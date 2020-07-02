Entertainment Best Bets (July 2)

Although many Fourth of July events are muted or canceled, there is still plenty to do this long weekend and through the week that will keep you safe and entertained.
Thursday: Art in Isolation
Brownsville Art Association Reopening Show: “Art in Isolation,” 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday first week; regular hours to resume week of July 6. Features work created by local artists during lockdown. Exhibition runs through July 25. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place to keep guests and hosts safe and healthy. Information: https://bit.ly/2YJk4MC.
Friday: Talent in the Valley
"Majestic’s Got Talent: A Virtual Variety Show," 7:30 p.m. on Facebook Live, hosted by the Majestic Theatre. See the full spectrum of what our community can bring to the table, showcasing hidden talents and artistic ability. The first show features songs from past Majestic musicals, dance performances and more. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Saturday: A Fireworks Celebration
Star Spangled Celebration 2020, 10 to 10:30 p.m. in Lebanon. The Lebanon Strawberry Festival will host a fireworks show launching from Cheadle Lake, with area residents invited to direct their eyes to the skies from home. While Cheadle Lake Park is closed to promote social distancing, the sky is wide open and fireworks will be launched high enough for them to be seen from almost anyplace in town. Be sure to follow all laws and do not park along the road, as illegal parking will not be allowed. COVID may have stopped a lot of things in the community, but we are able to do something to bring us all together. Information: https://bit.ly/2VyrlwU.
Monday: Walk or Run Virtually for the TP
Virtual Run/Walk: Run for the TP, July 6-12, hosted by Albany Parks & Recreation. Hit the pavement, trail or treadmill this summer for a virtual race. Choose your distance — 1 mile, 5K, 10K, or half marathon — and get running. A portion of every registration fee will go toward Albany Parks & Recreation scholarships for youth day camps and classes. Run anytime between July 6 and 12. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/3eIVqBo.
Parting Thoughts
Enjoy time with your families this weekend, look to the skies for community fireworks and be safe, everyone, we got this.
