Entertainment Best Bets (August 20)

Sidewalk chalk art, Oregon artists’ exhibit, outdoor movies, online theater and Bluegrass music to get your toes tapping. A full week lies ahead.
Thursday: Decorate Corvallis and Oregon Art
Creative Placemaking Project: Sidewalk Art, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 15 through Sep. 15, hosted by da Vinci Days. Create chalk art in the driveway, on the sidewalk, or on a street in the neighborhood; decorate the pavement in Corvallis. Be creative in the selection of place and how it is used. Claim the concrete as a canvas. The da Vinci Days judges will review and share submissions. Overall winners will be selected in several categories. Information: https://bit.ly/2DS3t1f.
Art Show: Around Oregon 2020, noon to 5 p.m., Thurs.-Sat., through Aug. 29, The Art Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Annual juried show featuring 31 artists living and working from around Oregon, selected by guest juror Jane Brumfield. Information: https://bit.ly/3499Wju.
Friday: Outdoor Movie
Outdoor Family Movie Night: “Robin Hood,” 8 p.m., Sweet Home New Life in Christ Fellowship, 1266 44th Ave. Disney version of the Robin Hood legend where fun and romance abound as the swashbuckling hero of Sherwood Forest and his valiant sidekick plot one daring adventure after another. State and CDC guidelines for safe practices will be followed. Masks to be worn when not seated. Food and drinks provided. Bring blanket and/or chairs. Information: https://bit.ly/3296Xqb.
Saturday: Theatre Hijinks
Majesticpiece Theatre: “The Rover”, 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre on Facebook Live. Hijinks ensue when a group of English cavaliers on vacation get mixed up with two witty siblings during a Pride celebration. Directed by BreAnna Manassa, “The Rover” by Aphra Behn is a comedy of love and trouble. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Sunday: Gospel Bluegrass along the Creek
Summer Outdoor Concert: Bethel Mountain Band, 6 p.m., Westwood Community Church, 23319 Greasy Creek Road at Hwy 34, Philomath. Enjoy an evening of fellowship and music on the banks of Greasy Creek with the Bethel Mountain Band. The band plays Gospel Bluegrass on mandolin, banjo, guitar, harmonica and bass. In accordance with State guidelines, social distancing will be practiced and face masks are recommended. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Free. Information: call Pastor Raymond Mabee, 541-602-2517.
Parting Thoughts
“There is peace even in the storm.” --Vincent van Gogh. Be safe everyone, we got this.
