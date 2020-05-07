Entertainment best bets in the time of COVID-19

Best bets in the time of COVID-19
Another week has come and gone, the days are getting longer, the sun is shining in between the raindrops and aromas from the myriad of blooms welcoming the month of May caress our senses, luring us to the brighter days outdoors. Even in this time of uncertainty, the appearance of spring in its glory gives us hope that things will one day be relatively normal again. Events to attend, picnics to join, barbecues to share — all part of our ritual of the season. In the meantime, there are virtual events happening all over the valley, libraries are offering book deliveries and the farmers markets are open once again for business. Below are some of the creative offerings the valley has to offer.
Library Deliveries and Virtual Resources
Philomath Community Library
Virtual events: Story times, at-home activities and programs. Visit https://bit.ly/3frcjRN.
Book delivery: Service for patrons across Benton County. For signup and delivery, visit https://bit.ly/2Wv3FZZ.
For online resources, Ebooks to Emagazines, visit https://bit.ly/2zXgEvO.
Corvallis Public Library
Virtual learning, story times, events and book delivery. Visit https://bit.ly/2W85fBS.
Albany Public Library
Virtual book clubs, read to dogs and story times, as well as online access to Ancestry.com. Visit http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Lebanon Public Library
Virtual book talks, crafts, DIY and story times. Visit https://bit.ly/2yvRwvU.
Virtual Theater
The Majestic Theatre goes online to present virtual theater performances during the week along with a comedy night this Friday. For your live theater entertainment pleasure, visit https://www.majestic.org/.
Virtual Bike Ride
This Saturday, join the annual Albany Tweed Ride virtually. Wear your best tweed cycling attire and bike along with the Natty Dresser for a virtual ride through Albany’s Historic Districts. Call 541-248-3561 for details.
Parting Thoughts
These are just a few of the offerings across the valley that may tickle your fancy, along with many more that are listed in the calendar. Venues throughout the region are becoming creative at keeping us entertained, and it's one more way to stay connected with the community and support those venues that will open up once again, hopefully sooner than later. In the meantime, take care out there, we got this.
