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It's about a rough-and-tumble trucker (Kurt Russell) who helps rescue his friend's fiance from an ancient sorcerer. Admission is $5 at the theater, 361 SW Madison Ave. Information: https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies.html.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Irrelevant Podcast Open Mic, 9 p.m. $3.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Patchwork Mind, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Corvallis Advocate Storytelling Night, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
Natty Dresser — Natty Know How: Bourbon Tasting, 7 p.m. $35. 21+
Old World Deli — Appalachian Old Time Music Jam: Feral Chicken Old Time Stringband, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Willamette Valley Scholastic Art Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit includes over 100 works of art by award-winning high school students. This is the last day for the exhibit. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Huj0EY.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis art galleries stay open late. This month’s art walk heralds the coming of spring, with artist Jennifer Lommer’s “Transformations”; Sharon King’s “Fauna and Flora”; Bruce Condkle’s “The Magi” series; and Joan Truckenbrod’s “The Flow of Woven Light.” Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
“Sn-ƐƐzƐ Fractal Worlds of Cheyne Willems,” 4 p.m., The Boardroom, 460 SW Madison Ave., Suite 19, Corvallis. Number-based imagery peers into both the fractal and natural universe. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2FozGvh.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. No cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
The Willamette Valley Photo Arts Guild, 7 p.m., OSU Center for Humanities Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave. Open to the public. Brief business meeting; main program begins around 7:30 p.m. Guests are welcome.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Ronnie Kay, singer-songwriter, 6 p.m. Free. 21+
Angry Beaver Sports Grill — Hip Hop, EDM, 10 p.m. $2. 21+
Bombs Away Cafe — Hyding Jekyll and Minor Anomaly, 9 p.m. $5.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Haus of Dharma: Lucky Lipsync Legends, 10 p.m. $5.
Downtown Dog — Inner Limits, blues, CD release party, 6 p.m., $5.
Imagine Coffee — Doug Book, jazz musician, 7 p.m.
Meet’N Place Tavern — Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Celebrating the show’s 20th anniversary. Clinicians, horse performances daily, trade show and more. Admission is cash only at the gate: $14 adults; $12 seniors 65+; $7 children 6 to 12; children under 5 are free. Information/tickets: http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/ or call 765-655-2107.
Family Fun Night at the Carousel, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W., Albany. Unlimited rides; activities. Admission: $5 per person; children under 3 are free. Information: 541-497-2934.
Z-Hall Music Jam Session, 7 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. Acoustic musicians gather at the hall to play and sing fiddle tunes, bluegrass and country on the fourth Friday of the month.. Audience and musicians bring goodies. Information: 503-394-2922 or email zhall@smt-net.com.
“Visionary! An Evening of Cacao, Dance & Gong,” 7:15 p.m, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Community journey of meditation. Cacao ceremony by Eric Jessup; tribal dance by Baron von Spirit and Gong Sound Bath by Alan Steinborn. Limited to 55 participants. Admission: $19. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2ThTIvb.
“Too Good to Say Goodbye,” Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m., 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Melissa Mills directs Jim Gustafson’s comedy about a writer whose characters have taken up residence in his apartment. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18, seniors 60+, military veterans and Oregon Trail Card holders.
Feedback, 8 p.m., Suite Zero, 425 SW Madison Ave., Suite O-3, Corvallis. Sounds from Corvallis’ experimental music scene, covering all styles of music including noise, experimental, analog and ambient. Featured artists, Phate IV; Jordan Norton and Boo. All ages welcome. Tickets: email Venmo@suitezero or at the store. Information: http://bit.ly/2ThqxIQ.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jimmy Wolfson + Erin Westfall + Katy & the Null Sets, 9 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Richie G & MA Beat, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin’ for Tips, Louis Creed & The Geezer, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Unified Entertainment and Goundup Studios, 8 p.m. $5.
Downtown Dog — The Deep Woods Band, 6 p.m. $5.
Early Dawn Bakery Brownsville — Crooked Kilt Band, Scots/Irish roots music, 6 p.m. $15 suggested donation
Growler Cafe Lebanon — James F. Wright Live, 6:30 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Pete Kozak, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
Pineway Restaurant & Golf Course Lebanon — The Donny Thorp Band, 8:30 p.m.
MORE
Alsea Falls Spring Fling Trail Run, 8 a.m., Alsea Falls Recreational Area, Fall Creek Access Road, Alsea. Course mix of trails and gravel roads among ferns and forest. Choice of runs include 5K, 10K or half-marathon distances. Barbecue after the race. Registration: $35 to $60. Information/registration: https://www.oregontrailruns.com/spring-fling/.
Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. Celebrating the show’s 20th anniversary. Clinicians, horse performances daily, trade show and more. Admission is cash only at the gate: $14 adults; $12 seniors 65+; $7 children 6 to 12; children under 5 are free. Information/tickets: http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/ or call 765-655-2107.
Friends of the Library Monthly Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lebanon Oregon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Monthly book sale. Proceeds benefit various library programs. Includes many new donations of all genres. Information: http://bit.ly/2UNLRHw.
Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 13, Benton County Fairgrounds, Guerber Hall, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Market offers a variety of crafted items, organically grown vegetables and fruits as well as artisan baked breads. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Dia de Artesanias Para Familias/Family Arts and Crafts Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, Corvallis. Learn about the watershed, refuge and wildlife while doing arts and craft projects. Haz proyectos de arte y artesania mientras aprendes sobre la vida silvestre, las cuencas hidrogás y los tipos de hábitat del refugio. Free. Gratis y para todo la familia. Information contact/de contacto, Isabel Justiniano, 541-757-7237 ext. 217.
Corvette Show and Live Music at the Mall, 10 a.m., Heritage Mall, 1895 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Beaver State Corvette Club car show, with music by Life Long Drive at 1 p.m. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/heritagemall/.
Mask Making Day, 1 p.m., The Donaca House, 764 S. Second St., Lebanon. Creative mask making for the Hocus Pocus Dancers. Latex warts and random trinkets will be provided. A prize will be given for the best mask or warts. Information: http://bit.ly/2Cy949r.
Oregon Daffodil Society daffodil show, 1 to 5 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
“Inside Montessori” film screening, 6:30 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Documentary film on Montessori Schools’ support of children in communities across the United States. Tickets are free. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2WjfFMB.
“No Offense: The Improv Jam,” 7 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Improvised comedy featuring volunteers from the audience. Admission: $6. Information/tickets: Majestic.org.
“Too Good To Say Goodbye,” Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m., 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Melissa Mills directs Jim Gustafson’s comedy about a writer whose characters have taken up residence in his apartment. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18, seniors 60+, military veterans and Oregon Trail Card holders.
Doe with Eureka California and special guests, 8 p.m., Mudville Stadium, Corvallis. Send a direct message for address. A night of alternative indie rock from London alongside euphoric rock 'n’ roll All ages welcome. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2HyFpkH.
Corvallis Squares Dance, 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Jim Voll calling and Judy Russell cueing. Admission: $6.
Gratitude’s UpBeat Café. Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. 7-9 p.m. Fourth Saturday of every month. Free. Local Corvallis jazz-blues musicians who draw their influences from the likes of John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and Keith Jarrett, along with funky dance music to free jazz chaos. Dancing, toe-tapping and cheers all around are welcome. Information: gratitudejazzband.com./
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Celebrating the show’s 20th anniversary. Clinicians, horse performances daily, trade show and more. Admission is cash only at the gate: $14 adults; $12 seniors 65+; $7 children 6 to 12; children under 5 are free. Information/tickets: http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/ or call 765-655-2107.
Corvette Show and Live Music at the Mall, 10 a.m., Heritage Mall, 1895 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Beaver State Corvette Club car show and live music by Life Long Drive at 1 p.m. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/heritagemall/.
Oregon Daffodil Society daffodil show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Free and open to the public. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Sweet Home Propagation Fair, 1 to 4 p.m., Sweet Home Charter School, 28721 Liberty Road. Bring a plant, seed or cutting to share along with a clear accurate label or select a fruit tree scion and have it grafted by skilled volunteers. Sponsored by Wright Family Farm, Jeannie Berg of Queener Farm will give a presentation on resilient apple varieties and Ashley Lindsay of Pleasant Valley Cider Apples will speak on IPM and organic orchard pest control strategies. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Wgrrat.
Lenten Organ Recital Series: Amy Isted, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. All music with a Lenten meditation printed in the program. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2ISTBWX.
"Being Human in the 21st Century: A Special Evening with Nate Hagens," 6:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Conversation on Hagen’s work which explores how human individual and collective behavior, once integrated with energy, climate and resource constraints, develops a clearer timeline going forward. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2UHXLm9.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Spring Break 2019 Safari Week: African Serengeti, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lebanon 305 S. Fifth St., and Boys & Girls Club of Sweet Home, 890 18th Ave., Sweet Home. Activities, games and crafts all week. Breakfast, lunch and snack provided. Field day on Friday will be in Sweet Home. Transportation provided Wednesday and Friday to events for attending members in Lebanon and Sweet Home. Cost: $15 per day before noon; $60 for whole week; free, afternoons only. Information: http://bit.ly/2Tnm6fn.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
School’s Out Adventure: Spring Salmon Study, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Avery House Nature Center, 1200 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. Three-day adventure running with salmon on a journey from mountain streams to giant ocean seas. Visit Clemens Park and the Alsea Fish Hatchery. For children ages 5 to 10. Cost: $50/day or $125 for all three days; additional $25 field trip fee. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2uhvDdR.
Introduction to Marionette Puppets with Sheri, 2 p.m., Downtown Carnegie Library, 302 Ferry St. SW, Albany. For fourth graders and up. Register at the Teen Desk or call 541-791-0109.
Spring Break at the Library: Nailed It or Failed It Cake Pops, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Spring break activity for ages 13 to 18. Sign-up is required for this event. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
Tween Night at the Library: It’s Duct Tape, 6 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SW. It’s Duct Tape night for tweens ages 9 to 13. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Willamette Writers on the River’s Spring Open Mic, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Allison Room, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Read written work, completed or in progress. All genres welcome; no graphic violence, sex or hate speech. Seven minutes allotted to each person; sign-up begins at 6:15 p.m. Number of readers is limited. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Tk8fXw.
Beginning Lindy Hop, 7 to 8 p.m., and Beginning Charleston Swing Lessons, 8 to 9 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Lessons are from April 1 to 29. Lindy 1 is a five-week lesson series covering basic eight-count footwork, swing-out, Lindy circle, turns and footwork variations. Charleston 1 is a five-week lesson series covering footwork, kicks, stalls, gear turns and hand-to-hand Charleston. For all ages; individuals and partners welcome. Willingness to change and rotate partners with different people in class is required. Cost: $40 in advance; $50 at the door. Information/tickets: www.corvallisswing.com.
Role Play Club with Jonathan, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Everyone gets to decide the future of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://bit.ly/2RJVQ22.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m. Free.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Spring Break 2019 Safari Week: Amazon Rainforest, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lebanon 305 S. Fifth St., and Boys & Girls Club of Sweet Home, 890 18th Ave., Sweet Home. Themed activities, games and crafts all week. Breakfast, lunch and snack provided. Field day on Friday will be in Sweet Home. Transportation provided Wednesday and Friday to special events for attending members in Lebanon and Sweet Home. Cost: $15 per day before noon; $60 for whole week; free, afternoons only. Information: http://bit.ly/2Tnm6fn.
School’s Out Adventure: Spring Salmon Study, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Avery House Nature Center, 1200 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. Three-day adventure running with salmon on a journey from mountain streams to ocean seas.For children ages 5 to 10. Cost: $50/day or $125 for all three days; additional $25 field trip fee. Information/tickets: http://www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org/outofschool/.
Spring Break Movie and Crafts, noon, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Decorate an umbrella and kite; then watch “Mary Poppins Returns,” with popcorn and hot cocoa. Art supplies provided. Families welcome. Information: http://bit.ly/2TnqhrC.
Tears of Joy Theatre presents: "The Vain Little Mouse" ("La Ratoncita Presumida"), 1 p.m. Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. A bilingual puppet show about La Ratoncita, a mouse who learns the importance of being humble, and her search for the perfect suitor. Free. Information: 541-766-6794.
Spring Break at the Library: Candy Bar Bingo for Kids, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library 55 Academy St., Lebanon. Free for all ages. Library card not required. Information: 541-258-4926.
Intermediate Marionette Workshop with Jason Ropp, 2 p.m., Carnegie Downtown Library, 302 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Ropp, of Dragon Theater, will continue from the introduction to marionettes class. All participants must have attended the introductory workshop or have participated in Marionette Troupe. For youth in fourth grade and up. Register at the Teen Desk or call 541-791-0109.
Spring Break Teen Movie Marathon: “The Maze Runner,” 2 to 5 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Part one of the “Maze Runner Trilogy” in the Youth Activity Room. Snacks provided. Free. For teens sixth grade through 12th. Information: http://bit.ly/2uiZNNV.
Tai Chi at the Library, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays, January through March, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Instructor Jeff Herda will lead class practice in the traditional Yang style. Classes will consist of stretching Qigong, energy work, and basic exercises to help relax and breathe. Wear comfortable clothing. For ages 18 and older. Free. Registration not required. Information: 541-258-4926.
Community Seed and Plant Swap, 6 to 8 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Swap or share extra garden seeds, transplants, or houseplants. Each item should be carefully wrapped and labeled. OSU Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer any gardening questions. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2TYsdLB.
Darkside Silent Feature: “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” (1920), 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Starring John Barrymore, an archetype of gothic horror. A silent classic with live music by Corvallis’ silent film maestros, Sonochromatic. Admission: $8 general; $6 seniors. Information: http://bit.ly/2FigXAx.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m., 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Community movie night: “By Might of His Right & The Battle of Elderbush Gulch” (1913), with Sonochromatic, 6 p.m. Free, $5 suggested donation
Downtown Dog — Broken Bard, variety, 6 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Spring Break 2019 Safari Week: Australian Outback in Lebanon, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lebanon 305 S. Fifth St., and Boys & Girls Club of Sweet Home, 890 18th Ave., Sweet Home. Themed activities, games and crafts all week. Breakfast, lunch and snack provided. Field day on Friday will be in Sweet Home. Transportation provided Wednesday and Friday to special events for attending members in Lebanon and Sweet Home. Cost: $15 per day before noon; $60 for whole week; free, afternoons only. Information: http://bit.ly/2Tnm6fn.
Linn County Flea Market, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, Santiam Building, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Albany’s largest indoor flea market, with vendor displays of antiques, collectible, vintage and one of a kind items. Free parking. Admission: $6 early; 8 to 9 a.m.; $2 regular, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; children 12 and under are free. Information: http://www.linncountyfleamarket.com/.
School’s Out Adventure: Spring Salmon Study, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Avery House Nature Center, 1200 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. Last day of a three-day adventure running with salmon on a journey from mountain streams to the ocean. For children ages 5 to 10. Cost: $50/day or $125 for all three days; additional $25 field trip fee. Information/tickets: http://www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org/outofschool/.
Spring Break Activities at the Carousel: Bricks and Joysticks, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Albany Historic Carousel, 503 First Ave. W. Bricks and Joysticks will display its special Lego play stations and collections. Activities will include a scavenger hunt. A special figure can be purchased for $3, which includes a free ride token. Free. Information: albanycarousel@gmail.com or call 541-497-2934.
Spring Break Teen Movie Marathon: “The Scorch Trials,” 2 to 5 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Part two of the “Maze Runner” trilogy in the Youth Activity Room. Snacks provided. Free. For teens sixth grade through 12th. Information: http://bit.ly/2uiZNNV.
Maker Day at the Library: Invention Day, 3:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Dip a toe into the world of science, technology, engineering, arts and math. A variety of materials will be provided to create something new. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Kids Spring Break Movie Night, 5 p.m., NACC Children’s Ministry, 1273 Thornton Lake Drive NW, North Albany. Pizza for dinner, games and watching “The Peanuts Movie.” Information: http://bit.ly/2HGzglw.
Teen Movie Night: “Isle of Dogs,” 6 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Popcorn, lemonade and Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs.” Movie is rated PG-13; teens ages 13 and up welcome. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
“Big Trouble in Little China” at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A rough-and-tumble trucker (Kurt Russell) helps rescue his friend’s fiance from an ancient sorcerer in a supernatural battle beneath Chinatown. John Carpenter’s 1986 flick has become a cult favorite. Admission: $5 general. Information: https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies.html.
Albany Writers, 7 p.m., fourth Wednesdays, Albany Fire Department Station No. 13, 1980 Three Lakes Road SE, Albany. No-cost amateur writers’ group. IInformation: 541-704-4116.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 9 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Michelle Dedman Trio, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Sonny Hess, songs of Joni Mitchell, 6 p.m. $10
Imagine Coffee — Benjamin Clark, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
MORE
Spring Break 2019 Safari Week: Galapagos Islands, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lebanon 305 S. Fifth St., and Boys & Girls Club of Sweet Home, 890 18th Ave., Sweet Home. Themed activities, games and crafts all week. Breakfast, lunch and snack provided. Field day on Friday will be in Sweet Home. Transportation provided Wednesday and Friday to special events for attending members in Lebanon and Sweet Home. Cost: $15 per day before noon; $60 for whole week; free, afternoons only. Information: http://bit.ly/2Tnm6fn.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Spring Break at the Carousel: Princess Perfection and Rapunzel Party, 10 a.m., Historic Carousel and Museum, 503 First Ave. W., Albany. Join Princess Perfection and Rapunzel for art projects, coloring and face painting. All ages welcome. Princess Perfection will collect donations for activities. Information: http://albanycarousel.com/events/.
Early Childhood Storytime: Colors - Parachute Play, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Spring Break at the Library: Red Yarn and Puppets, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library 55 Academy St., Lebanon. Red Yarn and his puppets perform. Free for all ages. Library card not required. Information: 541-258-4926.
Spring Break Teen Movie Marathon: “The Death Cure,” 2 to 5 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Part three of “The Maze Runner” trilogy in the Youth Activity Room. Snacks provided. Free. For teens sixth grade through 12th. Information: http://bit.ly/2uiZNNV.
Children’s Film Festival, 2 to 4 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave, SE. An assortment of short children’s films with discussion. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2OiE5mC.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
ON VIEW
“From the Heart” art exhibit, Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Work by Newport artist Rick Bartow will be on display throughout March and April. Bartow captures the faces of W.H. Auden, Bertolt, Brecht, Joseph Conrad, Emily Dickinson and others, on rice paper and repurposed papers, often letters and envelopes. Exhibit can be viewed during normal library hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 1 to 7 p.m., Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Information: www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org.
“Body Marks,” Ariel Baron-Robbins, Ellen Mueller and Michael Namkung art exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Through March 28. Information: http://bit.ly/2I9NgGA.
The Crow’s Shadow Art Institute exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Linn-Benton Community College, North Santiam Hall Art Gallery, 6500 Pacific Blvd., Albany. Prints from The Crow’s Shadow Art Institute of Pendleton, Oregon. Work by 23 prints by contemporary Native American artists and other Crow’s Shadow Artist Residency recipients. On display through the end of March. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2N3rfba.
“Falling Trees and Sap in their Veins” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Benton County Historical Society Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Traveling exhibit of photos by David Paul Bayles, showing loggers and depicting a forested landscape in transition. Runs through April 6. Admission is by donation. Information: http://bit.ly/2J67Bg6.
Plinkiewisch Scholarship exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Multimedia exhibition “Living with…” explores topics from living with a rescue dog to living with mental illnesses. Exhibit through March 28. Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2XrZ3U9.
“Transformations” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Art in the Gallery, 209 SW Second St., Corvallis. Transformations is a month-long art exhibit by Corvallis artist Jennifer Lommers inspired by the changing seasons and the passage of time. A wine reception will be held at the gallery, March 21. Information: http://www.artinthevalley.net/.
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.