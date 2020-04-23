Entertainment Best Bets in time of COVID

Best Bets in the time of COVID-19
These days the same view greets us every morning, and even with some new routines established, we are becoming restless for a change of pace. In these strange and not so normal times, to break the monotony of our day we can turn to the abundance of choices of online viewing, from concerts being held in the homes of celebrities to past theater performances from Broadway and the famous stages of London. Games, silliness, virtual trips and shared pictures of views from our windows while sheltering in place from around the world have become another way to step outside of our cozy, safe nests that have, for some, become a lonely island. Although these distractions are nice, once they are over, the same view is still part of our reality. Here are some distractions that may make that space a bit more bearable and fun for the time we need to remain in place.
Theme night
All of those faraway places we see in brochures, online and in movies can be brought to our homes. Imagine a day on the French Riviera or an evening on the Norwegian fjords. With the help of our online access to oodles of information, you can create a day in Paris, Africa, Hawaii, Norway or even a state you have been wanting to visit. Research the customs, foods, clothing and daily routines of the people in your chosen destination. Plan a day or evening to cook their foods, dress, read about or celebrate that country or state. Have an Indian cuisine day, French farm meal day, or plain old Southern comfort food day. It’s a fun way to engage the kids and make a travel fantasy come true, even at home.
Story writing and sharing
Have you ever had a story float around in your head but didn’t have the time to get it down on paper? Now that we do have the time — in abundance, it seems — write those story ideas down, be brave and get those creative juices flowing. If you get stuck, pass your unfinished creation to someone else to edit or add to it, or even use it as a point of departure to start their own. Kids have wonderful imaginations. Have them add to or illustrate a story that gets passed around numerous times for more contributions. It could be the book we’ve all been waiting for.
Learn new games
The other night, we dusted off our old backgammon board and played for the first time in many years. I had forgotten how calming and strategic the game can be. The time passed quickly, and the companionship was enjoyed by both of us. When was the last time you played gin rummy, pinochle, hearts or spades? Go fish and old maid were favorites when I was a kid. Chess, checkers and Chinese checkers are some other quiet, thoughtful games that will bring the energy level in the house down.
Parting thoughts
Time is passing, and as the tide of COVID ebbs and flows, our vision of the unknown, of what lies ahead, stares back at us. Since we are stuck with this for now, we can make the most of our time at home and bring some creativeness and thoughtfulness in as well. These strange and sad times will pass, but the memories we make will remain with us. Be safe out there, we got this.
— Diane Cooper
