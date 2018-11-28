Saturday: 'Making Spirits Bright'
Making Spirits Bright: A Winter Dance Concert, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Holiday-inspired performances with local dance troupes from Linn and Benton counties, including the Pacific Tap Dance Company, Modern Dance Technique, Downtown Dance, Willamette Apprentice Ballet, Corvallis Academy of Ballet, and OSU Ballet. Tickets: $12 to $14. Information: 541-738-7469.
Saturday: Roller derby action
Event: Sick Town Derby Dames vs. Air Raid, 5 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Family friendly roller derby. Food, vendors, beer garden and Sick Town merchandise will be available as well as halftime fun. Tickets: $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m., live derby action begins at 6 p.m. Information: https://www.sicktownderbydames.com/.
Wednesday: Harry Potter trivia
Harry Potter Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Spend an evening testing your Harry Potter knowledge. Prizes and light refreshments. For ages 16 and up, event is free and no registration is required to attend. Information: 541-258-4926 or visit www.lebanonpubliclibrary.com.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — The Painted Pallet, paint night, 7 p.m., $25 to $35
Bombs Away Cafe — Ben Mutschler Trio, blind fish used as musical scales, 9 p.m. Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Robert Meade, acoustic, rhythm and blues, Americana, 8 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Trivia Night, 6 p.m.
MORE
Angel Tree at the Carousel, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Albany Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Select an “Angel” from the Christmas tree for a child in the community. Information: 541-497-2934 or visit https://bit.ly/2zbvprT.
Graphic novelist and artist Vera Brosgol, 4:30 p.m., Crescent Valley High School Auditorium, 4444 NW Highland Drive. Brosgol, the creator of the graphic novels “Be Prepared” and “Anya’s Ghost,” will talk about her career, which includes storyboard work with Laika Studios on films such as “Coraline” and “Kubo and the Two Strings.” Free.
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
Celebration of Trees Auction, 5 p.m., social hour, 6 p.m. auction begins, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 Hill St., SE. Social hour beings at 5 p.m. with silent auction beginning at 6 p.m. Holiday or business attire, ages 21 and over only. RSVP by reserving ticket. Cost: $40 per person; $400 reserved table for eight. Information: 541-926-6666 or visit https://bgc-albany.org/celebration-of-trees/.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
LBCC Fall Choral Concert: "A Rose in Winter," 7:30 p.m., LBCC. 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. LBCC’s Chamber Choir, Concert Choir and A Cappella groups. Admission: $10 general; $7 seniors/veterans; all students and children under 18 free. Information/tickets:
Rainbow Dance Theatre and CSD Theaters present iLumiDance for the Holidays, 7:30 p.m., CHS Performing Arts Center, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., Corvallis. Dancing light show. Admission: $15, Adults; $12, Students & Seniors. Tickets/Information: csdtheaters.com.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Open mic, 7:40 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Fortune’s Folly, 10 p.m., $5.
Imagine Coffee — River Rocks, band, 7 p.m.
MORE
OSU 38th Annual Holiday Marketplace, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Over 80 Oregon artisan vendors with fine arts, handmade crafts, specialty foods, and live entertainment. Free. Information: 541-737-6371 or email susan.bourque@oregonstate.edu.
Corvallis Nativity Festival, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. A variety of nativity scenes, ranging from whimsical to elegant. Live music performed throughout the day, with short evening concerts. Free. Information: 541-250-1789 or email coordinator@corvallisnativityfestival.org.
Music a la Carte, noon, Oregon State University Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: OSU University Chorale. Information: 541-737-4061.
Town and Country Christmas Bazaar, noon to 8 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Handmade ceramics, jewelry, digital, photo, fiber, metalwork, sculpture, glass, mixed media, wood and more. Information: 541-926-4314 or visit http://www.lcfairexpo.com/index.html.
Jingle Pants Players presents: “Naughty or Nice: The Real Story of the Night Before Christmas," 2 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. The Jingle Pants Players tell their version of what occurred the night before Christmas. Information: 541-258-4919.
OSU Campus Band Fall Performance, 3 p.m., Oregon State University Memorial Union, Main Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Wesley Brewer leads the OSU campus band in its fall term performance. Free. Contact: 541-737-4671.
Holiday Members Only Book Sale, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Hundreds of gift-quality books, CDs, DVDs and more. Membership in Friends of the Library available at the door. Information: https://friendsofthecbclibrary.org/.
Women’s Night Out, 4 to 8 p.m., Linn Benton Community College, Calapooia Commons, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. The LBCC chapter of the American Association of Women in Community College is hosting a Women’s Night Out a benefit for AAWCC Student Scholarships. Thirty-four local vendors for goodies, raffle drawings, and door prizes. Free.
Winter’s Eve Corvallis, 5 to 9:30 p.m., Madison Avenue between Second and Third streets. The Assistance League of Corvallis Winter’s Eve fundraiser includes samples of food, adult beverages, soda and coffee, served in a large decorated (and heated) tent. Silent auction for gift items and services; discounts at participating businesses. Cost: $42. Information: https://www.alcorvallis.org/wintersevecorvallis/
Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday; Nov. 30 through Dec. 14. Friday, Nov. 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 7 and 14, 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, fairy tales, and family movies; two model train displays, a Victorian village and Santa and Mrs. Claus at the North Pole. Admission: Free, donations and nonperishable food appreciated. Information: 541-928-4656 or visit, www.christmasstorybookland.org.
Best Cellar presents MC Squared and Star McMullen, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 150 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Cliff and Chere Periera, along with Mark Weiss, comprise MC Squared, followed by Star McMullen, playing Texas-style old-time fiddle, with swing and ragtime influences. Admission is “pay what you will.” Children are free. Information: contact Weiss at mjweiss@cmug.com.
High School Improv Smackdown: West vs. South, 7:30 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Improv comedy troupes from Albany’s West and South high schools compete in the third annual semi-competitive showcase of spontaneous scenes. Tickets: $5; Free for students.
Corvallis-OSU Symphony Holiday Concert: Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. Featuring OSU Choirs and holiday favorites. Cost: $22-$32. Information and tickets: http://www.cosusymphony.org/tickets/ or call 541-286-5580.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Bush Pilots, bluegrass, 7:07 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Vintersea: The Gravity of Fall, progressive metal with dashes of death, 9 p.m., $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Cascade Rye, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Live at Schmizza Public House, Neil Gregory Johnson, covers and originals, 7 p.m.
MORE
St. Anne Orthodox Church Russian Christmas Faire, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lewisburg Hall, 6000 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Crafts, jellies, jams, homemade baked goods and candy. Borscht and tea served. Information: Rev. Stephen Soot, 541-745-6982.
Jingle Bell 5K Walk and Run, 9 a.m., Ralston Park, 925 Park St., Lebanon. Dress in your finest ugly sweater and take on the challenge of the first Lebanon Downtown Association Jingle Bell Run. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the 1-mile walk starting at 10 a.m. First five runners and walkers to complete the race, will ride on the first float of the holiday parade in the evening. Cost: $35 Run; $20 Walk. Children under 5 walk free. Information: 541-974-4391.
Sweet Home Ranger District Wreath Making & Holiday Decor, 9 a.m., 4431 Highway 20, Sweet Home. Assemble holiday swags and wreaths from local forest products. Limited number of wreath rings on hand; bring your own if possible and clippers and wire. information: email, acsmith@fs.fed.us or tayoung@fs.fed.us.
Cowboy Christmas Tack and Horsey Craft Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hand in Hand Farm, 35105 Ede Road, Lebanon. 12th Annual Cowboy Christmas Sale showcases, tack, decor, crafts and more. Information: 541-451-1243 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CowboyChristmasEvent/.
Brownsville Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Sale will be during normal library hours. All proceeds go to support the Brownsville Community Library. Information: 541-466-5454 or visit https://www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org/.
Holiday Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Hundreds of gift-quality books, CDs, DVDs and more. Information: https://friendsofthecbclibrary.org/.
Town and Country Christmas Bazaar, 10 to 6 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E. Handmade ceramics, jewelry, digital, photo, fiber arts, metalwork, sculptures, glass, mixed media, wood and more. Information: 541-926-4314 or visit http://www.lcfairexpo.com/index.html.
Joy of Giving Christmas Festival and Fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Presbyterian Church of Albany, 330 Fifth Ave. SW. Silent auction and raffle, secret Santa Shoppe, live music, photos with Santa, Barefoot Book sale, cookie decorating, and letters to Santa. Proceeds fund new materials for The Children’s Place@UPC. Information: 541-926-3183, ext. 303 or visit https://www.upcchildrensplace.com/.
OSU 38th Annual Holiday Marketplace, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Over 80 Oregon artisan vendors with fine arts, handmade crafts, specialty foods, and live entertainment. Free. Information: 541-737-6371 or email susan.bourque@oregonstate.edu.
ABC House Candy Cane Express, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Santiam Travel Station, 750 S. Third St., Lebanon. One-hour Candy Cane Express ride, with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves. Tickets include: 1 hour ride, hot cocoa, candy cane and arts and crafts. Popcorn and drinks for purchase. Proceeds go to the ABC House. Cost: $21 adult; $18 ages 14-6; $17 seniors 65 and older; military and children under 3 are free. Information and Tickets: https://santiam-excursion-trains.ticketleap.com/candy-cane-express-2018/ or call 541-619-0342.
Pictures with Santa at the Carousel, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Historic Albany Carousel and Museum, 503 First Ave., W. Bring a camera and take a picture with Santa. Information: 541-497-2934 or visit http://albanycarousel.com//.
Corvallis Nativity Festival, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. Hundreds of nativity scenes on display, ranging from whimsical to elegant. Live music performed throughout each day with short evening concerts. Free. Information: 541-250-1789 or email coordinator@corvallisnativityfestival.org.
Holidays in the Park, 2 to 6 p.m., Ralston Park, 925 S. Main St., Lebanon. Horse carriage rides, Santa, vendors and more. Twilight parade at 5:15 p.m., followed by tree lighting at 6 p.m. Information: 541-619-0606 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Holidaysinthepark/.
Rainbow Dance Theatre and CSD Theaters present: iLumiDance for the Holidays, 2 p.m., CHS Performing Arts Center, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., Corvallis. Dancing light show. Admission: $15, Adults; $12, students and seniors. Tickets and information: https://bit.ly/2rb1k7q.
Making Spirits Bright: A Winter Dance Concert, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Holiday inspired performances with local dance troupes from Linn and Benton counties. Diverse choreography, styles and performances. Tickets: $12 to $14. Information: 541-738-7469.
Tennessee Thunder Railroad Christmas Lights, 5 to 8 p.m., 37672 Kgal Drive, Lebanon. Four acres of Christmas tree lights and decorations with rides around the property on Thunder Railroad’s quarter-scale train. Open every Friday and Saturday in December. Admission: $5 adults; $4 child.
Roller Derby: Sick Town Derby Dames vs. Air Raid, 5 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Family friendly roller derby. Food, vendors, beer garden and Sick Town merchandise will be available as well as halftime fun. Tickets: $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m., live derby action begins at 6 p.m. Information: https://www.sicktownderbydames.com/.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance featuring Countercurrent with Lindsey Dono, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $7 general, $6 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or www.corvallisfolklore.org.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
High Steppin Country Dance, 7 to 11 p.m., Kirk’s Ferry & Trading Post, 217 W. Bishop Way, Brownsville. Cost: members, $4; nonmembers, $5; under 18, $2; over 18 with student/military ID, $4. Host: Linda Hite and Vickie Green. DJ: Vickie’s DJ & Dance. Couples and singles welcome.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Town and Country Christmas Bazaar, 10 to 4 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Featuring handmade ceramics, jewelry, digital, photo, fiber arts, metalwork, sculptures, glass, mixed media, wood and more. Information: 541-926-4314 or visit http://www.lcfairexpo.com/index.html.
Southtown Art Walk, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., various locations in South Corvallis. A walking tour of South Corvallis artist’s studios featuring a wide range of handmade art including: hand knits, paintings, cards and collage, ceramics, sculpture, letterpress, artisan bread, herbal products, mosaics, jewelry, up-cycled robots, basketry, soaps, ornaments and more. Details and locations: southtownartwalk.com.
Yoga on the Rocks, 10:15 a.m., 4 Spirits Distillery, 3405 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. December classes are donation-based, with a suggested donation of $5-$10. Advance registration is recommended at https://squareup.com/store/UrbanYoga.
Holiday Book Sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Hundreds of gift-quality books, CDs, DVDs and more. Information: https://friendsofthecbclibrary.org/.
Corvallis Nativity Festival, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. Hundreds of nativity scenes, ranging from whimsical to elegant. Live music performed throughout each day with short evening concerts. Free. Information: 541-250-1789 or email coordinator@corvallisnativityfestival.org.
Calling All Elk Nature Walk, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Refuge Office & Nature Store, William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, Corvallis. David Landkamer, president of the Friends of the Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex, will lead the walk. Learn about elk behavior, calls, and habitation with hands-on artifacts, then visit prime viewing spots. Limited walking; attendees will make a few short trips by car to viewing sites. Reservations/information: http://friendswvnwrc.org/events-volunteer/.
OSU Wind Ensemble Concert, 3 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Under the direction of Dr. Chris Chapman, the OSU Wind Ensemble presents works by Maslanka, Sejourne and more, featuring marimba soloist Jade Hails. Cost: $5 advance; $10 at the door. OSU Students with ID and K-12 youth free. CAFA discounts apply. Information and tickets: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/event/osu-wind-ensemble-3.
Monteith Historical Society Pioneer Christmas Party for Children, 3 p.m., Monteith House, 110 Third St. SE, Albany. Children ages 5 to 16 are invited to attend a 1800s-style pioneer Christmas party to celebrate the holiday season. Christmas craft making, decorating the Christmas tree. singing carols. Christmas cookies. Children will have the option of riding in a horse-drawn wagon for the Twice Around Downtown Christmas Parade. The Christmas tree lighting ceremony will follow the parade, with horse drawn wagons available for free rides along the parade route after the tree lighting. Cost: $15 per child and $10 for any additional siblings. To reserve a spot, call the Albany Visitors' Association at 541-928-0911.
Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade and Community Tree Lighting, 5 p.m., historic downtown Albany. Starting at the corner of Broadalbin Street and First Avenue in Albany. Parade entries will head down First and back up Second, twice, ending up at Two Rivers Market parking lot. The Community Tree Lighting Ceremony will follow at the Two Rivers Market parking lot. Information: 541-928-2469.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
International Folk Dance, 7 p.m. first and third Sundays, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
MONDAY
VENUES
Schmizza Pizza House — Bow Wow Bingo SafeHaven Fundraiser, 6 p.m. $1 a card or $5 for six.
MORE
Corvallis Nativity Festival, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. Hundreds of nativity scenes, ranging from whimsical to elegant. Live music performed throughout each day with short evening concerts. Free. Information: 541-250-1789 or email coordinator@corvallisnativityfestival.org.
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 N.W. 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Corvallis Guitar Society Meeting, 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Guest artist: David Tutmark. Meet fellow guitarists, perform and listen to guitar music. Free-will offering. The meeting is open to players of all ages, styles and abilities. Information: Jerry Glaser at 509-207-9144 or jerrygraser@gmail.com.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. For fun and fitness. Singles and couples welcome. Instructor: Bruce Lowther. Cost: $60 for fall term, first lesson free. Information: corvallissquares.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
Brownsville Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Sale will be during normal library hours. All proceeds go to support the Brownsville Community Library. Information: 541-466-5454 or visit https://www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org/.
Corvallis Nativity Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. Hundreds of nativity scenes, ranging from whimsical to elegant. Live music performed throughout each day with short evening concerts. Admission: Free. Information: 541-250-1789 or email coordinator@corvallisnativityfestival.org.
Corvallis Community Choir, fall term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from Sept. 25 to Dec. 4, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
“Frozen,” Whiteside movie, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. In this Disney animated hit, the new Queen Elsa accidentally uses her power to turn her homeland to ice. Her sister, Anna, teams up with a mountain man, his playful reindeer, and a snowman to change the weather. Free. Information: www.whitesidetheater.org.
Yoga at the Library, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Yoga instructor Jamie McEdwards will host a one hour yoga session in the community meeting room. Bring a yoga mat and water. Free and open to ages 18 and up. Information: 541-258-4926 or visit www.lebanonpubliclibrary.com.
Oregon State University Ensembles Concert; OSU Wind Symphony Fall Performance, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. Cost: $5 in advance; $10 at the door. OSU students with ID and K-12 youth free. CAFA discounts apply. Information and accommodation: 541-737-4671.
Landscapes with Laura, 6:30 p.m., Albany Art Studio, 131 Montgomery St. NE, Albany. Create a landscape with acrylics. Laura guides attendees through creating a landscape scene with acrylics. Cost: $35 per person, for people 12 and older. Reservations and tickets: www.landscapewithlaura3.
WEDNESDAY
AmVets Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sweet Home Veterans Club, 580 Main St., Sweet Home. Crafts from home-based businesses, bake sale, raffles and photo booth with Santa at 1 p.m. Information: Debbie Smith, 541-401-0631 or Kimi Nash, 541-401-9844.
Brownsville Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Proceeds go to support the Brownsville Community Library. Information: 541-466-5454 or visit https://www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org/.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Harry Potter Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Spend an evening testing your Harry Potter knowledge. Prizes and light refreshments. For ages 16 and up, event is free and no registration is required to attend. Information: 541-258-4926 or visit www.lebanonpubliclibrary.com.
“Gremlins,” Whiteside Theatre, 7 p.m., 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. They're fuzzy and cute, until you break the rules. Miniature green monsters tear through the small town of Kingston Falls in Joe Dante's Christmas-themed comedy-horror hit from 1984. Cost: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3677445.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Tyler Boeh, comedian, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Funk jam, Core group brings drum kit/backline and welcomes other players, 7 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges, 7:30 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Trivia Night, 6 p.m.
MORE
AmVets Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sweet Home Veterans Club, 580 Main St., Sweet Home. Crafts from home-based businesses, bake sale, raffles and photo booth with Santa at 1 p.m. Information: Debbie Smith, 541-401-0631 or Kimi Nash, 541-401-9844.
Brownsville Friends of the Library Book Sale, 1 to 7 p.m., Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Proceeds go to support the Brownsville Community Library. Information: 541-466-5454 or visit https://www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org/.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Festival of Wreaths Holiday Auction, 6 to 8 p.m., Historic Albany Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Fundraiser for the carousel. Tickets: $20; ages 21 and older only. Tickets can be purchased at the carousel gift shop or by calling 541-497-2934. Information: albanycarouselevents@gmail.com.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Legacy Ballet presents: "The Nutcracker," 7 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW. Legacy Ballet stages its seventh annual production of “The Nutcracker,” featuring adult and child dancers from the community. Admission: $14. Information/Tickets: www.linnbenton.edu/tickets.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.