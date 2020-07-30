Entertainment Best Bets (July 30)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Online concerts, Friday night comedy education, summer camp showcase along with math and music, the entertainment keeps coming.

Thursday: Online Music at Five

Thursdays at Five: Tin Can Alley, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by Music at First Congregational UCC, Corvallis. West coast twist on New Orleans street jazz with a unique blend of instruments and voices covering classic music from early jazz through the swing era. Corvallis and Albany band members feature: Niels Nielsen on bass; Sarah Dessert, vocals; Gregg Gorthy, percussion; Lukas Hein, saxophone; Mike Bevington, trombone and Matt Neely, ukulele, tenor banjo and vocals. Performance includes: “Black Orpheus,” “Bei mir bis Du Schön;” “It Had to Be You;” “Mister Sandman;” “Blue Skies’” and “Summertime.” Information: https://bit.ly/2YGBuJM.

Friday: Uncle Teddy’s Learningland