Entertainment Best Bets (July 16)

Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake: “Men in Black International,” 7 p.m., Cheadle Lake, 37941 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Bringing the nostalgia and fun of drive-in movies back to Lebanon. Food trucks will be on site, or pack a picnic. Tickets are per vehicle, not per person, and will be available for advance purchase on the website. Hand washing/sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area. Public restrooms will also be available. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3ghxHZh.

Movie in the Park-ing Lot: “Toy Story 4,” 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., 3225 Main St., Sweet Home. Drive-in-style movies will be shown in the back parking lot of City Hall. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, event is limited to 250 people. Attendees will need to maintain physical distance of 6 feet between non-household members. Information: https://bit.ly/2Zqptsl.

Parting Thoughts

Enjoy time in the sun, soak up the nostalgia of the old drive-ins and make new memories. As always, remember to be safe everyone, we got this.

Diane Cooper, The E

