Weekend: 'Anything Goes'
Theater: The West Albany High School production of the classic Cole Porter musical continues its run this weekend at the school, 1130 Queen Ave. SW. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9. Tickets are $10-15 and are available at the door and also at this website: https://eventswest.ludus.com/index.php.
Tuesday: 'Ursula K. Le Guin'
Film: A free showing of "Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin," a new documentary about the late Portland writer, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at The LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. on the Oregon State University campus. Director and producer Arwen Curry will be on hand for conversation after the show. For information: http://bit.ly/2H4PLZm.
Wednesday: Nutria at lunch
Lecture: Wednesday's noon edition of "History Bites" at the Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., features the mid-valley's Mike Martin presenting "Nutria, the Other Dark Meat." Martin, the son and grandson of nutria ranchers, will speak about the history of nutria and nutria ranching (yes, that was a thing) in the mid-valley. People who have seen this presentation will tell you it's hilarious. And sad. And it's free. Information: http://bit.ly/2SPWuYF.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Moon Dog Stringband Live, 9 p.m., $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges, 7:30 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Improv, 9:30 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Benjamin Clark, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
MORE
Call to poets: The Arts Center Youth Poetry and Art Celebration, The Arts Center Corrine Woodman Gallery, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Young poets, kindergarten through eighth grade living in Linn or Benton County can participate in the 14th Annual The Arts Center Youth Poetry Celebration. Submission deadline is March 10. All poems submitted will be exhibited. Awards will be announced at reception and youth open mic, Wednesday, May 1 at 5 p.m. For forms and guidelines, go to this website: theartscenter.net or call Hester Coucke, 541-754-1551, ext. 658 or email hester@theartscenter.net.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
“Mind Matters: Anxiety,” 9 a.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Helen Beaman, older adult behavioral health specialist and mental health services coordinator for Linn and Benton counties, will speak about anxiety signs and symptoms, better ways to manage anxiety and coping skills to find calm. Call 541-258-4919 to register or come by the senior center. Information: http://bit.ly/2H4EWFS.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels; learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Take Apart Workshop, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Workshop to look inside old home appliances and electronics to see how they work. Tools, safety gear and appliances provided. Ages 10 to adults. A waiver is required to participate. Registration is encouraged, but not required. Wear old clothing. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/take-apart-workshop-registration-49101354473.
Sustainability Fair and Town Hall 2019, 5 p.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Sustainability Fair featuring local food, music and 50 hands-on exhibits from 5 to 7 p.m. Town Hall will take place from 7 to 9 p.m., with keynote presentation by University of Oregon professor Mary Christina Wood, followed by discussion and activities. Free. Registration not required to attend. Information: http://bit.ly/2TjrCnn.
Women in Business Expo, 6 p.m., Jefferson Community Center, 107 N. Main St., Jefferson. Expo for celebrating women in business by showcasing what they do and their connection in the community. Variety of merchants and vendors. Free. Information: https://www.jeffersonareacc.com/
Oregon State University Stone Award Book Discussion: “The Underground Railroad,” Part 3, 6 p.m, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, Main Meeting Room, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. OSU Professor Iyunolu Osagie will lead the discussion on the final third of Colson Whitehead’s novel “The Underground Railroad.” Osagie, author of “The Amistad Revolt: Memory, Slavery, and the politics of Identity,” teaches courses in African and African-American fiction, poetry and drama at OSU. Information: http://bit.ly/2tvYz1F.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Sweet Home High School Winter Band Concert, 7 p.m., Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St., Sweet Home. The sixth-grade band as well as the junior high, concert band and wind ensemble will perform. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2UvXqTi.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Cider — AlphaReady; Cerebral Cortext; KI Designs, 6 p.m. Free. 21+
Barsideous Brewing — Mine the Fold and Novocane, 9 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Illusion, Live Hip Hip, 10 p.m., 21+. $5.
Imagine Coffee — Michael Wren & Company, St. Patrick’s music, 7 p.m.
Meet’n Place Tavern — Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Northwest Fly Tyer and Fly Fishing Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Some 200 tyers, 50 exhibitors, casting demos, classes, author signings, and raffles. Admission: $10; Federation of Fly Fishers members, veterans and youth 18 and under are free. Continues Saturday, same times. Information/tickets: https://nwexpo.com/wp/.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: OSU Chamber Strings. Information: 541-737-4061.
Camp Adair Living History Program, noon, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Dennis Emerson and Gary Richards will present. Emerson will speak on the Adair Air Force Station and how it fit into the air defense system and Richards will speak of the history behind the camp selection and history of the name. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VEVdW3.
Movie matinee at the Senior Center: “Ghostbusters," 12:30 p.m., Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Movie and refreshments are free. Information: 541-917-7760.
Sock Hop and Silent Auction, 6 p.m., Mountain View Elementary School, 340 NE Granger Ave., Corvallis. The school’s annual dance and fundraiser. Information: http://bit.ly/2SMLk6I.
“Wine & Whiskers: A Tail of Mutts & Magick,” 6 p.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Live and silent auction includes dinner, alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks. Silent auction precedes dinner and live auction. Fundraiser for Heartland Humane Society. Event is sold out. Questions about sponsoring or donating, contact Emily James at donate@heartlandhumane.org.
Power Chord Sing-Off, 6:30 p.m., OSU, Milam Auditorium, 2520 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. A cappella music performed by Power Chord and area groups. Admission: $7 general; $5 students. Tickets sold at the door. Information: http://bit.ly/2IXaEaJ.
“Disney’s Beauty & the Beast,” 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Stage adaptation of the Disney animated musical. Tickets: $12 adults; $10 seniors; $10 students, 12 to 19; $8 youth, 11 and under; $6 children, 4 and under. All seats are general admission. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2UWftCg.
“Anything Goes,” 7 p.m., West Albany High School, 1130 Queen Ave. SW. The classic musical with lyrics and music by Cole Porter. Admission: $10 standard; $12 premium #2; $15 premium #1. Information/tickets: https://eventswest.ludus.com/index.php.
Réalta at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A Belfast-based band, Réalta captures timeless aspects of traditional Irish music and presents it in its raw form. Admission: $20 general; $30 advance. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2IXaJee.
Willamette Apprentice Ballet: Carnival of the Animals, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Featuring guest performer Charlotte Headrick with character, modern and Chinese dance classes from the Corvallis Academy of Ballet with dances from the ballets, “Raymonda” and “Let Joy Be Unconfined”. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2H5tudX.
“The Little Prince,” Oregon State University Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. From the book by Antoine de Saint-Exupery, “The Little Prince” is a whimsical tale of a mysterious little prince from another planet. Directed by Jen Waters. Admission: $12 general; $10 seniors; $8 youth/students; $5 OSU students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2GQ2FKK.
Portland Cello Project performs Radiohead’s "OK Computer," 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Portland ensemble performs the classic Radiohead album in its entirety. The ensemble includes brass, percussion and guest vocals by Patty King of The Shins. Admission: $45 to $50. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2tTKOd2.
Literary Northwest Series: Author Keith Scribner, 7:30 p.m., OSU Learning Innovation Center, Room 128, 165 SW Sackett Place, Corvallis. Oregon State University professor and author, Keith Scribner will read from his new novel, “Old Newgate Road,” and discuss his work with his editor, Gary Fisketjon of Alfred A. Knopf. Part of the Literary Northwest Series. Book signing will follow after discussion. Free. Information: 541-737-1658.
Oregon State University Opera presents: Puccini’s “La Rondine,” 7:30 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Full production of Giacomo Puccini’s “La Rondine”, a comic opera in three acts, directed by Anthony Eversole. Admission: $10 advance; $15 at the door. OSU students and K-12 students free. CAFA discounts apply. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2XFnNIu.
Chamber Music Corvallis presents: Boreal Trio, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. The Boreal Trio comprises three soloists with unusual instrumentation — a violist, a clarinetist and a pianist. Admission: $26 general. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2UmG4bG.
Friday Swing Dance at OSU, 8 p.m., OSU Women’s Building, Room 116, 160 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Evening of swing dancing with an hour-long swing lesson, followed by two hours of social dancing. Music DJ Lindsey Almarode and others to be announced. Open to the public. All ages, individuals and partners are welcome. Cost: $5. Information: lindy@corvallisswing.com or call 541-515-8231.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Comedy Night with Alex Elkin, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Smomid, Bitz ‘n’ Bitz, Luthor Magot, 8 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Beyond the Moon, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin’ for Tips, The Broken Bard, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — D.C. Blues, 6 p.m.
Hard Times Hideaway (formerly Subzero) — Dam Right Drag Night, 9 p.m., 21+. $5 cover
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Dinna Fash, Celtic music, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Experiments with Noise: Björkstalker, Leash Kid nOiZephyZiX, Cosmic Fun, Dsatwsy, 6 p.m.
Peacock Bar & Grill — "Groove," hip-hop, rock, electro-pop, 10 p.m.
MORE
Northwest Fly Tyer and Fly Fishing Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Some 200 tyers, 50 exhibitors, casting demos, classes, author signings, and raffles. Admission: $10; Federation of Fly Fishers members, veterans and youth 18 and under are free. Information/tickets: https://nwexpo.com/wp/.
Cheadle Lake Water Trail Paddle, 9 a.m., Cheadle Lake north entrance at boat ramp off of River Road, Lebanon. Bring a kayak, canoe or other nonmotorized watercraft and follow the water trail on Cheadle Lake. Peak Sports will be on-site with kayaks and canoes for the event. Flotilla will launch from the north shore boat launch of Cheadle Lake. Arrive before 8:45 a.m. Life vests are required. Free. Information: www.buildlebanontrails.com or call 541-409-1302.
OSU Extension Service: Rural Living Day, 9 a.m., Harrisburg High School, 400 S. Ninth St., Harrisburg. Food preservation, natural resources, agriculture, tools, forestry and wildlife workshops for those with small acreage or who are considering a move to the country. Admission: $25. Information: 541-766-3553.
Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 13, Benton County Fairgrounds, Guerber Hall, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Market offers crafted items, organically grown vegetables and fruits as well as artisan baked breads. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Farmers Market at the Warehouse, 9 a.m. to noon, The Warehouse, 315 Lyon St. SE, Albany. Indoor Farmers Market at The Warehouse with locally sourced fresh produce, meat, grains and artisan breads and preserves. Information: 541-704-0076 or visit http://bit.ly/2VbezBT.
LBCC Family Fun Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Linn-Benton Community Activities Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. For families and children ages 1 to 6. Activities include modeling clay, an obstacle course, crafts, bounce houses, face painting and putt-putt golf. Doggie Ambassadors from SafeHaven will be available to pet and love, along with a themed reading area and special visit from LBCC’s Rocky the Roadrunner. Admission is free; activity tickets are 25 cents each. Used books and toys sale. Information: 541-917-4884.
Lebanon High School Music Bazaar and Silent Auction, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. Fundraiser and silent auction for the music department at Lebanon High School. Caesar The No Drama Llama photo opportunity. Information: http://bit.ly/2tUCzh3.
Winter Wildlife Field Day: Nature’s Predators, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, nine miles south of Corvallis off Highway 99 West. Earn Wildlife Explorer Patch, dissect owl pellets, nature walks bobcat game, bookmobile and more. Free. Information: 541-757-7236.
¡Los Cuentos!: bilingual story time for kids, 11 a.m. second Saturdays, Corvallis Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Free to attend. Children of all ages welcome. Information: 541-766-6794.
Howland Scavenger Hunt, 1 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Celebrate gallery-wide scavenger hunt. Prizes. All ages welcome. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2ETFP2B.
Cystic Fibrosis Fundraiser, 1 to 3 p.m., Church of Christ-Hill Street, 1805 Hill St. SE, Albany. Hosted by Wildly Rustic designs, a afternoon of sign making to battle cystic fibrosis. Supplies are provided; RSVP to reserve a spot and choose from four sign designs. Extras will be on hand for drop-ins on a first-come basis. Cost: $40 cash or check only. Information: http://bit.ly/2EyTZ7C.
Second Saturday Art Day: Blackout Poetry, 1 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Monthly second Saturday, for art making and activities for the whole family. Free. Information: 541-754-1551 or visit https://theartscenter.net/2nd-saturday-art-day/.
Screening: “Hippie Family Values,” 2 pm., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. An intimate chronicle, over a 10-year period, of hippie elders and their adult children. Filmmaker Beverly Seckinger will be in person for a Q&A at this Oregon premiere of the film. Admission: $8. Information: https://darksidecinema.com/comingsoon.html.
“The Little Prince,” Oregon State University Theatre, 2 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. From the book by Antoine de Saint-Exupery, “The Little Prince” is a whimsical tale of a mysterious little prince from another planet. Directed by Jen Waters. Admission: $12 general; $10 seniors; $8 youth/students; $5 OSU students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2GQ2FKK.
“Disney’s Beauty & the Beast,” 2 and 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Stage adaptation of the Disney animated musical. Tickets: $12 adults; $10 seniors; $10 students, 12 to 19; $8 youth, 11 and under; $6 children, 4 and under. All seats are general admission. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2UWftCg.
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” at the Whiteside, 2 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Chris Columbus directed this film version of the first J.K. Rowling’s novels about a young wizard. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2UnyVI1.
Spring Fling Carnival and Silent Auction, 4 to 8 p.m., Centennial Elementary School, 38875 NW First Ave., Scio. Carnival games, prizes and concessions. Silent auction. Information: http://bit.ly/2EEnRzC.
The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m. every Saturday, 1394 NW Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
Honky-Tonk Dance and Grange Fundraiser, 6 p.m., Marys River Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Evening of classic grange style with bake sale and lasagna, beginning at 6 p.m. Honky-tonk swing lesson followed by dance with live country music follows at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation; all funds raised will finance grange upgrades. Information: http://bit.ly/2TjrCnn.
West Coast Swing Social Dance and Workshop featuring Marcus Sterling, 6 p.m., Oregon State University Women’s Building 160 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Hour-long workshop led by West Coast swing dancer Sterling followed by a social dance at 7 p.m. All levels welcome. Admission: $5 students; $7 community. Information: http://bit.ly/2UnOkbt.
38th Annual Summit Talent Show, 7 p.m., Historic Summit Grange Hall, 19950 Summit Highway, Blodgett. Featuring performers of all ages, the talent show celebrates creativity, tall tales, songs, dance, comedy and laughter. Everyone is welcome; no alcohol. Admission: $5.
Chintimini Social Dance, 7 p.m., Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 2601 NW tyler Ave., Corvallis. An evening of dancing the waltz, foxtrot, rumba, chacha, nightclub two-step, swing and more. Partner not required. One hour of dance instruction before dance begins at 8 p.m. Admission: $9.50. All ages welcome. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2ESwvfh.
Love of Learning Benefit Show, 7 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Philomath Montessori School hosts its annual benefit show opening with Corvallis’ self-proclaimed “No. 1 British-led drunk-dad rock band,” The Incompatibles, followed by the high-energy dance vibe of The Space Neighbors. Tickets include a light dinner by Block 15. Evening also includes a raffle. Proceeds to benefit Philomath Montessori in Benton and Linn counties. Admission: $10 advance; $12 at the door. Must be 21 and over. Information/tickets: www.square.com/store/philomathmontessori.
“Anything Goes,” 7 p.m., West Albany High School, 1130 Queen Ave. SW. The classic musical with lyrics and music by Cole Porter. Admission: $10 standard; $12 premium #2; $15 premium #1. Information/tickets: https://eventswest.ludus.com/index.php.
Turtle Island Quartet with jazz pianist Cyrus Chestnut, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 27th St., Corvallis. The long-running quartet, with its blend of jazz and classical influences, teams up with pianist Chestnut for an evening of music by Ellington, Bill Monroe, Bill Withers, Coltrane, and more. Tickets: $30-$35 advance; $35-$40 at the door. All seating reserved. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2UuoS4d.
Sweet Home Squarenaders Square Dance, 7:30 p.m. Plus; 8 p.m. MS Square Dance, Oak Heights Elementary School Gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. Potluck at the break. Jim Voll will call the square dance with Jackie Gale as the round dance cuer. Cost: suggested donation of $5 adults; $4 youth. Spectators are free. Information: 541-401-3600 or 541-409-0345.
A Cappella Night, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Local and regional a cappella groups perform an evening of pop, contemporary and traditional a cappella music. Admission: $12 to $14. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2tXjPgF.
Dance Planet! 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Family-friendly event, most second Saturdays. A joyous blend of music and rhythms from across the globe and decades. Admission: suggested $5 to $10 donation. Proceeds got to Earth-friendly causes.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis Violin Tasting: Fine Violin Family Exhibit and Sale, noon to 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, University Club Room, 2500 SW Western Blvd., Corvallis. An exhibit and sale of fine violin family instruments featuring eight regional instrument and bow makers. Violins, violas, cellos, double bass and bows will be exhibited and available to try. Free. Information: www.violintasting.com or call 541-740-8904.
Oregon State University Opera presents: Puccini’s “La Rondine,” 1 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Full production of Giacomo Puccini’s “La Rondine,” a comic opera in three acts, directed by Dr. Anthony Eversole. Admission: $10 advance; $15 at the door. OSU students and K-12 students free. CAFA discounts apply. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2XFnNIu.
All-City Dance Show, 1 to 3 p.m., South Albany High School, 3705 Columbus St. SE. Local Willamette Valley high school and youth dance teams performing for the community before state championships. Free; donations are gladly accepted. Information: http://bit.ly/2Uovfpm.
“The Little Prince,” Oregon State University Theatre, 2 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. From the book by Antoine de Saint-Exupery, “The Little Prince” is a whimsical tale of a mysterious little prince from another planet. Directed by Jen Waters. Admission: $12 general; $10 seniors; $8 youth/students; $5 OSU students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2GQ2FKK.
“Disney’s Beauty & the Beast,” 2 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Stage adaptation of the Disney animated musical. Tickets: $12 adults; $10 seniors; $10 students, 12 to 19; $8 youth, 11 and under; $6 children, 4 and under. All seats are general admission. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2UWftCg.
Sunday Cinema at the Library: “I Am Not Your Negro,” 2:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. The documentary is based on the book “Remember This House” by James Baldwin. Beginning as a memoir of civil rights leaders, the film journeys forward and into black history. Free.http://bit.ly/2HjcArs.
Sundays@3 Free Piano Concert, 3 p.m., Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Back by popular demand, from Ashland, Nic Temple presents a program of classical concert for piano. Information: http://bit.ly/2XGqqKi.
Lenten Organ Recital Series: Brad Bateman, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. All music with a Lenten meditation printed in the program. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2ISTBWX.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Benton Lecture Series: Lynne McKee, “To Catch a Thief Part Two: International Art Theft and the FBI," noon, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Benton County Fairgrounds Director Lynne McKee served with the FBI for eight years and will speak about cases involving trafficking in stolen artwork and undercover operations. Admission is free for museum members; $5 for others. Information: http://bit.ly/2H4uvTC.
Lebanon Lunchtime Gardening Series. Gardening talks sponsored by the Linn County Master Gardeners and the Lebanon Garden Club, second Monday, noon, The Lobby, 661 S. Main St., Lebanon. Free and open to the public. Information: Eileen Breedlove, 541-259-4303.
Maker Club, 3:30 p.m., second Monday, through May Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. All-ages Makers Club. Go hi-tech with virtual reality, 3D printing and programming or go lo-tech with arts and crafts. Experiment with circuits, robots and construction.
“Revisiting the Age of Affluence,” 4 p.m., with Allison Hurst, Center for the Humanities, Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Hurst, a humanities research fellow, will discuss how social scientists of post-WWII Age of Affluence mistook the flattened, high-growth abundant era as a natural product of modern democratic societies. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2H2m9f3.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Science Pub: Ramesh Sagili, Healthy and Sustainable Bees and Beekeeping, 6 to 8 p.m. second Mondays, Old World Deli, 341 Second St., Corvallis. Ramesh Sagili, head of OSU’s apiculture program, will discusss the current status of bee health and sustainable beekeeping. Free. Registration is required. Information/registration: 541-737-4717 or omsi.edu/sciencepubcorvallis.
Yoga in the Gallery, 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Bring your own mat, if possible. Information: theartscenter.net.
Author Presentation: Willy Vlautinm, “Don’t Skip Out on Me,” 6:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Vlautin will read from his newest novel, “Don’t Skip Out on Me,” an exploration of identity and loneliness from deep within America’s soil. Free. Information: 541-766-6793.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan; everyone gets to decide the future of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
Music Technology Concert: Diffusions [5], 8 p.m., Oregon State University, Benton Hall 303, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. Jason Fick curates Diffusions [5], featuring new works by students and faculty from the OSU Music Technology and Production program. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2XIXfGC.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Head to Head, American Barley Wines, 7 p.m. $20. Must be 21.
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m., free.
Schmizza Pizza House — The Re-Pocalypse Trivia and costume night, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Tai Chi at the Library, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays, January through March, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Instructor Jeff Herda will lead class practice in the traditional Yang style. Classes will consist of stretching Qigong, energy work, and basic exercises to help relax and breathe. Wear comfortable clothing. For ages 18 and older. Event is free and registration is not required. Information: 541-258-4926.
Willamette Innovators Network Pubtalk: Paul King of Ampere Scientific, 6 p.m., Deluxe Brewing, 635 Water Ave. NE, Albany. King, the president and executive director of Ampere Scientific, will speak about the company’s journey. Ampere Scientific, which is commercializing the patented Arc Position Sensing technology, invented at the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory. Admission: $10 to $20. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2EIFuhR.
OSU Guitar Ensemble, 7 p.m., Oregon State University, Benton Hall 303, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. Winter term performance led by Dr. Cameron O’Connor featuring new and original works. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2C2akBx.
“Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin,” Film and conversation with Arwen Curry, 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Hosted by the Spring Creek Project, a free screening of a documentary about Le Guin," with conversation after screening with the director and producer, Arwen Curry. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2H4PLZm.
Corvallis Community Choir, winter term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from Jan. 8 to March 19, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
School’s Out Adventure: Coastal Engineering by Bike, Day 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Avery House Nature Center, 1200 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. Three-day adventure highlighting the power of water and the energy of waves on a bike adventure to the OSU Wave Lab along with a beaver dam investigation. For children ages 5 to 10. Cost: $50 a day or $125 for all three days. Information/tickets: http://www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org/outofschool/.
“History Bites at the Museum: Nutria, the Other Dark Meat," noon, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. Mike Martin, son and grandson of nutria ranchers, will speak about the history of nutria and nutria ranching in Albany and the United States. Once praised as a delicacy and prized for their fur, nutria have become an invasive species and major pest. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2SPWuYF.
Random Review: Jan Roberts-Dominguez, noon, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Artist and food writer Jan Roberts-Dominguez will review “What She Ate: Six Remarkable Women & the Food that Tells Their Stories,” by Laura Shapiro. Free. Lunches OK. Information: 541-766-6793.
Art and Music at the End of Life, 12:30 p.m., Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 1046 Sixth Ave. SW. Harpist Kathy Morris will speak on the therapeutic art form of music, and the work done in hospice promoting well-being with patients, families, caregivers and the bereaved through music. Free. Registration is required. Information/registration: www.albanyparksandrecreation.org or call 541-917-7760.
MJCC Author Series: Mary Morris, 4:30 p.m., OSU Foundation, 4238 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Mary Morris, author of “Gateway to the Moon,” will lead an author talk and Q&A. doors open at 4 p.m. to meet and greet the author. Light refreshments will be served. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VFlp2L.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Paul Hoobyar: “Rogue River Reprieve,” 6:30 p.m., The Book Bin, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Local author Paul Hoobyar will discuss his new book “Rogue River Reprieve,” an adventure that plunges a fishing guide out of a cloistered corner of Eden. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2EHljAF.
“Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1939), Wednesday at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A gypsy girl in 15th century France is framed for murder by the infatuated chief justice, and only the deformed bellringer of Notre Dame Cathedral can save her. Admission: $5 general. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2IYuAK4.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam!, 9 p.m. Free. 21+
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in the Woods, 7:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
School’s Out Adventure: Coastal Engineering by Bike, day two, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Avery House Nature Center, 1200 SW Avery Park Dr., Corvallis. Three-day adventure highlighting the power of water and the energy of waves. Sandcastle and village building with the tides at the coast. For children ages 5 to 10. Cost: $50 a day or $125 for all three days; $25 additional field trip fee for day two. Information/tickets: http://www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org/outofschool/.
Early Childhood Storytime: Transportation, Things that Go!, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Pi Without Circles, noon, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, Main Meeting Room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. OSU math fanatic Sara Hagen will explore some of the most surprising occurrences of Pi in mathematics and physics and on whether there must always be a circle “hiding in the background” when we see Pi in an equation. No math background required, circular refreshments will be served. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2TDMbem.
Libby ebook and Audiobook Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Free workshop on how to download and navigate the Overdrive Libby app to access the library’s ebook and audiobook collection on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Registration is not required. Bring smartphone, tablet or laptop and valid Lebanon Public Library card with four-digit PIN. Information: 541-258-4926.
International Bites: Ireland, 2 to 3 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Dishes from Ireland are explored. Sign up by calling 541-258-4919 or at the center office. Information: http://bit.ly/2XJo9Oj.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Young designers from ages 6 and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., second Thursday of the month, Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Meet the Author: Kate Hope Day “If, Then,” 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Local author Kate Hope Day will discuss her book “If, Then” a story about the choices we make that shape our lives. Free.Information: events@grbookstore.com.
Sweet Home High School Drama Club presents: “The Importance of Being Earnest,” 7 p.m., Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St., Sweet Home. A performance of Oscar Wilde’s classic farce, in which the protagonists maintain fictitious alter egos escape social obligations and their tiresome lives. Admission: $2 students and seniors; $4 general; $10 family of four or more. Information: http://bit.ly/2NJlf7R.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly Second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
Pray for Snow Party, 7 p.m., Block 15 Brewery & Tap Room, 3415 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Every second Thursday of the month. Prize giveaways include: lift tickets, overnight stays at the Mount Ashland Hills Hotel, gift cards, and more; grand prize different each month. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1153389011477728/.
OSU University Chorale, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Under the guidance of Sandra Babb, the OSU University Chorale presents its winter term performance. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VEQVxN.
ON VIEW
“From the Heart” art exhibit, 1 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Work by Newport artist Rick Bartow will be on display throughout March and April. Bartow captures the faces of W.H. Auden, Bertolt, Brecht, Joseph Conrad, Emily Dickinson and others on rice paper and repurposed papers, often letters and envelopes. Exhibit can be viewed during normal library hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 1 to 7 p.m., Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Information: www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org.
“Body Marks,” Ariel Baron-Robbins, Ellen Mueller and Michael Namkung art exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Through March 28. Information: http://bit.ly/2I9NgGA.
The Crow’s Shadow Art Institute exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Linn-Benton Community College, North Santiam Hall Art Gallery, 6500 Pacific Blvd., Albany. Prints from The Crow’s Shadow Art Institute of Pendleton, Oregon. Work by 23 prints by contemporary Native American artists and other Crow’s Shadow Artist Residency recipients. On display through the end of March. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2N3rfba.
“Falling Trees and Sap in their Veins” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Benton County Historical Society Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Traveling exhibit of photos by David Paul Bayles, showing loggers and depicting a forested landscape in transition. Runs through April 6. Admission is by donation. Information: http://bit.ly/2J67Bg6.
Plinkiewisch Scholarship exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Multimedia exhibition “Living with…” explores topics from living with a rescue dog to living with mental illnesses. Exhibit through March 28. Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2XrZ3U9.
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.