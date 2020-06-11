Entertainment Best Bets (June 11)

Saturday: Aristophanes Revisited and Revamped

Majesticpiece Theatre: “Lysistrata Slams the Door,” 7:30 p.m., on Facebook Live. Adapted and directed by Cory Warren from Aristophanes' "Lysistrata." In Aristophanes' original, Lysistrata leads a battle between the sexes to end the bloodshed of a 30-year war between various Greek armies. In Cory Warren's new adaptation, civil disobedience is placed at the forefront, as desperation and self-sacrifice reveal the inner steel one would be a fool to ignore any longer. Information/link: https://www.majestic.org/.

Sunday: Virtual Tongue Twisters

Sunday Showcase: World Plays — Two Short Comedies, 2:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre on Facebook Live. Featuring two scripts: In Bob Greenwade's “The Peach Patch,” a pair of perfect pals participate in a parcel of patter pertaining to a peach patch proposed as a paean to a person who has passed on; and in Cristina White's “Rafe Randler,” a diligent and dogged detective masters the massive mystery of the Red Ratzinger Ruby. Information/link: https://www.majestic.org/.

