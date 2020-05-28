Entertainment Best Bets (May 28)

The days are getting longer, the sun is shining more and we are itchy to explore, experience and be free of home and hearth, if only for a day. As we slowly move through Phase 1 of the Valley opening shuttered doors and parks, larger venues are still unable to open their doors. This has not stopped the creative juices from flowing. Here are some that you may find interesting and fun.
THURSDAY
Take a Historic Walk in Downtown Albany
Historic Downtown Walking Tour of Second Avenue, 7 p.m., Burkhart Square, First Avenue, W and Lyon Street, N., Albany. With social distancing in mind, to keep everyone safe and healthy, Oscar Hult will be guiding a historic downtown walking tour. Meet at Burkhart Square (Lyon and First Ave). Actual tour may be changed with short notice, please check with The Natty Dresser before arriving. Information at 541-248-3561.
FRIDAY
Film Screening
Virtual Film Screening: “Motherlode,” 6 to 8:30 p.m. Hosted by OSU Transportation Services. Virtual screening of the crowdsourced documentary, “Motherlode,” followed by a live Q&A with director Liz Canning. The documentary shows how a cargo bicycle became a vehicle for exploring motherhood in this digital age of climate change. Enjoy an inspiring evening celebrating the power and beauty of cargo bikes. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/3bmzIRo.
SATURDAY
Iambic Pentameters and Rhyming Couplets
Majesticpiece Theatre: “Tartuffe,” 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre. There once was a shyster, Tartuffe; greedy, hypocritical, uncouth. A family in strife, he’ll take the daughter and wife; we’ll laugh our way right through this spoof. Performed in iambic pentameter and rhyming couplets, adapted by Rachel Kohler and directed by Rob Otrembiak, “Tartuffe,” written by Moliere, is one of the greatest and silliest of satires. Watch on FaceBook Live. Information: https://bit.ly/3c4DQ8T.
MONDAY
Find your Quiet Place
Monday Night Meditation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion online with Zoom. Just drop in a tad early to be on time for guided, sitting, walking and silent meditation, along with self care break and a reflection and sharing session. Join for just the initial 20 to 30 minute practice, or stay for the full session. Open to all. Contact Audrey Perkins audperkins@gmail.com with general questions or for more information or visit https://bit.ly/3cNAvwh.
Parting Thoughts
As we being to venture out more and more, there are still many ways to support local venues that are still hog-tied by the virus. Even as we venture further afield, be sure to remember to support those venues who will be unable to comfortably offer the safe distancing measures that are needed to open their doors. Take care out there, we got this.
Diane Cooper
