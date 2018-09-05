Thursday: Adam Miller
Music: Miller, a well-known folksinger and storyteller, will perform "Dreamed I Saw Joe Hill Last Night: Folk Songs of the American Labor Movement," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th St. It's free. Information: 541-367-5007.
Saturday: “¡Corre! ¡Corre!”
Theater: 3 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second Ave., Corvallis. The Portland-based Teatro Milagro presents its middle-school production, written by the company's resident playwright, Ajai Terrazas Tripathi. It's about a young Mexican girl who becomes an Olympic competitor. Tickets, $5. Box office: 541-738-7469. Website: majestic.org.
Weekend: Shrewsbury Faire
Event: The Renaissance Fair returns from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Kings Valley. Artisan stalls, costumed players, live jousting and much more. General admission, $14 for adults ($12 with coupon available at shrewfaire.com), $7 for seniors and children ages 6-12. Children age 5 and younger are admitted free.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges, 7:30 p.m.
MORE
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Lebanon Community Chorus, registration for winter classical concert, 6:30 p.m., Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 3111 S. Main Road, Lebanon. Registration will be followed by a rehearsal at 7 p.m.
Open Source Improv, 9 p.m. first Thursdays, Downward Dog Cafe, 126 SW First St., Corvallis. Free. Information: opensourceimprov3000@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsidious Brewing — Bush Pilots, 7-9 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Dan Gold, Riptides to the Sky, 10 p.m., $5
MORE
Ukulele Cabaret (community open mic and jam), 7 to 9 p.m. first Fridays, except July and November, meeting room, First Alternative South Store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Free open mic and sing-along for ukulele players of all ages and skill levels. Songbooks and instruction provided. Bring snacks to share. Hosted by Suz Doyle and Jeanne Holmes. Information: 541-602-5537.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Shook Twins with Clara Baker, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second Ave., Corvallis. Portland-based Identical twins Katelyn and Laurie Shook offer folk-pop music with band member Niko Slice on guitar and mandolin. Singer-songwriter Clara Baker from Portland opens the show. Tickets, $23-25. Box office: 541-738-7469. Website: majestic.org.
Rainbow in the Clouds, 10:30 p.m., Downward Dog Cafe, 126 SW First St., Corvallis. LGBT+ friendly dance party. Admission: $5.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsidious Brewing — Jonathan Sterling, 8 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — MOsley WOtta, hip-hop, 10 p.m., $7
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Eric John Kaiser, 8 p.m.
MORE
Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m., Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The Corvallis Historic Auto Club hosts the “Cars & Coffee” event the first Saturday of the month. Local classic car owners meet to discuss cars. Free.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Nov. 22, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Emme Storytime, 10 a.m., Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Rally and March for Climate Action, 10 a.m., meet at fire station on Harrison Boulevard for a short rally, then march through downtown. RSVP and more information: actionnetwork.org/events/350corvallis.org.
Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Kings Valley. The faire, modeled on the times of Shakespeare and Queen Elizabeth I set during the historic Renaissance of 1558 to 1603, expects to feature more than 125 artisan stalls and 1,000 costumed players. Live jousting exhibition takes place at noon and 4 p.m. Also includes minstrels, troubadours, jugglers, dancers, musicians, storytellers and other performers. Many patrons arrive in costume. General admission, $14 for adults ($12 with coupon available at shrewfaire.com), $7 for seniors and children ages 6-12. Children age 5 and younger are admitted free. A weekend pass is available for $24. No charge for parking.
Saturday Stories, 11 a.m., first Saturdays, Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Supper at SAGE: 5:10-10 p.m., Sept. 8, Starker Arts Park: 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. This farm to table fundraiser features local food, music and art in the garden. Enjoy a four-course seasonal dinner prepared by local chef Danielle Lewis. Wine, spirits, music from a string quartet, tours of the garden. Tickets are $75. Contact:engage@corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org.
HEX, 6:30-10 p.m., Horsey House, Corvallis. The New Zealand rock duo (Kiki Van Newtown and Jason Erskine) specialize in “witch rock.” HEX has opened for bands including Dinosaur Jr. and The Kills. Location and other information: www.facebook.com/horseyhousepnw/
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Madison Avenue. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Free. Information: Michelle Lovrich at drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
Planet Boogie, 7:15-9 p.m., Downtown Dance, 223 NW Second St., Corvallis. Freestyle dance celebration with music from all over the planet. To protect the dance floor, dance barefoot or use indoor-only shoes. Family friendly. Suggested donation, $5-10. First-time attendees are invited to dance for free this month. Proceeds go to Earth-friendly causes.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Cellar Cat, at the Albany Event Center and Golf Club — The Steve Willis Jazz Trio, with Ben Mutschler and Ryan Biescak, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
MORE
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 NW 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Pencils, Pens and Drinks with Friends, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Random Review, noon to 1 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. William Robbins, emeritus distinguished professor of history at Oregon State University, will review “Sometimes a Great Notion” by Ken Kesey. Free, sponsored by Friends of the Library. Lunches OK.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
"Willow," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Ron Howard's 1988 fantasy film stars Val Kilmer and Warwick Davis in a yarn about a warrior and a wizard-in-training who team up to save a baby from a queen's sorcery. PG-13. Tickets $5. Information: https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies.html
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in the Woods, 7:30 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, bring your instruments, 9 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Gypsy Butterfly and Friends, 7-9 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Monthly Second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.