Weekend: 'Too Good To Say Goodbye'
Theater: Three performances are left of the Albany Civic Theater's production of Jim Gustafson's comedy about a writer whose characters have taken up residence in his apartment. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 4-6 at the theater, 111 First Ave. W. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18, seniors 60+, military veterans and Oregon Trail Card holders.
Friday: Wild Hog in the Woods
Benefit concert: The well-known mid-valley string band Wild Hog in the Woods performs a benefit show for the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center at 7 p.m. Friday at the Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. The center serves people experiencing homelessness or related issues. Admission is $10 to $20, suggested donation.
Tuesday: da Vinci Days lecture
Lecture: In “Good Vibrations: The Spider Web Harp,” Ross Hatton, Chet Udell and Andrew Otto, engineering researchers at Oregon State University, will continue this da Vinci Days series about the art and science of waves. It all starts at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2500 SW Western Blvd., Corvallis. It's free.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Mutschler, Willis, Biesack jazz trio, 9 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges, 7:30 p.m.
Caves Bier & Kitchen Corvallis — Oyster Beer Mini-Fest, 4 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Suggestions Only Improv, 9:30 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Ty Curtis Live, 6:30 p.m.
MORE
OSU Gerontology Conference: Navigating Aging, 8 a.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Annual event with 30 workshops by leading geriatric/gerontology professionals, four keynote speakers and over 20 exhibitors. For registration and ticket information: http://osugero.org/general-information/.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learns and shares music, engages in conversations and tries new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
"What is (not) Cinema?," 4 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Talk and film screening of Dr. William Brown’s latest feature, “The Benefit of Doubt.” After screening, a talk on “non-cinema” and guerilla filmmaking will be held. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2YnpD14.
Autoimmune Disease Workshop Series: Leaky Gut & Digestion, 6 p.m., Majestic Theatre, second floor Community Room, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Workshop to learn practical tips and tools. Free, but space is limited. Reservations required. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2207016116278883/.
Ukulele Workshop with the Ukalaliens, 6 p.m., Lebanon Community Library, 55 Academy St. Ukulele workshop for beginners and “uke-curious.” For ages 16 and up. Limited loaner ukes will be available, registration for workshop is required. No registration necessary if own uke is provided. Free. Information: 541-258-4926 or visit http://bit.ly/2OHNiVw.
Power, Privilege, and Racial Diversity in Oregon, 6 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, Main Meeting Room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. A conversation with Willamette University professor Emily Drew. Free. Bonnie Brzozowski, 541-766-6965 or email bonnie.brzozowski@corvallisoregon.gov.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
“Too Good To Say Goodbye,” Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m., 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Melissa Mills directs Jim Gustafson’s comedy about a writer whose characters have taken up residence in his apartment. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18, seniors 60+, military veterans and Oregon Trail Card holders.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Horse Cult + Myth & Memory, 9:30 p.m. $7. 21+
Corvallis Elks 1413 — ElKaraoke Friday, Karaoke with Baldilockes, 7:30 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Rainbow in the Clouds: Earth Gayyyyyy!, best recycled materials costume prize, celebrating Mother Nature, 10:30 p.m., $5. 21+
Duffy’s Irish Pub — Trevor Tagle, country, 10 p.m. No cover.
Greenberry Tavern — Amos True and the Easy Targets, 50’s & 60’s, reservations encouraged. 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Doug Booth, jazz, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Poetics Corvallis: Eric Dickey and mystery guest, 7:30 p.m.
Margin Coffee — Carried On Band, 6 p.m.
Old World Deli — Hilltop Big Band, jazz, latin and rock, featuring Sherri Bird on piano and vocals, 7:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
American Legion Spring Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Proceeds will benefit veterans and their families as well as youth leadership and other community projects. Parking in back off of Seventh Street. Information: http://bit.ly/2OJhzDv.
Super Day at the Carousel, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Historic Carousel and Museum, 503 First Ave. W., Albany. Wear a superhero costume and ride the carousel with the costumed characters of the Portland Superhero Coalition. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2K7pfRk.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Crafts and Coffee, 10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Play with arts and crafts supplies provided by the library. Explore watercolor, pastels, card making, paper or fiber crafts, or bring your own project from home. Coffee, tea or hot chocolate available. Free, and open to adults and teens, 16 and up. Information: http://bit.ly/2JZCQtQ.
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. This week: Ryan Biesack Trio Jazz Collective. Information: 541-737-4061.
Teen First Friday: Teen Zines!, 4 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Discover the world of self-made books or zines, with local artist and creator Christina Tran. Open to all middle and high school students, grade 6 to 12. Snacks and supplies will be provided. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2uJMrdP.
Friday Family Fun Night, 5:30 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W., Albany. Stop in for unlimited carousel rides for $5 per person and other fun activities. Children under 3 are free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Information: http://bit.ly/2UfCdkv.
Spring Creek Project Author Event: Nathaniel Brodie “Steel on Stone: Living and Working in the Grand Canyon,” 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Brodie’s account of a season living in the canyon, drawing upon eight years as part of a trail crew navigating vast and unforgiving land. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2WOXxuh.
Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center Benefit Concert: Wild Hog in the Woods, 7 to 9 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. The mid-valley string band will perform in this benefit for the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, which responds to needs of individuals experiencing homelessness or related issues. Admission: $10 to $20 suggested donation; no one is turned away for lack of funds. Information: http://bit.ly/2IgZtHZ.
Whiteside Celtic Music Series Presents: Tannahill Weavers, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. One of Scotland’s premiere traditional bands, the Tannahill Weavers span the centuries with instrumentals, topical songs, and original ballands and lullabies. Admission: $20 general; $30 advanced reserved. Information/tickets: https://tannahillweavers.brownpapertickets.com/.
Ukulele Cabaret (community open mic and jam), 7 to 9 p.m. first Fridays, meeting room, First Alternative South Store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Free open mic and sing-along for ukulele players of all ages and skill levels. Songbooks and instruction provided. Bring snacks to share. Hosted by Suz Doyle and Jeanne Holmes. Information: 541-602-5537.
“Too Good To Say Goodbye,” Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m., 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Melissa Mills directs Jim Gustafson’s comedy about a writer whose characters have taken up residence in his apartment. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18, seniors 60+, military veterans and Oregon Trail Card holders.
“The Drowsy Chaperone,” Russell Tripp Performance Center, 7:30 p.m., 6500 Pacific Blvd, SW, Albany. The musical, directed by Timothy Kelley II and Doug Moxley with musical director Alyson Fewless, plays homage to American musicals of the Jazz Age and their fans. Admission: $14 general; $11 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2HKOxCT.
“The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” at the Majestic, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Rus Roberts, “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” by Stephen Adly Guirgis re-examines the plight and fate of the New Testament’s most infamous and unexplained sinner. Admission: $10 opening night specials. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2UfTDxC.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Friday Swing Dance at OSU, 7:45 p.m., OSU Women’s Building, 160 SW 26th St., Corvallis. All the swing dance staples: snacks, the steal circle, solo jamming and sweet tunes. Beginners lessons begin at 8 p.m.; dance begins at 9 p.m. Admission: $5. Information: http://bit.ly/2UciWR7.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Rachel and the Rain Kings, blues and rock, 7 p.m.
Block 15 Tap Room — Oyster & Beer Fest, 2 p.m., Gary Rowles and Chuck Holst live music, 5:30 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — The Ferenjis Live and the Groove Members, 9 p.m., $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rudolf Korv, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin’ for Tips: Theo Czuk, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Hazzadus Flows Vol. 5, 9 p.m. $5.
Early Dawn Bakery Brownsville — Scott Austin, acoustic guitar, 6 p.m. $15 suggested donation
Harrison Bar & Grill — Autonomics + The Kurtis Copenhagen Band, 9 p.m. $5 cover; $3 if in a red dress. 21+.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Michael Wren & Co., keyboard, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Vinwood Taphouse Philomath — Dennis Monroe and Paul Lemoine, country, rock and blues, 7 p.m.
MORE
Walk a Mile for a Child and 5K, 8 a.m., Lebanon Justice Center, 40 N. Second St. Fundraiser to help bring awareness to child abuse. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with 5K at 8:45 a.m., followed by walk at 9 a.m. Cost: $25 for 5K; $20 for walk after March 30. Children under 5 and students from Lebanon schools walk free. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2YQk4bA.
Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The Corvallis Historic Auto Club hosts the “Cars & Coffee” event the first Saturday of the month. Free.
American Legion Spring Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Proceeds will benefit veterans and their families as well as youth leadership and other community projects. Parking in back off of Seventh Street. Information: http://bit.ly/2OJhzDv.
Beaver Barcamp 19, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kelley Engineering Center, Oregon State University, 2500 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Informal unconference hosted by OSU Open Source Lab. Attendees participate in sessions throughout the day or can propose their own session. Free. RSVP by reservation is requested at www.baverbarcamp.org. Information: info@beaverbarcamp.org.
Just a Game Con, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Semiannual convention with a huge library of games that can be rented for free, gaming events throughout the weekend: board, card, role playing, miniatures, video games and more. Admission: $8 per day or $12 for the weekend; children under 10 are free. Event continues Sunday, same times. Information: http://www.justagamecon.com/.
Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 13, Benton County Fairgrounds, Guerber Hall, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Market offers a variety of crafted items, organically grown vegetables and fruits as well as artisan baked breads. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Farmers Market at the Warehouse, 9 a.m. to noon, The Warehouse, 315 Lyon St. SE, Albany. Indoor Farmers Market at The Warehouse with locally sourced fresh produce, meat, grains and artisan breads and preserves. Information: 541-704-0076 or visit http://bit.ly/2VbezBT.
Mudslinger Mountain Bike Race, 10 a.m., 35177 Tum Tum Road, Blodgett. Mudslinger race features an 11- and 18-mile course on private Starker Forests land with some logging road climbs and slippery trails on the downhills. Cost: $20 to $50. Information/registration: https://mudslingerxc.com/.
Preschool Easter Art Day, 10 to 11:30 a.m., North Albany Community Church Children’s Ministry, 1273 NW Thornton Lake Drive, North Albany. For preschoolers 3 to 5. Make artwork to take home. Parent/guardian must remain with child. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2TZ48k0.
The CO Corvallis Maker Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Memorial Union, Oregon State University, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. The CO, a campus-community partnership, offers an opportunity to collaborate and innovate, hands-on research and teaching. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2TPOdUY.
Spring Poultry and Homesteading Faire, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Vendors sell chickens, waterfowl, quail, peafowl, guinea fowl, turkeys, goats, rabbits, hatching eggs, livestock supplies, hemp bedding, organic supplies and more. Education tables; a learn-and-play center for children; opportunities for seed swapping; gardening information. Free. Information: www.oregonpoultryswapinc.com.
Annual meeting of the Nature Photographers of the Pacific Northwest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Milam Hall, Oregon State University, 2520 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Invited speaker is Brenda Tharp. Information: http://bit.ly/2FMTFCY.
An Afternoon with the Cowboys: Cowboy Poetry Gathering, 1 to 4 p.m., Kirk’s Ferry, 36396 Kirk Drive, Brownsville. Gathering of cowboy and cowgirl poets and songwriters with guests Tom Swearingen and Rachel Wilson. Open mic, with no-host lunch and bar. Cowboy jam after the show. No cover charge. Information: http://kirksferry.com/.
April Pools Day, 1 to 4 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Swimming, crafts, storybook stroll, water safety drills and booths with summer program information for youth and adults. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2YOf3QT.
Lecture: David Paul Bayles photography, 2 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Closing lecture by photographer Bayles. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VkI6cD.
“Creating Compassionate Kids” author Shauna Tominey, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton Public Library, Main Meeting Room, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Tominey, an assistant professor of practice and parenting education at Oregon State University, offers a hands-on workshop to learn tools and strategies to help children practice emotional intelligence. Free. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
Mr. & Ms. Spartan Silent Auction, 5 p.m., Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Silent auction to benefit local charities. Student art exhibit will also be on display. Information: http://bit.ly/2uJMrdP.
One Night in Old Hollywood Gala, 5:30 p.m., Flinn Block Hall, 222 First Ave. W., Albany. Gala to benefit Linn-Benton Community College, with cuisine, live music and entertainment inspired by the dazzle of Tinseltown. $125 per person; $1,000 per table of eight guests. Call Andrew Wynings at 541-917-4255. Information: www.linnbenton.edu/gala.
SHARC Showdown 5 Talent Competition, 7 p.m., Sweet Home High School Auditorium, 1641 Long St. Local talent competes for cash and prizes, with special performance by Moriah Winn. Event raises funds for showcase art projects throughout the community. Admission: $5 general; $3 students and seniors. Information: Shirley Austin, 541-409-8957 or email shiaustin221@gmail.com.
Willamette Valley Symphony: Ravel, Beethoven and Schubert, 7 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Symphony orchestral concert featuring works by Ravel, Beethoven and Schubert. Guest conductor, Mark Stanek. Piano soloist, Sunghee Kim. Admission $18 general; $15 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://www.willamettevalleysymphony.org/buy-tickets/.
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Madison Avenue. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Free. Information: Michelle Lovrich at drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
Mid-Valley Belly Dance Collective Show, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. $5 suggested donation at the door. Information: 541-752-8549.
Milonga, 7 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. Argentine tango social dance. First Saturday evening of the month. Entry: $10. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vkw3Mu.
“The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” at the Majestic, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Rus Roberts, “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” by Stephen Adly Guirgis, re-examines the plight and fate of the New Testament’s most infamous and unexplained sinner. Admission: $16 adults; $14 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2UfTDxC.
“Too Good To Say Goodbye,” Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m., 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Melissa Mills directs Jim Gustafson’s comedy about a writer whose characters have taken up residence in his apartment. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18, seniors 60+, military veterans and Oregon Trail Card holders.
“The Drowsy Chaperone,” Russell Tripp Performance Center, 7:30 p.m., 6500 Pacific Blvd, SW, Albany. The musical, directed by Timothy Kelley II and Doug Moxley with musical director Alyson Fewless, plays homage to American musicals of the Jazz Age and their fans. Admission: $14 general; $11 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2HKOxCT.
“Kannapolis: A Moving Portrait,” Jenny Scheinman and H. Lee Waters, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Fiddler player and composer Scheinman and band perform a live score to accompany films made by Waters, who documented life in small towns in the Southeast during the Great Depression. Admission: $30 and $35 advance; $35 and $40 at the door. All seating reserved. First 100 OSU students free with ID. OSU student discount code is needed, code can be obtained at Fairbanks Hall 309A/B or call 541-737-5592. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2UhnpCb.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance featuring The Nettles with Kelsey Hartman, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, Gatton Hall, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $8 to $10 sliding scale general, $5 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance: Return to the 60’s Hippie Dance, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Costumes encouraged. Andromeda Karma Jeskey, calling; Aphrodite Ocean Gale, cueing. Admission: $5 each or $12 family. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Red Dress Party, 9 p.m., Top of the Peacock, 125 SW Second St., Corvallis. Dance with the Sick Town Derby Dames to music put out by DJ Heartburn and Silpher. Proceeds go to the Derby Dames. Cost: $12 at the door, if you wear a red dress. Don’t have a red dress? $20 to put you in one. Information: http://www.sicktownderbydames.com/.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Kids Paint “Cat in the Hat,” 2 p.m. $20 per child.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Caves Bier & Kitchen Corvallis — Oyster & Champagne Brunch, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MORE
Just a Game Con, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Semiannual convention with a library of games that can be rented for free, gaming events throughout the weekend: board, card, role playing, miniatures, video games and more. Admission: $8 per day or $12 for the weekend; children under 10 are free. Information: http://www.justagamecon.com/.
“The Drowsy Chaperone,” Russell Tripp Performance Center, 2 p.m., 6500 Pacific Blvd SW, Albany. The musical, directed by Timothy Kelley II and Doug Moxley with musical director Alyson Fewless, plays homage to American musicals of the Jazz Age and their fans. Admission: $14 general; $11 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2HKOxCT.
Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates Spring Film & Forum Series: “Canadian Healthcare, Debunking the Myths,” 2 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Film screening with commentary and perspectives on health care from other parts of the globe. Free. Information: www.mvhca.org.
“The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” at the Majestic, 2:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Rus Roberts, “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” by Stephen Adly Guirgis, re-examines the plight and fate of the New Testament’s most infamous and unexplained sinner. Admission: $10 opening night specials; $16 adults; $14 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2UfTDxC.
Lenten Organ Recital Series: Bev Ratajak, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave., SW. All music with a Lenten meditation printed in the program. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2ISTBWX.
Willamette Valley Symphony: Ravel, Beethoven and Schubert, 4 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Symphony orchestral concert featuring works by Ravel, Beethoven and Schubert. Guest conductor, Mark Stanek. Piano soloist, Sunghee Kim. Admission $18 general; $15 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://www.willamettevalleysymphony.org/buy-tickets/.
First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., Community Room, First Alternative Co-op South, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. A capella oral tradition session open to all, no experience or music background needed. Free. Information: 541-760-3069.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
International Folk Dance, 7 p.m. first and third Sundays, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Lebanon Lunchtime Gardening Series. Gardening talks sponsored by the Linn County Master Gardeners and the Lebanon Garden Club, noon, The Lobby, 661 S. Main St., Lebanon. Free. Information contact: Eileen Breedlove, 541-259-4303.
Maker Club, 3:30 p.m., second Monday through May 2019, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. All-ages Makers Club. Go high-tech with virtual reality, 3D printing and programming or go low-tech with arts and crafts.
“Woke:” Social Awareness in Spoken Word; poetry of Benjamin Glen, 4 p.m., LBCC Hotshot Café, Forum 127, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. “Woke” refers to remaining conscious of the apparatus of oppression and injustice that feeds off of social apathy and lethargy. Information: http://bit.ly/2OKiovF.
Science Pub Corvallis: “Global Warming and Human Migration” with David Wrathall, 6 to 8 p.m. second Mondays, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second Ave., Corvallis.Wrathall is an assistant professor and geographer at Oregon State University. Free. Information: omsi.edu/sciencepubcorvallis.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga in the Gallery, 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Bring your own mat, if possible. Information: theartscenter.net.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan; everyone gets to decide the future of the group. Ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://bit.ly/2RJVQ22.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Head to Head - Flanders, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m. Free.
Schmizza Pizza House — Trivia Cult Classics, extra points for costume, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
13th Annual Biz Expo Lebanon, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., The River Center, 3000 S. Santiam Highway. Community and business event with over 120 vendors, including giveaways, samples and door prizes. Free. Information: 541-258-7164 or visit https://lebanon-chamber.org/2017-biz-expo-april-11th/
da Vinci Days Speaker Series: “Good Vibrations: The Spider Web Harp,” 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 2500 SW Western Blvd., Corvallis. Series explores the art and science of waves. Ross Hatton, Chet Udell and Andrew Otto, engineering researchers at Oregon State University, will lead the discussion and presentation. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2HUhs6M.
Willamette Innovators Network Shark Tank, 6 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Startup businesses make their pitches to a panel of judges. Admission: $10 to $20 Information: https://www.willametteinnovators.com/event/2019-win-shark-tank-the-next-big-idea/.
You Wrote a Novel. Now What?, 6 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Author Rosiee Thor will discuss the ins and outs of publishing. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2YNYhBq.
Local Folk Open Stage, 7 p.m., Corvallis Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., every second Tuesday. The Arts Center and Corvallis Folklore Society invite individuals and groups to sign up and perform a set of one to three folk-style songs for a total of 10 to 15 minutes. A variety of instrumentation and music are encouraged. Free. Information: k_smith1342@comcast.net or visit http://bit.ly/2Uujkd0.
“Love Thy Nature” film screening, 7 p.m., Meeting Hall of First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road., Corvallis. This award-winning film looks at how an intimate connection with nature is the key to good health and to solving our environmental crises. Event is free and open to the public. Information: office@corvallissucc.org.
“The Art of Memoirs and Family” with authors Margaret Malone, Sophia Shalmiyev and Liz Scott, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Sophia Shalmiyev, author of “Mother Winter” and Liz Scott, author of “This Never Happened,” will share their journeys, processes and experience writing and publishing memoirs. Free. Books will be available for purchase. Information: http://bit.ly/2VFlp2L.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
Family Fire Safety Class, 7:30 p.m., Albany Fire Department Station 12, 120 34th Ave. SE. Class for families with hands-on instruction in the use of fire ladders, how to escape a smoke-filled room and creating family emergency plans. Free. To register, contact Sandy Roberts, 541-917-7734 or email, sandy.roberts@cityofalbany.net.
Tai Chi at the Library, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Instructor Jeff Herda, will lead class practice in the traditional Yang style. Classes will consist of stretching Qigong, energy work, and basic exercises to help relax and breathe. Wear comfortable clothing. For ages 18 and older. Free; registration is not required. Information: 541-258-4926.
Corvallis Community Choir, spring term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from April 2 to June 18, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
2 Town Ciderhouse — Silent film classic: “Take a Chance” (1918), music background by Sonochromatic, 6 p.m. Free, suggested $5 donation for musicians.
Interzone Cafe — OSU Ukulele Club, instruments provided, public welcome, 5:30 p.m. Free.
Schmizza Pizza House — Pints & Pilates, 6:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
History Bites: Cumberland Church, noon to 1 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St., S. Learn about the community effort to save the Cumberland Church. Light refreshments will be served. Admission: $2 adults: $1 children suggested donation. Information: https://www.armuseum.com/events.
Random Review: “The Newcomers,” noon to 1 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Dee Curwen, retired coordinator of the Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center, will review “The Newcomers: Finding Refuge, Friendship and Hope in an American Classroom.” Free. Lunches OK. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/.
Starker Lecture: “Coquille Tribal Forestry; Seeing the Forest Through a Cultural Lens,” 3:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, C&E Hall, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Speakers Donal B. Ivy, Tribal Council chief, Coquille Indian Tribe and Darin Jarnaghan will discuss how forest management seeks to understand and optimize the traditional cultural values of the Coquille people. Information: https://www.forestry.oregonstate.edu/starker-lectures.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Visiting author Rebecca Lawton: “The Oasis This Time: Living and Dying with Water in the West,” 6:30 p.m., The Book Bin, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Lawton, a fluvial geologist and former Colorado River guide, will read from and discuss her new nonfiction book. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2IaWKje.
“Major League” at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Cleveland Indians’ new owner purposely puts together a losing team in order to move the franchise in this 1989 comedy with Charlie Sheen and Tom Berenger. Just a bit outside! Admission: $5 general. Information: http://bit.ly/2VhPe9H.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m. Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in the Woods, 7:30 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Big Water & The Ride, 9:30 p.m. $5.
Interzone Cafe — Infinite Neck + Drag Rag + Cosmic Fun + Sponsored Trash, 6 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learns and shares music, engages in conversations and tries new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Green Legacy Hiroshima Peace Tree, 4 p.m., Asian & Pacific Cultural Center, Oregon State University, 2695 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Corvallis Mayor Bill Traber will plant a Green Legacy Hiroshima Peace Tree, dedicated to Oregon survivor Dr. Hideko Tamura Snider. The Peace Tree is grown from a tree that survived the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima. Refreshments afterward and facilitated discussion about nuclear weapons. Information: http://bit.ly/2ON6d1s.
Jordan World Circus, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Two shows; tickets are only available at the circus location. Admission: $9 to $30. Information: http://bit.ly/2uKISEo.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Young designers from ages 6 and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
April Downtown After Hours at The Arts Center, 5:30 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Annual Jim and Ruth Community Open Exhibition, reflecting the joy of art-making and engagement of the community with visual arts. Appetizers. Admission: $5 Downtown Corvallis Association members; $10 nonmembers at the door, includes one free drink ticket. Information:
CrafterDark: DIY Aromatherapy Bracelet, 6 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Make a custom essential oil blend to use with an aromatherapy bracelet, made from decorative beads, metal spacers and lava beads. Event is free, materials are provided. For ages 16 and older. Registration required. Information/registration: 541-258-4926 or visit http://bit.ly/2VkLLY3.
World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., second Thursday of the month, Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Author Event: Dana Frank, “The Long Honduran Night,” 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Frank will speak of resistance, repression and U.S. involvement in Honduras. Co-sponsored by the Corvallis Latin American Solidarity Committee. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VFlp2L.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly Second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
Pray for Snow Party, 7 p.m., Block 15 Brewery & Tap Room, 3415 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Prize giveaways include: lift tickets, overnight stays at the Mount Ashland Hills Hotel, gift cards, and more. Information: http://bit.ly/2ACCjXy.
ON VIEW
“From the Heart” art exhibit, 1 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Work by Newport artist Rick Bartow will be on display throughout March and April. Bartow captures the faces of W.H. Auden, Bertolt, Brecht, Joseph Conrad, Emily Dickinson and others, on rice paper and repurposed papers, often letters and envelopes. Exhibit can be viewed during normal library hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 1 to 7 p.m., Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Information: www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org.
“Falling Trees and Sap in their Veins” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Benton County Historical Society Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Traveling exhibit of photos by David Paul Bayles, showing loggers and depicting a forested landscape in transition. Runs through April 6. Admission is by donation. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
"Favorite Subjects," paintings by Cherrill Boissonou illustrating her travels along the Oregon coast. On view through April at the Art in the Valley gallery, 209 SW Second St., Corvallis. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Reception scheduled for Thursday, April 18, during the Corvallis Arts Walk.
“Field Burns,” photographs by Patrick Collier, showing the power and beauty of controlled burning in Willamette Valley grass seed fields. On display through May 5. Concourse Gallery, Memorial Union, Oregon State University. Free. Information: https://mu.oregonstate.edu/gallery.
OSU Art Faculty Exhibition: Shelley Jordon, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Painter and moving image artist, Jordon’s paintings, animations and animated installations explore intersections between interior and exterior worlds and connections between past and present experiences. Exhibit will be on view from April 1 through 25, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/school-arts-and-communication/art/fairbanks-galleries.
"Architecture Around Us: City and Country Life Exhibit," 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, April 1-30, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Featuring artists from throughout the valley, exhibit evokes the essence of our cities, towns and country living and represents a diversity of economy, lifestyle and community spirit. Free. Reception April 5 at 6 p.m. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-architecture-around-us-city-and-country-life.
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.