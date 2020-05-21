Entertainment Best Bets (May 21)

As businesses, parks and trails, beaches and other venues begin to slowly allow limited access, we take our cautious first steps into a world that is different from the world of two months ago. Even in the time of shutdowns and shutouts, human ingenuity in the face of crisis has been an inspiration. Larger venues remain closed, but there is still entertainment to be had in the valley.
FRIDAY
Film Festival
Oregon State International Film Festival: "Women of Earth (Mulheres da Terra)," 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., May 13-31, hosted by Darkside Cinema. Feature documentary film following a young Brazilian woman with a dream of becoming a midwife who journeys through indigenous villages and rural communities in search of traditional midwives and the wisdom that they share. The film is directed by Mayara Boaretto Isadora Carneiro and Oscar-nominated director Kátia Lund. Information: https://bit.ly/2zDw5Js.
Standup Comedy and Improv
Friday Night Funny: Local Comedy Showcase, 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre. Enjoy an evening of stand-up and improv comedy from some of Oregon’s top performers, hosted by Naomi Fitter of Corvallis on FaceBook Live. Naomi runs the Singu-hilarity comedy show in Corvallis, having opened for Bil Dwyer, Laurie Kilmartin and Whitney Cummings as well as performing in Portland's All Jane Comedy Festival. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
SATURDAY
Virtual Live Theater
Majesticpiece Theatre: "Twelfth Night," 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre. "Twelfth Night," written by William Shakespeare and directed by Ellie Smith, tells the tale of a courageous noblewoman who becomes stranded in a strange land after a storm. Disguising herself as a man, she serves a duke with whom she falls in love. The duke loves a countess who, in turn, falls for the noblewoman disguised as a man. Shenanigans ensue. Enjoy a virtual Shakespearean evening of love and laughter on the shores of Illyria on FaceBook Live. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
WEDNESDAY
Historical Walking Tour, and yes, it’s outside
Historic Downtown Walking Tour of First Avenue, 7 p.m., Burkhart Square, First Avenue West and Lyon Street North, Albany. With social distancing in mind to keep everyone safe and healthy, Oscar Hult will be guiding a historic downtown walking tour. Meet at Burkhart Square (Lyon Street and First Avenue). Actual tour may be changed with short notice; check with The Natty Dresser before arriving. Information at 541-248-3561.
Parting Thoughts
Into each life a little online entertainment must shine, so even as we are cut off for the time being from our favorite go-to entertainment venues, there is a plethora of local events waiting in cyberspace. Take care out there, we got this.
