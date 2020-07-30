Entertainment Best Bets (July 30)

Online concerts, Friday night comedy education, summer camp showcase along with math and music, the entertainment keeps coming.

Thursday: Online Music at Five

Thursdays at Five: Tin Can Alley, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by Music at First Congregational UCC, Corvallis. West coast twist on New Orleans street jazz with a unique blend of instruments and voices covering classic music from early jazz through the swing era. Corvallis and Albany band members feature: Niels Nielsen on bass; Sarah Dessert, vocals; Gregg Gorthy, percussion; Lukas Hein, saxophone; Mike Bevington, trombone and Matt Neely, ukulele, tenor banjo and vocals. Performance includes: “Black Orpheus,” “Bei mir bis Du Schön;” “It Had to Be You;” “Mister Sandman;” “Blue Skies’” and “Summertime.” Information: https://bit.ly/2YGBuJM.

Friday: Uncle Teddy’s Learningland

Friday Night Funny Variety Show: Uncle Teddy’s Learningland, 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre on Facebook Live. An educational and public access-style evening with Michael Winder as Uncle Teddy, with sidekick Negative Naomi, and a host of special guests with lessons that are almost, but not quite appropriate for children. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.

Saturday: Summer Camp Talent

Majestic Theatre’s Summer Nights Live: Summer Camp Variety Show, 6 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre on Facebook Live. A late-night sketch show, where the skits, commercials and the hosting/monologue, all done by the Majestic summer campers, culminates in a live event showcasing the camper’s talents. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.

Tuesday: Musical Math and Summer Concert

STEAM Lecture Series Online: Mathematics and Music, 6 to 7 p.m., hosted by DaVinci Days on Facebook Live. Join Raymund Ocampo, choral director at Linn-Benton Community College for, "What Do You Mean That's Not 'In Tune'?” Lecture followed by live Q & A session. Information: https://www.facebook.com/davincidays/ or https://www.davincidays.org/.

Virtual Corvallis Community Band Summer Concert, 8 p.m. and throughout the week Online concert recording featuring Irving Berlin, “Songs of America” and John Philip Sousa, “Nobles of the Mystic Shrine.” Live chat. Information: https://bit.ly/3dMj6DC or www.c-cband.org.

Parting Thoughts

“Smile, breathe and go slowly.” — Thich Nhat Hanh.  Be safe everyone, we got this. 

