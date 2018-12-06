Weekend: Singing Christmas Tree
• Music: Dozens of singers team up for the annual Sweet Home Christmas concert, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St. It's free. Information: 541-367-4824 or visit https://bit.ly/2zKssP1.
Sunday: Christmas Parlour Tour
• Event: Tour some of Albany's historic homes in this annual event, to be held from 2-7 p.m. in the Monteith Historic District, Albany. Tickets: $15, adults; $12, seniors and groups of 10 or more people; $10 Monteith Historical Society members. Admission includes hot drinks, entertainment and rides on the trolley and hay wagon. Information: 541-928-0911 or email info@albanyvisitors.com.
Wednesday: 'Scrooged'
• Movie: Bill Murray stars as a cynical, mean-spirited television executive in this 1998 comedic twist on "A Christmas Carol." The movie is showing at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis. Cost: $5. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2ritLjM.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Tyler Boeh, comedian, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Buff by Monday, 9 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges, 7:30 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Trivia Night, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Randy McCoy & Company CD Release, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Store $2 Bag Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Hundreds of books from all genres and subjects; DVDs, CDs, and VCRs. Bags are provided. Proceeds benefit programs of the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919. Continues all week.
Angel Tree at the Carousel, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Select an “Angel” from the Christmas tree for a child in the community. Information: 541-497-2934 or visit, https://bit.ly/2zbvprT. Continues all week.
AmVets Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sweet Home Veterans Club, 580 Main St., Sweet Home. Crafts, home based business, bake sale, raffles and photo booth with Santa at 1 p.m. Information: Debbie Smith, 541-401-0631 or Kimi Nash, 541-401-9844.
Brownsville Friends of the Library Book Sale, 1 to 7 p.m., Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. All proceeds go to support the Brownsville Community Library. Information: 541-466-5454 or visit https://www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org/.
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
Corvallis New Horizons Band Beginning Band sign-up, for classes beginning at 5:15 p.m., every Thursday, starting Jan. 10. Corvallis New Horizons Band is a local band for adults from beginners to more advanced players. Seeking new beginning band members to make music. Information and location: 541-220-8012 or email lisa@corvallisnewhorizons.band.
Festival of Wreaths Holiday Auction, 6 to 8 p.m., Historic Albany Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Fundraiser for the carousel. Tickets: $20; ages 21 and older only. Tickets can be purchased at the Historic Carousel & Museum Gift Shop or by calling 541-497-2934. Information: albanycarouselevents@gmail.com.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday; Nov. 30 through Dec. 14. Friday, Dec. 7 and 14, 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, fairy tales, and family movies; two model train displays, a Victorian village and Santa and Mrs. Claus at the North Pole. Admission: Free, donations and nonperishable food appreciated. Information: 541-928-4656 or visit, www.christmasstorybookland.org.
Legacy Ballet presents: "The Nutcracker," 7 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW. Legacy Ballet returns to LBCC for its seventh annual "Nutcracker" featuring adult and children dancers from the community. Admission: $14. Information and tickets: www.linnbenton.edu/tickets.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
Funk Jam. Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., or Cloud and Kelly’s, 126 SW First St., Corvallis. 9 p.m. Free. Core group brings drum kit/backline as players who sign up join on various instruments. First Thursdays at Bombs Away Café. Third Thursdays at Cloud and Kelly’s. For info, visit: facebook.com/corvallisfunkandjazzjam/.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Comedy Night, 7 p.m.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Chris Valdez, country, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Hey Loretta Live!, classic country, 7 p.m., 29974 Hwy 99W, Corvallis
Imagine Coffee — Lori LeMaster, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Store $2 Bag Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Hundreds of books from all genres and subjects; DVDs, CDs, and VCRs. Bags are provided. Proceeds benefit programs of the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Brownsville Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Sale will be during normal library hours. All proceeds go to support the Brownsville Community Library. Information: 541-466-5454 or visit https://www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org/.
Angel Tree at the Carousel, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Albany Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Select an “Angel” from the Christmas tree for a child in the community. Information: 541-497-2934 or visit, https://bit.ly/2zbvprT.
Brownsville Festival of Trees, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 204 N. Main St. View 25 decorated trees in downtown Brownsville business area. Place a silent auction bid to take one home. Bidding begins Saturday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. Information: 541-466-5454.
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: Ann Kosanovic-Brown and Friends. Information: 541-737-4061.
Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday; Nov. 30 through Dec. 14. Friday, Dec. 7 and 14, 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Enormous indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, fairy tales, and family movies; two model train displays, a Victorian village and Santa and Mrs. Claus at the North Pole. Admission: Free, donations and non-perishable food appreciated. Information: 541-928-4656 or visit, www.christmasstorybookland.org.
Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center Annual Holiday Ceramics Sale, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Benton Center ceramic studio, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Handmade pottery crafted by LBCC ceramic instructors and students, available for purchase. A portion of all sales go to support the studio. Information: 541-757-8944.
Tennessee Thunder Railroad Christmas Lights, 5 to 8 p.m., 37672 Kgal Drive, Lebanon. Four acres of Christmas tree lights and decorations with rides around the property on Thunder Railroad’s ¼ scale train. Open every Friday and Saturday in December. Admission: $5 adults; $4 per child.
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
Scio Community Christmas Tree Lighting, 5:30 p.m., Scio Veterans Memorial Park, off main road south of river. Information: 503-394-3342m or visit http://ci.scio.or.us/upcoming%20events.htm/.
Ukulele Cabaret (community open mic and jam), 7 to 9 p.m. first Fridays, except July and November, meeting room, First Alternative South store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Free open mic and sing-along for ukulele players of all ages and skill levels. Songbooks and instruction provided. Bring snacks to share. Hosted by Suz Doyle and Jeanne Holmes. Information: 541-602-5537.
Legacy Ballet presents: "The Nutcracker," 7 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Legacy Ballet returns to LBCC for its seventh annual "Nutcracker" featuring adult and children dancers from the community. Admission: $14. Information and tickets: www.linnbenton.edu/tickets.
Lebanon Association for Theater Arts presents “2018 Christmas Show,” 7 p.m., Lebanon High School Auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St. A collection of Christmas songs sung by members of the community. Information: lafta.board@gmail.com.
"The Nutcracker," presented by the Regional School of Ballet, 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Theater, 1400 Buchanan Ave. Tickets are $15 and are available at Burst's Candies and at the door.
The Hilltop Big Band, featuring Sherri Bird on vocals and piano, big band jazz and holiday tunes, 7:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Sweet Home Singing Christmas Tree presents: "The Christmas Tree Trail," 7:30 p.m., Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St. Old-fashioned, family friendly Christmas concert. Santa appears at intermission. Event includes a raffle with homemade quilt and fully decorated Christmas tree. Free; accessible to the disabled. Information: 541-367-4824 or visit https://bit.ly/2zKssP1.
"The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," presented by Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m., 111 First Ave. W. Rebecca Douglas and Timothy John Kelley II direct this stage adaptation of the C.S. Lewis classic. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 for seniors, students and veterans. Ticket information: albanycivic.org.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Comedy Nght, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — The Svens Christmas Show, 8 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Bush Pilots, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — The Burdens, blues, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Doug Booth, jazz, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Store $2 Bag Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Hundreds of books from all genres and subjects; DVDs, CDs, and VCRs. Bags are provided. Proceeds benefit programs of the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
SafeHaven Winter Break Day Camp, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 32220 Highway 34, Tangent. Open to children kindergarten through fifth grade. Crafts, games and exploration of interesting themes. Cost is $50 per child. Children will need to bring a sack lunch for the day; some snacks will be provided. To register, go to. www.safehavenhumane.org/camps/. Information: 541-926-2924 or email humaneed@safehavenhumane.com.
Brownsville Festival of Trees, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 204 N. Main St. View 25 decorated trees in downtown Brownsville business area. Place a silent auction bid to take one home. Bidding begins Saturday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. Information: 541-466-5454.
Angel Tree at the Carousel, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Albany Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Select an “Angel” from the Christmas tree for a child in the community. Information: 541-497-2934 or visit, https://bit.ly/2zbvprT.
Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday; Nov. 30 through Dec. 14. Friday, Dec. 14, 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, fairy tales, and family movies; two model train displays, a Victorian village and Santa and Mrs. Claus at the North Pole. Admission: Free, donations and nonperishable food appreciated. Information: 541-928-4656 or visit, www.christmasstorybookland.org.
ABC House Candy Cane Express, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Santiam Travel Station, 750 S. Third St., Lebanon. Join Santa, Mrs. Claus and all of the elves for a one hour Candy Cane Express ride. Tickets include: 1 hour ride, hot cocoa, candy cane and arts/crafts. Hot popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase, with proceeds going to the ABC House. Cost: $21 adult; $18 ages 14-6; $17 seniors 65 and over; military and children under 3 are free. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/2KFPTNY or call 541-619-0342.
Corvallis HOURS Winter Marketplace, noon to 5 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds Auditorium, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Pottery, note cards, jewelry, fresh product, Tarot readings, jams and canned goods, gifts, home and body care products being offered by over 40 vendors. Additional events include: Wreath making, a bake sale and live music. Free. Vendors will accept Corvallis HOURS and US currency. Information: 541-224-7752 or visit https://hourexchange.org/.
Lebanon Association for Theater Arts presents “2018 Christmas Show,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lebanon High School Auditorium, 1700 S. 5th St. A collection of Christmas songs sung by members of the community. Information: lafta.board@gmail.com.
Legacy Ballet presents: "The Nutcracker," 2 and 7 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Legacy Ballet returns to LBCC for its seventh annual "Nutcracker" featuring adult and children dancers from the community. Admission: $14. Information and tickets: www.linnbenton.edu/tickets.
"The Nutcracker," presented by the Regional School of Ballet, 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Theater, 1400 Buchanan Ave. Tickets are $15 and are available at Burst's Candies and at the door.
Tennessee Thunder Railroad Christmas Lights, 5 to 8 p.m., 37672 Kgal Drive, Lebanon. Four acres of Christmas tree lights and decorations with rides around the property on Thunder Railroad’s quarter-scale train. Open every Friday and Saturday in December. Admission: $5 adults; $4 per child.
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
Monroe Light Parade & Holiday Gathering, 6 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Watch the annual Monroe Light Parade from the library’s depot platform, sipping hot chocolate and eating popcorn. Holiday crafts, ornament creation and cookie decorating. Information: 541-847-5175.
Corvallis Squares Square Dance, 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Caller: Charlotte Jeskey. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $6. Information: 541-745-7121, 503-569-2504 or corvallissquares.com.
Sheepskin Revue 2018 Christmas Show: "The Journey Home," 7 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. An original play, written and directed by Joe Stoddard, which tells a tale of hope, peace and wagon trouble on the Oregon Trail. Also: music by The Usual Suspects, the Scio Community Band and the Hearthside Singers; and artist and storyteller Paul Toews with Scio’s wagonmaster, Tom Marquette. The Friends of the Library will sell coffee and cookies. Admission: $5 adults; $3 children, suggested donation. Information: 503-394-2922 or email zhall@smt-net.com.
Willamette Valley Symphony presents: Schumann’s Overture, Scherzo and Finale, Grieg’s Holberg Suite and Haydn’s Symphony No. 100, “Military”, 7 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. David Jacob, guest conductor. Admission: $15-$18. Information/tickets: https://www.willamettevalleysymphony.org/buy-tickets/.
The Trail Band Christmas show, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets are $40 reserved, $25 general admission, $2 off with Corvallis Folklore Society or Whiteside membership. Tickets: whitesidetheatre.org.
Tart of the Valley presents: "Winter Wonderland 2, Escape from the North Pole," 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tart of the Valley Burlesque and the inhabitants of the North Pole prepare for a post-holiday vacation in the sun. Tickets: $12 to $14. Information: 541-738-7469 or go to the website majestic.org.
Sweet Home Singing Christmas Tree presents: "The Christmas Tree Trail," 7:30 p.m., Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St. Old-fashioned, family friendly Christmas concert. Santa appears at intermission. Event includes a raffle with homemade quilt and fully decorated Christmas tree. Free; accessible to the disabled. Information: 541-367-4824 or visit https://bit.ly/2zKssP1.
"The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," presented by Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m., 111 First Ave. W. Rebecca Douglas and Timothy John Kelley II direct this stage adaptation of the C.S. Lewis classic. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 for seniors, students and veterans. Ticket information: albanycivic.org.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Store $2 Bag Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Hundreds of books from all genres and subjects; DVDs, CDs, and VCRs. Bags are provided. Proceeds benefit programs of the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Christmas Storybook Land, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Enormous indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, fairy tales, and family movies; two model train displays, a Victorian village and Santa and Mrs. Claus at the North Pole. Admission: Free, donations and non-perishable food appreciated. Information: 541-928-4656 or visit, www.christmasstorybookland.org.
Angel Tree at the Carousel, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Albany Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Select an “Angel” from the Christmas tree for a child in the community. Information: 541-497-2934 or visit, https://bit.ly/2zbvprT.
Yoga and Beer, 10:15 a.m., Block 15 Brewing, 3415 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Sixty minute all-levels flow yoga class with after class beer. Registration includes practice and first pint. Cost for yoga class only: $10; class with beer: $15. Participants need to arrive five to 10 minutes early. Bring mat. Space is limited, advanced registration is recommended. Information and registration: https://bit.ly/2Efj3Tt.
Corvallis Community Band annual holiday concert, 1:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Free. Band performs holiday favorites, with assistance from the Corvallis Academy of Ballet and Willamette Apprentice Ballet.
Christmas Parlour Tour, 2-7 p.m., Monteith Historic District, Albany. Annual interior Christmas Parlour Tour featuring historic homes. Tickets: $15, adults; $12, seniors and groups of 10 or more people; $10 Monteith Historical Society members. Well-behaved children under 12 are free with a paid adult. Admission price includes hot drinks, entertainment and rides on the trolley and hay wagon. Information: 541-928-0911 or email info@albanyvisitors.com.
"The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," presented by Albany Civic Theater, 2:30 p.m., 111 First Ave. W. Rebecca Douglas and Timothy John Kelley II direct this stage adaptation of the C.S. Lewis classic. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 for seniors, students and veterans. Ticket information: albanycivic.org.
Corvallis Youth Symphony Concert, 3 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Tickets: $10 advance, $12 at the door. Students and music teachers are free. Information: call 541-766-4903 or visit https://bit.ly/2Qi2PQ7 or https://www.cysassoc.org/tickets/.
Willamette Valley Symphony presents: Schumann’s Overture, Scherzo and Finale, Grieg’s Holberg Suite and Haydn’s Symphony No. 100, “Military”, 4 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. David Jacob, guest conductor. Admission: $15-$18. Information/tickets: https://www.willamettevalleysymphony.org/buy-tickets/.
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
Christmas Concert at Eastside Christian Church, 6 p.m., 1910 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-9349.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
International Folk Dance, 7 p.m. first and third Sundays, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
Sweet Home Singing Christmas Tree presents: "The Christmas Tree Trail," 7:30 p.m., Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St. Old-fashioned, family friendly Christmas concert. Santa appears at intermission. Event includes a raffle with homemade quilt and fully decorated Christmas tree. Free; accessible to the disabled. Information: 541-367-4824 or visit https://bit.ly/2zKssP1.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Store $2 Bag Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Hundreds of books from all genres and subjects; DVDs, CDs, and VCRs. Bags are provided. Proceeds benefit programs of the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Angel Tree at the Carousel, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Albany Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave., W. Select an “Angel” from the Christmas tree for a child in the community. Information: 541-497-2934 or visit, https://bit.ly/2zbvprT.
Lebanon Lunchtime Gardening Series. Gardening talks sponsored by the Linn County Master Gardeners and the Lebanon Garden Club, second Monday, noon, The Lobby, 661 S. Main St., Lebanon. Free and open to the public. Information contact: Eileen Breedlove, 541-259-4303.
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 NW 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga and Beer, 6 p.m., Mazama Brewing, 33930 SE Eastgate Circle, Corvallis. Sixty-minute class led by instructor Cait Gill. All-levels flow, with after-class beer. Registration includes practice and first pint. Cost for yoga class only: $10; class with beer: $15. Participants should arrive five to 10 minutes early. Bring mat. Space is limited, advanced registration is recommended. Information and registration: https://bit.ly/2Efj3Tt.
Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, fairy tales, and family movies; two model train displays, a Victorian village and Santa and Mrs. Claus at the North Pole. Admission: Free, donations and nonperishable food appreciated. Information: 541-928-4656 or visit, www.christmasstorybookland.org.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. For fun and fitness. Singles and couples welcome. Instructor: Bruce Lowther. Cost: $60 for fall term, first lesson free. Information: corvallissquares.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Pencils, Pens, and Drinks with Friends, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Store $2 Bag Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Hundreds of books from all genres and subjects; DVDs, CDs, and VCRs. Bags are provided. Proceeds benefit programs of the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
Yoga at the Library, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Yoga instructor Jamie McEdwards hosts a one-hour yoga session in the community meeting room. Bring a yoga mat and water. Program is free and open to ages 18 and up; no registration required. Information: 541-258-4926 or visit www.lebanonpubliclibrary.com.
"Ring Those Bells," with the Emerald City Jazz Kings, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th Ave., Corvallis. Shirley Andress, along with Bill Hulings, Marisa Frantz, and the Emerald City Jazz Kings, perform familiar Christmas songs and carols. Cost: $30; $15 high school youth and younger. Individual package and group discounts available. Information and tickets: 541-434-7000 or visit https://bit.ly/2EflYvE.
Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, fairy tales, and family movies; two model train displays, a Victorian village and Santa and Mrs. Claus at the North Pole. Admission: Free, donations and nonperishable food appreciated. Information: 541-928-4656 or visit, www.christmasstorybookland.org.
Corvallis Community Choir, fall term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from Sept. 25 to Dec. 4, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This non-audition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Imagine on Canvas Paint Night, 7 p.m. Cost: 1:$20; 2:$35; 3 or more: $15 each.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Store $2 Bag Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Hundreds of books from all genres and subjects; DVDs, CDs, and VCRs. Bags are provided. Proceeds benefit programs of the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Angel Tree at the Carousel, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Albany Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Select an “Angel” from the Christmas tree for a child in the community. Information: 541-497-2934 or visit, https://bit.ly/2zbvprT.
Random Review, noon to 1 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Madison Ave.. Margaret Manoogian, gerontology professor at Western Oregon University, will review “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century” by Jessica Bruder.
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, fairy tales, and family movies; two model train displays, a Victorian village and Santa and Mrs. Claus at the North Pole. Admission: Free, donations and nonperishable food appreciated. Information: 541-928-4656 or visit, www.christmasstorybookland.org.
“Scrooged,” Whiteside Theatre, 7 p.m., 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Bill Murray stars as a cynical, mean-spirited television executive in this 1998 comedic twist on "A Christmas Carol." Cost: $5. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2ritLjM.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in The Woods, 7:30 p.m.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — The Salem Ramblers, bluegrass, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Movie: "The Polar Express," 6:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Store $2 Bag Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Hundreds of books from all genres and subjects; DVDs, CDs, and VCRs. Bags are provided. Proceeds benefit programs of the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis New Horizons Band Beginning Band sign-up, for classes beginning at 5:15 p.m., every Thursday, starting Jan. 10. Corvallis New Horizons Band is a local band for adults from beginners to more advanced players. Seeking new beginning band members to make music. Information and location: 541-220-8012 or email lisa@corvallisnewhorizons.band.
Winter Wellness with Essential Oils class, 6 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Julia Bell will host a class on the powerful benefits of essential oils. for adults 18 and older. Free; supplies are provided. Space and materials are limited and registration is required. Information and registration: 541-258-4926.
Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, fairy tales, and family movies; two model train displays, a Victorian village and Santa and Mrs. Claus at the North Pole. Admission: Free, donations and nonperishable food appreciated. Information: 541-928-4656 or visit, www.christmasstorybookland.org.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Pray for Snow Party, 7 p.m., Block 15 Brewery & Tap Room, 3415 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Prize giveaways include: lift tickets, overnight stays at the Mount Ashland Hills Hotel, gift cards, and more; grand prize different each month. Information: https://bit.ly/2KVEWHW.
Celtic Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Friends of the Family, a mid-valley counseling and education program, presents an evening of European and Celtic infused Christmas music. Musicians include: American keyboardist and vocalist Jeff Johnson; Irish flutist, Brian Dunning; and German and American vocalists Mark Gremm and Janet Marie Chvatal. Free. Information: 541-757-1761 or email events@fofm.org.
"The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," presented by Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m., 111 First Ave. W. Rebecca Douglas and Timothy John Kelley II direct this stage adaptation of the C.S. Lewis classic. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 for seniors, students and veterans. Ticket information: albanycivic.org.