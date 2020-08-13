Entertainment Best Bets (August 13)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bard is back, drive-in movies continue and the Perseid's are illuminating the night sky this week. Though there seems less to do this summer, entertainment in the Valley keeps evolving. Check out local offerings and enjoy the week ahead.

Thursday: Online Music at Five

Thursdays at Five: Abigail Sperling, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by Music at First Congregational UCC, Corvallis. Flutist Abigail Sperling, a well-known performer of contemporary New Zealand music in addition to a classical repertoire, has taught master classes at Oregon State University and is a participant at the Chintimini Chamber Music Festival in Corvallis. Sperling will perform, J.S. Bach’s, “Sonata in G minor,” recorded piano track by Paul Gardner; “Icicle,” by Robert Aitken; Sigfrid Karg Elert’s, “Sonata Appassionata” and “Sonata mvt 3”, by Otar Taktakischvili, piano track by Paul Gardner. Information: https://bit.ly/2YGBuJM.

Friday: Summer Bard