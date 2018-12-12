This week: Storybook Land
Display: It's the last two days for the Christmas Storybook Land exhibit at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E. in Albany. Thursday hours are 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; hours on Friday are 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. After that, wait until next year. Entry is free. Info: christmasstorybookland.org.
Saturday: Winterdance
Concert: Molly's Revenge, with guest vocalist Amelia Hogan, offers plenty of Celtic Christmas cheer, and the show also features the Murray Irish Dancers from Portland. The show starts at7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Admission: $20 advance; $22 at the door; 65+, $10; 12 and under are free. Information/tickets: https://www.tickettomato.com/event/5876 or call 541-753-8307.
Monday: Music in church
Concert: For the first time in decades, musicians will perform inside Albany's historic Cumberland Church, 401 Main St. SE. Two choirs will perform:Brett DeYoung will direct the South Albany Ascend Choir and Margo DeYoung will the AcaPooia Singers from Calapooia Middle School. Free. Information: www.saveourcumberland.org.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m. Free
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in The Woods, 7:30 p.m.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — The Salem Ramblers, bluegrass, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Movie: "The Polar Express," 6:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Store $2 Bag Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Hundreds of books from all genres and subjects; DVDs, CDs, and VCRs. Bags are provided. Proceeds benefit programs of the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Ninth Annual OSU Staff Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Giustina Gallery, 875 SW 26 St., Corvallis. Works of art created by OSU staff and retirees. Exhibit runs through Jan. 27. Information: https://communications.oregonstate.edu/events/staff-art.
"Things Come Apart" exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Runs through Jan 20. Through extraordinary photographs, disassembled objects, and videos, "Things Come Apart" reveals the inner workings of common, everyday possessions. Free. Information: bentoncountymuseum.org/.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Holiday Banquet, noon, Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NE. Event partners Brookdale Senior Living and Sybaris Bistro will host the annual Holiday Banquet of holiday food, entertainment and decorations. Hors d'oeuvres and punch will be served at 11 a.m. in the lobby before the meal. Tickets: $10. Information/tickets: 541-917-7760 or visit www.albanyparksandrecration.org.
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
Corvallis New Horizons Band Beginning Band sign-up, for classes beginning at 5:15 p.m., every Thursday, starting Jan. 10. Corvallis New Horizons Band is a local band for adults from beginners to more advanced players. Seeking new beginning band members. Information and location: 541-220-8012 or email, lisa@corvallisnewhorizons.band.
Winter Wellness with Essential Oils, 6 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Julia Bell will host a class for ages 18 and up on the benefits of essential oils for boosting the immune system. Participants will make an immune-boosting roller ball to take home. Free; all supplies are provided. Space and materials are limited and registration is required to attend. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, fairy tales, and family movies; two model train displays, a Victorian village and Santa and Mrs. Claus at the North Pole. Admission: Free, donations and nonperishable food appreciated. Information: 541-928-4656 or visit, www.christmasstorybookland.org.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Pray for Snow Party, 7 p.m., Block 15 Brewery & Tap Room, 3415 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Prize giveaways include: lift tickets, overnight stays at the Mount Ashland Hills Hotel, gift cards, and more; grand prize different each month. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1153389011477728/.
Celtic Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Friends of the Family, a mid-Willamette Valley, counseling and education program, presents a free evening of European and Celtic-infused Christmas music. Musicians include: American keyboardist and vocalist, Jeff Johnson; Irish Flutist, Brian Dunning; and German and American vocalists Mark Gremm and Janet Marie Chvatal. Information: 541-757-1761 or email events@fofm.org.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
"The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," presented by Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m., 111 First Ave. W. Rebecca Douglas and Timothy John Kelley II direct this stage adaptation of the C.S. Lewis classic. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 for seniors, students and veterans. Ticket information: albanycivic.org.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Texas Hold’em, Reckless Rockhounds, 7 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Renascentia & Project Atlas, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — AfterDark Monthly: Wavelength, 10 p.m., $5 or two donatable food items.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Greg, guitar, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Thormahlen’s & Company Christmas Harps, 7 p.m.
MORE
Little Blue Truck Christmas Storytime, 10 a.m., Scio Public Library, City Hall, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and books for preschoolers, toddlers and wobblers. Information: ci.scio.l.murray@smt-net.com.
Scio Senior Christmas Party, 11:30 a.m., Scio Senior Center, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Reservation required. Information: contact Liz Tennison, or Scio City Hall, 503-394-3342.
Holiday A Cappella Bash, 2 p.m., Chintimini Senior and Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave., Corvallis. Groups include Ascend, Blue Light Special, the Acapooia Singers and The Sirens. Refreshments will include: pie from First Call Home Health Care and pastries from New Morning Bakery, with a possible visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Cost: $8. Information/tickets: https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/chintimini/page/holiday-capella-bash or call 541-766-6959.
Holiday Dinner at the Oaks, 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., The Oaks at Lebanon, 621 W. Oak St. Prime rib and salmon holiday dinner. Dessert will be served with music in the community room. Cost: $10 on a first-come basis. Information: 541-619-0556 or email marketing@oaksatlebanon.com.
Tennessee Thunder Railroad Christmas Lights, 5 to 8 p.m., 37672 Kgal Drive, Lebanon. Four acres of Christmas tree lights and decorations with rides around the property on Thunder Railroad’s quarter-scale train. Open every Friday and Saturday in December. Admission: $5 adults; $4 per child.
Monteith House Horse-Drawn Wagon Christmas Caroling, 5 p.m., departing every 45 minutes from the Monteith House, 518 Second Ave. SW, Albany. Song leaders, books and bells will be provided. Tickets: $10 adults; $5 for children 12 years. Tickets may be purchased by phone, 541-928-0911 or in person at the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE. For more information, call 541-928-0911 or stop by the Visitors Association.
Family Movie Swim, 7 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Enjoy a swim-in movie with the family. A different family friendly movie will be shown poolside each month. Call for movie details. All ages are welcome; regular admission rates apply. Information: 541-766-7946 or email osborn@corvallisoregon.gov.
"The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," presented by Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m., 111 First Ave. W. Rebecca Douglas and Timothy John Kelley II direct this stage adaptation of the C.S. Lewis classic. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 for seniors, students and veterans. Ticket information: albanycivic.org.
“Black Christmas,” Whiteside Theatre, 9 p.m., 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The holiday season turns deadly for a group of sorority sisters who are stranded at their campus house during a snowstorm in Bob Clark's 1974 horror cult favorite. Cost: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3915723.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Haus of Dharma, XXXmas Dragtacular, 10 p.m. Cost: $5. 21 and over.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — John Shipe, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Arlene, folksy songwriter, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Santa visits, 10 a.m.; Webster Chicago band, 7 p.m.
MORE
Linn County Arts Guild Gifts & Gallery Bake Sale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 605 Main St., Lebanon. Baked goods and artwork by local artists available for holiday gift-giving and celebration. Information: 541-497-0386.
Gallery Calapooia Felt Gnome Demonstration, 11 a.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222 1st Ave., W., Albany. Felt maker Pat Spark will demonstrate how to create felt versions of Scandinavian gnomes, known as Tomtar or Nisser, which are creatures of mischief. Free. Information: 541-971-5701 or visit https://www.gallerycalapooia.com/events/.
ABC House Candy Cane Express, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Santiam Travel Station, 750 S. Third St., Lebanon. Join Santa, Mrs. Claus and all of the elves for a one hour Candy Cane Express ride. Tickets include: 1 hour ride, hot cocoa, candy cane and arts and crafts. Proceeds going to the ABC House. Cost: $21 adult; $18 ages 14-6; $17 seniors 65 and older; military and children under 3 are free. Information and tickets: https://santiam-excursion-trains.ticketleap.com/candy-cane-express-2018/ or call 541-619-0342.
Willamette Valley Concert Band Christmas Concert, 1 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd., SW, Albany. Free Christmas concert featuring traditional and popular Christmas music, along with audience sing-alongs accompanied by the band and alumni of the band. Dedicated to honoring the memory of Mary Sorenson, with reception following. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/726430291083434/?active_tab=about.
Shop 'Til You Drop Parents' Night Out at the Y, 2 p.m., Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Christmas pajama party for kids, with a movie, crafts, games and treats, while parents complete their Christmas shopping. Cost: $15 members; $17 nonmembers. Information: 541-928-0071.
Monster Truck Thunder, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E. Monster trucks, along with Tuff Trucks and Quad Racers. Gates open at noon for the 2 p.m. show; at 6 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show. Cost: $25 advance, includes $10 pit party pass; $18 general adult; $10 general child. Tickets: www.monstertruckthunder.ticketleap.com. Information: email Ron Woodbridge at ron.woodbridge@yahoo.com.
Corvallis Guitar Society Winter Concert: Guitar Society Group Ensemble and local guitarists, 3 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Performing a range of classical music from around the world, including works by Oregon composer Jason Heald. Free. Information: 541-829-2092 or email corvallisguitarsociety@gmail.com.
Tennessee Thunder Railroad Christmas Lights, 5 to 8 p.m., 37672 Kgal Drive, Lebanon. Four acres of Christmas tree lights and decorations with rides around the property on Thunder Railroad’s quarter-scale train. Open every Friday and Saturday in December. Admission: $5 adults; $4 per child.
Monteith House Horse-Drawn Wagon Christmas Caroling, 5 p.m., departing every 45 minutes from the Monteith House, 518 Second Ave. SW, Albany. Song leaders, books and bells will be provided. Tickets: $10 adults; $5 for children 12 years. Tickets may be purchased by phone, 541-928-0911 or in person at the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE. For more information, call 541-928-0911 or stop by the Visitors Association.
Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild Holiday Show, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Donations appreciated. Information: www.corvallisbellydance.org.
Corvallis Repertory Singers: Candlelight & Carols - Vivaldi’s Gloria, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. One of sacred music’s most inspirational choral works, Vivaldi’s Gloria, will be performed along with other seasonal music. Cost: $25 main floor, $18 balcony; $10 student, K-college, main floor. Tickets and information: https://repsing.org/tickets/. Up to two tickets for $5 each are available to holders of the Oregon Trail (SNAP) card.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance featuring Uncle Farmer with Susan Petrick, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $7 general, $6 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
Lebanon Square Circlers Christmas Dance, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Pre-rounds, 7:30 p.m.; Mainstream, 8 p.m. and Plus at 10:15 p.m. Charlotte Jeskey calling; Jackie Gale cueing. Bring a gift valued at $5 or less for the gift exchange. Admission: $5 per individual; $12 per family. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
24th Annual Non-President’s Ball and Food Share Benefit, 7:30 p.m., Top of the Peacock Bar & Grill, 125 SW Second St., Corvallis. Dance to the music of Big E. Little and the Squirrel Men, featuring: Dave Plaehn, Jeff Hino, Dennis Monroe, Bill Foss, and Brian Bucolo. Admission: $10 donation; with all proceeds going to Linn Benton Food Share. Ages 21 and over. Information: 541-754-8522 or email peacockbar-grill@comcast.net.
Winterdance: A Celtic Christmas Celebration, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Featuring Molly’s Revenge, with guest vocalist, Amelia Hogan and The Murray Irish Dancers. Admission: $20 advance; $22 at the door; 65+, $10; 12 and under are free. Information/tickets: https://www.tickettomato.com/event/5876 or call 541-753-8307.
The Majestic Holiday Spectacular, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. An evening of dancing, singing, and more to celebrate the Majestic Theatre while participating in its Majestic's holiday donation drive. Silent auction and bake sale. Tickets: $20. Information: 541-738-7469 or email, noreply@facebookmail.com.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Tom & Jerry, 1 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis Elks Annual Children’s Christmas Party, 1 to 3 p.m., 1400 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Children of the community are invited to the Corvallis Elks Christmas Party. Crafts, pizza, hot dogs, snacks, visit from Santa, entertainment by magician Jeff McMahon. Each child will receive a gift and will be treated to entertainment by magician Jeff McMahon. Free. Information: 541-758-0222.
Lebanon Community Chorus’ Winter Classical Concert, 3 p.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. Directed by Kevin Wong, choral director at Lebanon High School. Information: 541-401-5411.
Eugene Ballet presents: "The Nutcracker," 3 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Hundreds of young dancers join the company on stage, to help Clara and The Nutcracker battle the Mouse King. Cost: $39.75 Adult; $28.50 youth; $28.50 full-time college, one per ID. Information and tickets: http://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase?orgid=39749&pid=8577406%20 or visit https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/event/eugene-ballet-nutcracker-0.
Corvallis Repertory Singers: Candlelight & Carols - Vivaldi’s Gloria, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. One of sacred music’s most inspirational choral works, Vivaldi’s Gloria, will be performed along with other seasonal music. Cost: $25 main floor, $18 balcony; $10 student, K-college, main floor. Tickets and information: https://repsing.org/tickets/. Up to two tickets for $5 each are available to holders of the Oregon Trail (SNAP) card.
Confluence: Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus presents: "Season of Hope and Swing," 4:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Cost: $15; members or order online; $12 seniors/students; $18 at the door. No one is turned away for lack of funds. Information/tickets: www.confluencechorus.org.
Monteith House Horse-Drawn Wagon Christmas Caroling, 5 p.m., departing every 45 minutes from the Monteith House, 518 Second Ave. SW, Albany. Song leaders, books and bells will be provided. Tickets: $10 adults; $5 for children 12 years. Tickets may be purchased by phone, 541-928-0911 or in person at the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE. For more information, call 541-928-0911 or stop by the Visitors Association.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
International Folk Dance, 7 p.m, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, $3 Corvallis Folklore Society member, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Bow Wow Bingo SafeHaven Fundraiser, 6 p.m. $1 a card or $5 for six.
MORE
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 NW 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Lebanon Community Orchestra Suite Treats, 7 p.m., Willamette Manor 176 W. C St., Lebanon. The Lebanon Community Orchestra presents Suite Treats under the direction of Jean Marshall, co-hosted by the Lebanon Senior Center. Cookies and refreshments will be available. Admission: Free, donations are appreciated. Information: http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/directory/jsp/events/dlg/Public_PrintSummary.jsp?ccid=76&visibility=2&context=all.
DIY Craft Workshop at the Library, 7 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Learn how to make your own decorations and gifts. For adults and teens 15 and up. All supplies are provided. Information: 541-917-7580.
Historic Cumberland Church Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., 401 Main St. SE, Albany. Two choirs will perform: Brett DeYoung will direct the South Albany Ascend Choir along with Margo DeYoung directing the AcaPooia Singers from Calapooia Middle School. Free. Information: www.saveourcumberland.org.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
Auditions for “Too Good to Say Goodbye,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. A best-selling author of pulp fiction creates a world for himself when the characters in his books become so real they take up residence in his home while he’s working on a novel. A madcap comedy. Performances run March 22 through April 6. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/too-good-to-say-goodbye/.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Reconnect: Yoga with Your Teen, 6 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Local yoga instructor Jamie McEdwards will lead a yoga session for teens, ages 12 and up, and their parents or guardians. Bring yoga mat and a water bottle. Free; registration is not required to attend. Information: 541-258-4926 or visit www.lebanonpubliclibrary.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
Auditions for “Too Good to Say Goodbye,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. See full listing under Monday. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/too-good-to-say-goodbye/.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Timeless Dance, 1 p.m.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Broken Bard, variety, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Christmas Jazz Band, 7 p.m.
MORE
Amore Concert Series Baroque Christmas, 12:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Noontime organ concert series presenting Christmas music from 17th and 18th century Europe performed by Craig Hanson. Concert is free and open to families. Information: 541-752-2491 or email fumc@corvallisfumc.org.
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
“White Christmas,” Whiteside Theatre, 7 p.m., 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A successful song-and-dance team become romantically involved with a sister act and team up to save the failing Vermont inn of their former commanding general. It's the classic 1954 Christmas movie starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen; Michael Curtiz directed. Cost: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3678986.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Co., 140 NE Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
Auditions for “Too Good to Say Goodbye,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. See full listing under Monday. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/too-good-to-say-goodbye/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — The Irrelevant Podcast Hosts a Comedy Open Mic, 9 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Jesse Meade, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Joanne Broh, Blues, 6 p.m. $10.
Greenberry Tavern — Trivia Night, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Open Mic, 7 p.m.
MORE
"World Culture and Travel: Exploring the Diversity and Wonder of Our Planet," 2 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. World traveler and photographer, Donald Lyon and a special guest, Allen Buzzard, will lead a presentation on China today. Event is free and tea will be provided. No registration is required. Information: 541-258-4926 or visit www.lebanonpubliclibrary.com.
Young Voices Traveling Show Reception and First Show, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Voices Gallery, 301 SW Jefferson Ave., Suite 160 Corvallis. Reception for artists aged 3 to 18, and younger. An open exhibit for children to display their work. Media ranges from ceramics to watercolor, photography to sculpture with endless possibilities. Open exhibit, no rules. For young artist participation: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdMFZDEtGwN7s5wPrfkccj4qKzDU39waMQ8kVaslv362HBf-w/viewform. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/501255367007178/.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk includes … Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Washi Tape Paper Crafting with Your Teen, 6 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Craft holiday cards, tags and gift bags with washi tape. Event is for teens ages 12 and up, and their parent or guardian. All materials will be provided. Space and materials are limited and registration is required to attend. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. There is no cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
“White Christmas,” presented by South Albany High School Theater Arts, 7 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College, Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Stage show featuring the songs and dances from the original movie. Admission: $12 general; $10 students/seniors. Information/tickets: www.linnbenton.edu/current-students/involvement/performing-arts/buy-tickets.php.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.