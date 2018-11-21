Saturday: Ballet at the Carousel
Event: Dancers from Willamette Apprentice Ballet and musicians from the Corvallis Community Band are scheduled to perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Holiday music and ballet stories read by the dancers. Information: 541-497-2934.
Tuesday: 'The Lost World'
Movie: The 1925 silent action classic about dinosaurs gets an all-new original score, which will be performed live by Sonochromatic (Justin Schepige and Kevin Van Walk). Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Cost: $8 general; $6 seniors.
Wednesday: 'The Fifth Element'
Movie: Luc Besson's over-the-top sci-fi flick with Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman and Milla Jovovich has become a cult favorite since its 1997 release; check it out on the big screen at 7 p.m. at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets are $5. Information: www.whitesidetheater.org.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
Peacock Bar & Grill — PDX Trivia night, 7 p.m.
MORE
Gobbler’s Revenge Thanksgiving Run, 7:30 a.m. to noon, North Albany Middle School, 1205 NW North Albany Road. Annual Thanksgiving morning traditional run. Half marathon, 10K Scenic Challenge run, 5K To-Hill-and-Back run and a 2.5-mile walk. For information, call 541-497-1512 or visit http://www.omroadrace.org/gobbler-s-revenge.html.
Corvallis 5 & 10K Turkey Trot and Little Gobblers 1K 2018, 8 a.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive. Annual 5 and 10K Thanksgiving Turkey Trot fundraiser, supporting the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Family Assistance Fund. Trot takes runners on a flat and fast jaunt through neighborhoods surrounding the Aquatic Center. Runners, walkers, kids in strollers and dogs on leashes and participants of all ages are welcome. Information and registration: http://www.oacturkeytrot.com/.
Angel Tree at the Carousel, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 1st Ave., W. Select an “Angel” from the Christmas tree for a child in the community. Information: 541-497-2934 or visit, https://albanyvisitors.com/event/angel-tree-at-the-carousel/?instance_id=13180.
FireWorks’ 11th Annual Old Fashioned Thanksgiving, 2 to 8 p.m., 1115 SE Third St., Corvallis. Four course prix fixe menu with optional three-pour wine pairings; holiday cocktails are available for an additional cost. Cost: $45 per person. Reservations are required, call 541-754-6958. Information: http://www.fireworkscorvallis.com/menu.html.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Jonathan Sterling, acoustic ballads, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Black Friday@Bombs, Lili St. Anne & Noah Kite, soulful indie, 9 p.m., $5.
Peacock Tavern — OSU vs. UofO, Civil War Watch Party, noon.
MORE
Angel Tree at the Carousel, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Albany Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Select an “Angel” from the Christmas tree for a child in the community. Information: 541-497-2934 or visit https://albanyvisitors.com/event/angel-tree-at-the-carousel/?instance_id=13180.
Springhill Cellars Annual Federweisser Festival, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 2920 NW Scenic Drive, Albany. An annual shindig launched in 1990, the Federweisser Harvest festival, German in origin, pairs new, still fermenting Riesling (the Federweisser) with handmade bratwűrst and Zwiebelkűchen, and sweet onion tart. Information: 541-928-1009 or www.springhillcellarswinery.com/sh-events/.
Cardwell Hill Cellars Thanksgiving Weekend Winery Open House, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Cardwell Hill Cellars Tasting Room, 24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Guitar music by Patrick Duffy; full lineup of white wines and seven pinot noirs. Special vertical tasting of reserve pinot noir wines for $10. Information: 714-315-7622 or email chapel@cardwellhillwine.com.
Marks Ridge Winery Open House, noon to 5 p.m., 29255 Berlin Road, Sweet Home. Tasting of newest wines. Information: 541-367-3292.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Hazzadus Flows, hip-hop infused electronica, 9 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Deep Woods Band, rock, psychedelic blues and Americana, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Double Play, guitars and vocals, 7 p.m.
MORE
Historic Downtown Albany Shop Small Business Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Albany. Shop local, independent retailers who offer unique products not found in big box stores. Information: 541-928-2469 or visit www.albanydowntown.com.
Angel Tree at the Carousel, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Albany Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Select an “Angel” from the Christmas tree for a child in the community. Information: 541-497-2934 or visit, https://albanyvisitors.com/event/angel-tree-at-the-carousel/?instance_id=13180.
Ballet & Music at the Carousel, 11 a.m., Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave., W. Dancers from Willamette Apprentice Ballet and musicians from the Corvallis Community Band will be volunteering at the carousel. Holiday music and ballet stories read by the dancers; learn simple dance routines. Photo opportunities. Information: 541-497-2934 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AlbanyHistoricCarousel/.
Springhill Cellars Annual Federweisser Festival, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 2920 NW Scenic Drive, Albany. An annual shindig launched in 1990, the Federweisser Harvest festival, German in origin, pairs new, still fermenting Riesling (the Federweisser) with handmade bratwűrst and Zwiebelkűchen, and sweet onion tart. Information: 541-928-1009 or www.springhillcellarswinery.com/sh-events/.
Spiritopia Ryegrass Whiskey Release Party, noon to 5 p.m., Spiritopia Tasting Room, 720 NE Granger Ave. Building B, Corvallis. Spiritopia is celebrating the release of its ryegrass whiskey, made from perennial ryegrass grown in the Willamette Valley; billed as the world’s first whiskey flavored with ryegrass. Tastes are $1 for the new whiskey; light snacks will be served. Adults 21 and over. Information: www.spiritopia.com.
Marks Ridge Winery Open House, noon to 5 p.m., 29255 Berlin Road, Sweet Home. Tasting of newest wines. Information: 541-367-3292.
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
"Cars," presented by Whiteside Family Films, 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A hotshot race car named Lightning McQueen gets waylaid in Radiator Springs, where he finds the true meaning of friendship and family in this Pixar animated feature. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3809579.
"Ada and the Engine," presented by Majestic Reader’s Theatre, 3 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Kali Kardas, “Ada and the Engine” is a music-laced story of love, friendship and the edgiest dreams of the future. Jane Austen meets Steve Jobs in this romance heralding the computer age. Tickets: $10 to $12. Box office is open 75 minutes before performance. Information and tickets: http://www.majestic.org/#event=13743174.
Gratitude’s UpBeat Café, 7-9 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Free. Corvallis jazz-blues musicians who draw their influences from the likes of John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and Keith Jarrett, along with funky dance music to free jazz chaos. Infomration: gratitudejazzband.com./
Corvallis Annual Community Christmas Parade, 7 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Parade complete with music, floats, and hot chocolate, will travel north on Fourth Street from Washington Avenue and end at Jackson Avenue. A celebrations of songs and lights will follow the parade at the Benton County Courthouse. Information: 541-755-6624 or www.downtowncorvallis.org.
High Steppin Country Dance, 7 to 11 p.m., Kirk’s Ferry & Trading Post, 217 W. Bishop Way, Brownsville. Cost: members, $4; nonmembers, $5; under 18, $2; over 18 with student/military ID, $4. Host: Linda Hite and Vickie Green. DJ: Vickie’s DJ & Dance. Couples and singles welcome.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Angel Tree at the Carousel, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Albany Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Select an “Angel” from the Christmas tree for a child in the community. Information: 541-497-2934 or visit, https://albanyvisitors.com/event/angel-tree-at-the-carousel/?instance_id=13180.
Yoga and Beer, 10:15 a.m., Block 15 Brewery, 3415 SE Deschutes Drive, Corvallis. Registration includes practice and first pint. Cost for yoga class only: $10; class with beer: $15. Participants need to arrive 5 to 10 minutes early. Bring mat. Space is limited, advanced registration is recommended. Information and registration: http://www.cheersandnamaste.com/events?category=Y%2BB%20Corvallis.
Springhill Cellars Annual Federweisser Festival, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 2920 NW Scenic Drive, Albany. An annual shindig launched in 1990, the Federweisser Harvest festival, German in origin, pairs new, still fermenting Riesling (the Federweisser) with handmade bratwűrst and Zwiebelkűchen, and sweet onion tart. Information: 541-928-1009 or www.springhillcellarswinery.com/sh-events/.
Thanksgiving Weekend Winery Open House, noon to 5 p.m., Benton County vineyards. Local wineries open their doors for a season finale celebration of Oregon wine. Cost: varies from winery to winery. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/661/thanksgiving-weekend-winery-open-houses#eventdetail.
Marks Ridge Winery Open House, noon to 5 p.m., 29255 Berlin Road, Sweet Home. Tasting of newest wines. Information: 541-367-3292.
"Ada and the Engine," presented by Majestic Reader’s Theatre, 3 and 7 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Kali Kardas, “Ada and the Engine” is a music-laced story of love, friendship and the edgiest dreams of the future. Jane Austen meets Steve Jobs in this romance heralding the computer age. Tickets: $10 to $12. Box office is open 75 minutes before performance. Information and tickets: http://www.majestic.org/#event=13743174.
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. A Corvallis holiday and community tradition. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Angel Tree at the Carousel, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Albany Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Select an “Angel” from the Christmas tree for a child in the community. Information: 541-497-2934 or visit, https://albanyvisitors.com/event/angel-tree-at-the-carousel/?instance_id=13180.
“Offshore,” documentary premiere, 4 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Jenna K. Miller, director, writer, editor and Oregon State University senior studying digital communication arts, documents the research program off the coast of Oregon and Washington for eight days in the spring of 2018. Free. Information: https://jennakkatt.com/offshore/.
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. A Corvallis holiday and community tradition. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 N.W. 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
International Folk Dancing, 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
Oregon State University Ensembles Concert; Diffusions [4] - A Music Technology Concert, 7:30 p.m., Community Hall 303 (the former Benton Hall), 03, 1650 SW Pioneer Place on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis. Diffusions [4] is an ongoing music technology concert series featuring original works by students and faculty. Event is free and open to the public. Information and accommodation: 541-737-4671.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — TriviaWizard Tournament, 7 p.m.
MORE
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
Yoga at the Library, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Yoga instructor Jamie McEdwards will host a one-hour yoga session in the community meeting room. Bring a yoga mat and water. Program is free and open to ages 18 and up. Information: 541-258-4926 or visit www.lebanonpubliclibrary.com.
Darkside Cinema Classic Silent Film & Music: "The Lost World," 7 p.m., 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. The 1925 silent classic, in which explorers find dinosaurs in the Amazon and bring one back to London, will feature an all-new original score, performed live by Sonochromatic (Justin Schepige and Kevin Van Walk).Cost: $8 general; $6 seniors. Information: ygalbot@gmail.com or call 541-752-4161.
Corvallis Community Choir, fall term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from Sept. 25 to Dec. 4, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Oregon State University Ensembles Concert; OSU Wind Symphony fall performance, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. Cost: $5 in advance; $10 at the door. OSU students with ID and K-12 youth free. Corvallis Arts for All discounts apply. Information and accommodation: 541-737-4671.
Landscapes with Laura, 6:30 p.m., Albany Art Studio, 131 Montgomery St. NE, Albany. From beginners to advanced painters, Laura guides attendees through creating a landscape scene. Cost: $35 per person. For participants 12 and older. Reservations and tickets: www.landscapewithlaura3.
WEDNESDAY
Angel Tree at the Carousel, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Albany Carousel and Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Select an “Angel” from the Christmas tree for a child in the community. Information: 541-497-2934 or visit, https://albanyvisitors.com/event/angel-tree-at-the-carousel/?instance_id=13180.
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
Celebration of Trees Preview, 4 to 8 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 Hill St. SE. A sneak peek of 30 decorated trees and voting for attendees' favorites. Performances by local choirs. Information: 541-926-6666 or visit https://bgc-albany.org/celebration-of-trees/.
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. A Corvallis holiday and community tradition. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Author Event: Jim Lindsay, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, Main Meeting Room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Local author Jim Lindsay will read from his latest book, “Swerve,” the second book in a series. Free and open to the public. Information: 541-766-6793.
Albany Writers, 7 p.m., fourth Wednesdays, Albany Fire Department Station No. 13, 1980 Three Lakes Road S.E., Albany. A no-cost amateur writers group. Information: 541-704-4116.
Oregon State University Ensembles Concert; OSU Guitar Ensemble Fall Concert, 7 p.m., Community Hall 303 (formerly Benton Hall), 1650 SW Pioneer Place, on the OSU campus in Corvallis. Featuring original pieces and works by Handel, Bach, and Faure. Free. Information and accommodation: 541-737-4671.
World Famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater Show, 7 p.m., Crescent Valley High School Auditorium, 4444 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Circus star Gregory Popovich brings European-style physical comedy, acrobats, jugglers and a furry case of animals, rescued from shelters all over the country, that have been transformed into Las Vegas stars. Admission: $30 adult; $20 senior, 55 and older; $20 child. Children 3 and under free (lap seat). Information/tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3628293.
“The Fifth Element,” Whiteside movie, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. In the 23rd century, the universe is threatened by evil. The only hope for mankind is the Fifth Element, who comes to Earth every 5,000 years. Luc Besson's 1997 cult favorite stars Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman and Milla Jovovich. Tickets: $5. Information: www.whitesidetheater.org.
“It Was 50 Years Ago Today … The Beatles and the 60s: A Conversation with Beatles Authority Ken Womack,” 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis. Womack, dean of the Wayne D. McMurray School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Monmouth University, is the author of 35 books. Part of the OSU series on “The 60s: The Decade That Changed America.” Free.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — The Painted Pallet, paint night, 7 p.m., $25 to $35
Bombs Away Cafe — Ben Mutschler Trio, blind fish used as musical scales, 9 p.m. Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. - Robert Meade, acoustic, R&B, Americana, 8 p.m.
MORE
Angel Tree at the Carousel, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Albany Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Select an “Angel” from the Christmas tree for a child in the community. Information: 541-497-2934 or visit, https://albanyvisitors.com/event/angel-tree-at-the-carousel/?instance_id=13180.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
Linn-Benton Community College Fall Choral Concert: "A Rose in Winter," 7:30 p.m., LBCC, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. LBCC’s Chamber Choir, Concert Choir and a cappella groups. Admission: $10 general; $7 seniors and veterans; students and children under 18 free. Information/tickets:
Rainbow Dance Theatre and CSD Theaters present: "LumiDance for the Holidays," 7:30 p.m., Corvallis High School Performing Arts Center, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., Corvallis. Illuminated dancing show. Admission: $15, Adults; $12, Students & Seniors. Tickets/Information: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=10&p=33.
Celebration of Trees Auction, 5 p.m., social hour, 6 p.m. auction begins, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 Hill St. SE. Social hour beings at 5 p.m. with silent auction beginning at 6 p.m. Holiday or business attire, ages 21 and over only. RSVP by reserving ticket. Cost: $40 per person; $400 reserved table for eight. Information: 541-926-6666 or visit https://bgc-albany.org/celebration-of-trees/.