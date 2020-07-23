Entertainment Best Bets (July 23)

"Rockaway: Surfing Headlong Into a New Life" by Diane Cardwell; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (272 pages, $26) ___ This memoir busts a lot of stereotypes in a delightful way. You might think of surfers as young blond dudes, not as middle-aged Black newspaper reporters. You might think of the best places to surf as Hawaii and California, not the gritty Rockaway Beach in the New York borough of ...