Entertainment Best Bets (June 11)

As the rains return in force, summer continues to hide its head, we move into Phase 2 of our reopening and protests fill our screens and daily lives, here are some thought-provoking and entertaining online events to get you through the week.
Today: Historical Reflections Panel
Online: "What Just Happened: Historical Reflections on Racism, Violence and Social Justice," noon to 1:30 p.m., hosted by OSU School of History, Philosophy & Religion on Zoom. This "flash panel" discussion is moderated by Marisa Chappell, an associate professor in the OSU History Department, and features four other scholars: Nikki Yeboah of San Jose State University, Michael Schulze-Oechtering of the University of Washington, and Kara Ritzheimer and Joseph Orosco of OSU. View via Zoom at https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/91414031945 .
Friday: End of the Week Giggles
Friday Night Funny: Alternative Comedy Showcase, 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre on Facebook Live. Enjoy an evening of alternative comedy with hilarious acts from all over the West Coast. Hosted by Naomi Fitter, featuring Angelo di Nallo from Los Angeles; Leigh Anne Jasheway out of Eugene; Max Kerwien in Los Angeles; Dalia Malek from the Bay Area; Isaac Paris in Eugene; and Casey Navarro from Los Angeles. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Saturday: Aristophanes Revisited and Revamped
Majesticpiece Theatre: “Lysistrata Slams the Door,” 7:30 p.m., on Facebook Live. Adapted and directed by Cory Warren from Aristophanes' "Lysistrata." In Aristophanes' original, Lysistrata leads a battle between the sexes to end the bloodshed of a 30-year war between various Greek armies. In Cory Warren's new adaptation, civil disobedience is placed at the forefront, as desperation and self-sacrifice reveal the inner steel one would be a fool to ignore any longer. Information/link: https://www.majestic.org/.
Sunday: Virtual Tongue Twisters
Sunday Showcase: World Plays — Two Short Comedies, 2:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre on Facebook Live. Featuring two scripts: In Bob Greenwade's “The Peach Patch,” a pair of perfect pals participate in a parcel of patter pertaining to a peach patch proposed as a paean to a person who has passed on; and in Cristina White's “Rafe Randler,” a diligent and dogged detective masters the massive mystery of the Red Ratzinger Ruby. Information/link: https://www.majestic.org/.
Parting Thoughts
Times of change, although never easy, can be eye-opening and humbling. As we listen, watch and hope amidst the sadness and angst of COVID, changes long in coming are here. Now is the time to rise to the challenge and work hard for the change we want to see. Be safe out there, we got this.
