Entertainment Best Bets (August 13)

The Bard is back, drive-in movies continue and the Perseid's are illuminating the night sky this week. Though there seems less to do this summer, entertainment in the Valley keeps evolving. Check out local offerings and enjoy the week ahead.
Thursday: Online Music at Five
Thursdays at Five: Abigail Sperling, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by Music at First Congregational UCC, Corvallis. Flutist Abigail Sperling, a well-known performer of contemporary New Zealand music in addition to a classical repertoire, has taught master classes at Oregon State University and is a participant at the Chintimini Chamber Music Festival in Corvallis. Sperling will perform, J.S. Bach’s, “Sonata in G minor,” recorded piano track by Paul Gardner; “Icicle,” by Robert Aitken; Sigfrid Karg Elert’s, “Sonata Appassionata” and “Sonata mvt 3”, by Otar Taktakischvili, piano track by Paul Gardner. Information: https://bit.ly/2YGBuJM.
Friday: Summer Bard
Bard in your Yard: “Macbeth” An Immersive Audio Drama Production, 7:30 p.m., hosted by OSU Theatre. Bard in the Quad returns in 2020 with a downloadable “Bard in Your Yard” audio drama production of William Shakespeare’s haunting tragedy “Macbeth.” Directed by Elizabeth Helman with an original score by Alyson Fewless and immersive sound design by OSU student Joshua Gassaway, “Macbeth” continues Bard in the Quad’s summer. Virtual tickets are available for purchase at bardinthequad.org. Information: https://bit.ly/3kCiIvZ.
Saturday: Drive-In Adventures
Motor Vu@Cheadle Lake: “Onward,” 7:15 p.m., Cheadle Lake, 37941 Weirich Dr., Lebanon. Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father. Food trucks on-site, or pack a picnic to enjoy before the show. Tickets are per vehicle, not per person and are available for advance purchase on the website. Hand washing / sanitizing stations available throughout the area and public restrooms. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/31uqlMr.
Sunday: Strength in Unity
Free Showing at the Pix: “Pride”, 1:15 and 7:15 p.m., The Pix, 321 Second Ave. SW, Albany. In the summer of 1984, The National Union of Mineworkers is on strike and a London-based group of gay and lesbian activists raise money to help support Union families. Although the activists are initially rebuffed by the mineworkers, the two groups discover that standing together makes for the strongest union of all. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3gJPiK8.
Parting Thoughts
“Relearn everything. Let every moment be a new beginning.” -- Zen proverb. Be safe everyone, we got this.
