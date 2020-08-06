Entertainment Best Bets (August 6)

Majesticpiece Theatre presents: “Merry Wives of Windsor,” 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre on Facebook Live. Directed and adapted by Angeliki de Morgan, “Merry Wives of Windsor” by William Shakespeare is a fast paced comedy, filled with outrageous characters and lots of intrigue and scheming. Set at The Windsor in South Beach, Florida, right next to The Birdcage, Falstaff, the merry wives, along with jealous and chilled-out spouses, Falstaff’s pissed off friends and three suitors for one harangued young person, make for a fun night of Shakespearean shenanigans Information: https://www.majestic.org/.

Tuesday: Wildfires and the Blues

STEAM Lecture Series Online: Wildfire from the Klamath to the Blues, 6 to 7 p.m., hosted by DaVinci Days on Facebook Live. Join Claire Tortorelli, PhD student in the College of Forestry, Oregon State University, to learn about “Oregon Wildfire from the Klamath to the Blues,” a story of landscapes, change and balance. Lecture followed by live Q & A session. Information: https://bit.ly/33rNJN6 or https://www.davincidays.org/.

Parting Thoughts

“Even in the mud and scum of things, something always, always sings.” -- Ralph Waldo Emerson. Be safe everyone, we got this.

