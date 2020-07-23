Entertainment Best Bets (July 23)

A week of online and outdoor activities abound this week. Shake off the worldly angst and enjoy the creative community around you.
Thursday: Online Music at Five
Thursdays at Five: Kristin and Chris Rorrer, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by Music at First Congregational UCC, Corvallis. Pianist Kristin Rorrer, advisor for the Music and Theatre Arts program at Oregon State University and cellist, Chris Rorrer, performer, multi-instrumentalist, composer/arranger, session musician and music educator, will perform Vivaldi’s “Cello Sonata No.4 in B flat major;” Sergei Prokofiev’s, “March from Songs for Children;” Beethoven’s “Allegro con brio from Cello Sonata Not. 5;” and Fritz Kriesler’s, “Liebesfreud.” Information: https://bit.ly/2YGBuJM.
Friday: Drive-In Movie
Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” 7 p.m., Cheadle Lake, 37941 Weirich Dr., Lebanon. Bringing the nostalgia and fun of the drive in movies back to Lebanon. Food trucks will be on-site, or a pack a picnic. Tickets are per vehicle, not per person and are available for advance purchase on website. Hand washing / sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area along with public restrooms. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3ghxHZh.
Saturday: 18th Century Hijinks and Queerantine Benefit
Majesticpiece Theatre: “The Rivals,” 7:30 p.m., on Facebook Live. Directed and adapted by Karlissa Jones, “The Rivals” by Richard Brinsley Sheridan, is an 18th century period romantic comedy set in Bath, England, where hijinks ensue and love triumphs. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Whiteside Theatre and DRDN present: Coming Out of Queerantine, 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Whiteside Theatre in collaboration with Dam Right Drag Night is proud to present “Queerantine,” a benefit for the Whiteside's soft reopening. DRDN will perform a limited audience multimedia show. The performance will also be posted on the Whiteside Theatre's YouTube channel later in the month. Cost: $12. Tickets/information: https://bit.ly/2BznqJz.
Tuesday: Summer Concert on-line
Virtual Corvallis Community Band Summer Concert, 8 p.m. and throughout the week Online concert recording featuring John Philip Sousa, “Sabre and Spurs” and Richard Meyer, “Pablo!” sax ensemble. Live chat. Information: https://bit.ly/3dMj6DC or www.c-cband.org.
Parting Thoughts
“Hang on to your hat. Hang on to your hope. And wind the clock, for tomorrow is another day.” — E.B. White. Until next week, be safe everyone, we got this.
