Entertainment Best Bets (August 20)

Sidewalk chalk art, Oregon artists’ exhibit, outdoor movies, online theater and Bluegrass music to get your toes tapping. A full week lies ahead.

Thursday: Decorate Corvallis and Oregon Art

Creative Placemaking Project: Sidewalk Art, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 15 through Sep. 15, hosted by da Vinci Days. Create chalk art in the driveway, on the sidewalk, or on a street in the neighborhood; decorate the pavement in Corvallis. Be creative in the selection of place and how it is used. Claim the concrete as a canvas. The da Vinci Days judges will review and share submissions. Overall winners will be selected in several categories. Information: https://bit.ly/2DS3t1f.

Art Show: Around Oregon 2020, noon to 5 p.m., Thurs.-Sat., through Aug. 29, The Art Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Annual juried show featuring 31 artists living and working from around Oregon, selected by guest juror Jane Brumfield. Information: https://bit.ly/3499Wju.

Friday: Outdoor Movie