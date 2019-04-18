Friday: LBCC Honor Choir
The focus will be on work by female composers when the Linn-Benton Community College Choir and the new Regional Honor Choir team up with Los Angeles-based composer Dale Trumbore for a concert scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2GkOGcW.
Wednesday: 'E.T.'
Steven Spielberg's 1982 science-fiction classic starring Drew Barrymore gets a showing on the big screen at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis. Wonder again at the power of Reese's Pieces and ask this question: How on earth did "Gandhi" beat this out for the best picture Oscar? Admission is $5. Information: http://bit.ly/2V5d4J3.
Wednesday: Butterfly films
A pair of rarely seen movies about butterflies, "Rearing Anartia" and "Sulfur Butterflies," document the work of lepidopterist Bob Silberglied in the 1970s. Silberglied's death in a plane crash left behind an undiscovered body of work, including these two research movies. Fifty years later, Kristina Dutton and Lisa Schonberg digitized the films found in the Smithsonian Institution's archives and added original musical scores. Dutton and Schonberg will talk about their work at a free screening of the films at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Darkside Theatre, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Sponsored by the Spring Creek Project. Information: http://bit.ly/2IDNsMP.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — The Irrelevant Podcast: Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Jesse Meade, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Advocate Storytelling Night, 7 p.m
Downtown Dog — Salem Ramblers, blue grass, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
MORE
Oregon Nutrition Update 2019 Conference, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvalls. New information on nutrition education, advocacy and intervention. Cost: $100. Information/registration: https://health.oregonstate.edu/moore-center/
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learns and shares music, engages in conversations and tries new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Children’s Legacy Luncheon 2019, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1215 Hill St. SE, Albany. Luncheon is hosted by Family Tree Relief Nursery for reducing the risks of child abuse and neglect. Cost: $15. Information/tickets: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E188441&id=34.
Art Reception and Artist Talk: Erik Sandgren, “Parallels: Making the Avenue of Elms,” 3:30 p.m., OSU, 440 Strand Agriculture Hall, 170 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. Sandgren will discuss his gallery show which depicts the “parallel painting” process used to create a commissioned piece for the Oregon State University Foundation. Reception is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., with artist talk at 4 p.m. Exhibit open through June 14 in the Strand Gallery at OSU. Event is free and open to the public. Information: https://agsci.oregonstate.edu/art/art-about-agriculture.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursday, Corvallis art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk features: Erin Wallace, mixed media “Lost and Found” exhibit; Sharon Rackham King and Holly Campbell, “Love Letters to Mother Earth”. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Kappa Delta’s Mock Rock 2019, 6 p.m., OSU Gill Coliseum, 660 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Fundraiser for Prevent Child Abuse America and the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence also commemorates 30 years of Mock Rock on campus. Admission: $10 presale; $12 at the door. Information: http://bit.ly/2U4rULi.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. No cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Nobel Prizes in Science Talks, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, Main Meeting Room, 645 NW Monroe. Three public lectures discussing discoveries of Nobel Prize winners. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Zl13i6.
Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates Spring Film & Forum Series: “Big Pharma Market Failure,” 7 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Film screening with commentary and perspectives on why medications in the United States cost so much. Free. Information: www.mvhca.org.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild, 7 p.m., OSU Center for Humanities Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Business meeting at 7; program around 7:30 p.m. Corvallis. Open to the public; guests are welcome.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Mario Kart Tournament, 6 p.m.
Albany Eagles — Amos & Easy Targets, 4 to 8 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Fresh Track, 9:30 p.m. $5
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Sol Seed, 10 p.m. $10.
Downtown Dog — D.C. Blues Decade, variety, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Catlin & McLaughlin, funk, rock, blues & country, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Joe Jangles, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — 90s Night with DJ Volatile, 10 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Lucky in Love String Band, noon to 1 p.m., LBCC Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. The LBCC Benton Center Acoustic Showcase will feature the Lucky in Love String Band, playing bluegrass, blues and folk tunes. Free. Information: 541-757-8944.
Drag Performer Story Hour, 3 to 5 p.m., Pride Center, Oregon State University, 1553 SW A Ave., Corvallis. As part of OSU’s Bring Your Kids to Campus day, local drag performers will read stories and chat with children along with doing craft projects. All are welcome, especially families with gender diverse children and LGBTQIA+ members. Information: http://bit.ly/2XoMKqV.
David Greenberg: Bach Meets Cape Breton, noon, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. A journey that wanders between Bach and Scottish tunes, Cape Breton and modern tunes. Greenberg will explore this music on baroque, modern and octave fiddles. Lunches OK. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Xnsx4v.
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: Saxophonist Nathan Boal and pianist Grace Choi. Information: 541-737-4061.
Spring Decorating and Egg Stuffing, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Cumberland Church, 401 Main St., Albany. Bring creative ideas, Pinterest successes, and related decor to put a seasonal shine on Cumberland or come to stuff eggs for the egg hunt. Information: http://bit.ly/2ZrTDto.
“Munch Night: The Fantastic Body: The Human Body and Our Path Toward Self Care,” 7 p.m., Randy’s Mainstreet Cafe, 240 N. Main St., Brownsville. Home-cooked meal, a thought-provoking talk and discussion with Lynlee Bischoff. Cost: $10 donation. Information: 541-654-2052.
"Singu-hilarity: A Robot Comedy Variety Show," 7 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Robotic stand-up comedian Jon the Robot, along with some nerdy, scientific, and autonomous performers, offer an evening of comedy, music, dance, and visual art. Admission: $10. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2GsMP7c.
LBCC Honor Choir with Dale Trumbore, 7 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Los Angeles-based composer Dale Trumbore, the LBCC Chamber Choir and the new Regional Honor Choir will present a concert showcasing music by female composers. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2GkOGcW.
Friday Eve Ecstatic Dance with Subaqueous, 7 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 Second St., Corvallis. Lunar Ecstatic Dance with guest DJ Subaqueous, using beat science, music theory and production techniques to weave multilayered sounds. Admission: $12 to $20 per person, sliding scale; $7 students with ID, teens or Oregon Trail card holders; children 12 and under, free. Information: http://bit.ly/2IoWsGb.
OSU Literary Northwest Series: George Estreich and Erica Trabold, 7:30 p.m., OSU Valley Library Rotunda, 201 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. George Estreich, author of “Fables and Futures: Biotechnology, Disability, and the Stories We Tell Ourselves,” and Erica Trabold, author of “Five Plots,” will speak on what it means to belong and how we are shaped by the land. Free. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Kirtan with Dave Stringer featuring Johanna Beekman, 8 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Call and response Kirtans led by Stringer, Grammy-nominated producer, singer, composer, writer and teacher of the modern yoga movement, and guest Johanna Beekman. Admission: $25. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2PhB9af.
True Life Trio, 8 p.m., The Troubadour Music Center, 521 SW Second St., Corvallis. True Life Trio features the vocal talents of three performers, whose music bridges musical worlds from the Ukraine to the bayous of Louisiana. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Information: http://bit.ly/2UGiFpW.
“South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut” at the Whiteside, 9 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. After Cartman and his friends see an R-rated movie and begin cursing, their parents think that Canada is to blame in the “South Park” feature from Trey Parker and Matt Stone. Admission: $5 general. Information: http://bit.ly/2UouUlJ.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Easter Dinner and Tejano Dance, 4 to 8 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Bush Pilots, bluegrass, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Animalingo + Acting Captain + Wolves at War, 9:30 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Dead Band, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin’ for Tips: Lane Norberg, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Tart at the Bar: Reefer Madness Edition, 9:30 p.m. $8.
Downtown Dog — Arlene, songwriters, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Choro Cozinha, Brazilian style, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Belly Dance Performance Guild April Showcase, family-friendly, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation.
Schmizza Pizza House — Neil Gregory Johnson, 7 p.m.
Squirrels — Citizens of the Universe, 9 p.m., $7.
MORE
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music featuring David Rogers, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music featuring John Twist, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Learn to Spin Yarn on a Wheel, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ewethful Fiber Farm & Mill, 891 W. First St., Halsey. Learn the basics of spinning in addition to covering other topics such as different fiber types and carding fiber. No experience necessary. Wheels will be available for use, or bring your own. Class size is limited. Registration required. Cost: $90. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2v7QCR3.
History of Fitton Creek, 9 a.m. to noon, Fitton Green Natural Area, NW Panorama Drive, Corvallis. Walk back in time with Greenbelt Land Trust and explore the history of Fitton Green Natural Area. Walk will follow the Allen Throop Loop Trail. Event is free, registration is required. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2GuTKNq.
Jefferson Easter Egg Hunt, 10 to 11 a.m., Jefferson Parks and Rec., 1298 N. Second St., Bring baskets and wear running shoes. All eggs filled with prizes, no child will leave empty-handed. Preschool through fifth-grade only. Information: http://bit.ly/2IDOFDR.
Albany Visitors Association Photo Awards Ceremony, 10 a.m., The Pix Theater, 321 SW Second Ave., Albany. See photographs on the big screen and meet the photographers. Light refreshments. Information: 541-928-0911.
Family Music Fun, 11 a.m. third Saturdays, Storytime Room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Family participation music and movement program for all ages. Information: 541-766-6793 or www.thebestlibrary.net.
Earth Day at the Thyme Garden, 11 a.m., Thyme Garden, 20546 Alsea Highway, Alsea. Events include, all day Earth Factoid Scavenger Hunt, Earth Story Time, two walking sessions, meditation and yoga with Malea & Rafael and a healing circle to end the celebration. Vendors and herbal refreshments, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will also be available. Free. Information: https://www.thymegarden.com/Events.
Planet Palooza! Parade and Celebration, noon to 3 p.m., Riverfront Commemorative City Park, Northwest First Street, Corvallis. Earth Day celebration with art, music, activities and environmental booths. Wear nature-themed costume or mask for the parade, which begins at noon, at First Street and Jackson Avenue. Festivities begin at 12:30 p.m., at Eric Scott McKinley Skatepark, 635 SW Second St.. Information: http://bit.ly/2UjxdGQ.
Empty Bowl Making Benefit, 1 to 3 p.m., Mobile Pottery, 548 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Make a bowl to donate to the local bank to help fight hunger. Make a soup, dessert or pet bowl with a pottery wheel or by hand-building. Open to all ages from beginners to intermediate levels. Cost: $20 per person, includes clay, firing and glaze. Information/registration: https://squ.re/2Gsr7QD.
Brownsville Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Pioneer Park, Brownsville. Easter Egg Hunt for ages 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Prizes will be given for each group. Bring your own basket. Information: 541-974-0365 or 541-974-0356.
Hippity Hop Express, 1:30 p.m., Santiam Excursion Trains, 750 S. Third St., Lebanon. Hip hop the rails for a festive day. Ticket includes ride, guided arts and crafts station, movie station and Easter egg hunt. Dress for the weather. Cost: $20 adult; $17 child 4-16. Information/tickets: https://santiam-excursion-trains.ticketleap.com
Mantras & Molecules workshop, 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Workshop explores the neurochemistry of ecstasy through the experience of singing, drumming and meditation. Cost: $40 advance; $50 at the door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2GlFepJ.
Spring 2019 Drag Show, 6 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. A drag competition begins the 2019 Spring Drag Show. Free. All ages welcome. Expect vulgar language, sexual themes and radical gender performances. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vak3QX.
Afrikan Roots, 6 p.m., OSU Memorial Union Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. The African Student Association’s annual cultural night with entertainment showcasing cultures all across Africa, with dances, music, food and fashion. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VMJJQQ.
“The Majestic Eight,” 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The Majestic Playwright’s Lab presents a festival of 10-minute plays featuring eight original works. Directed by Leigh Matthews Bock and Mary Jeanne Reynales. Admission: $8. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2VQm9CL.
Earth Ball, Earth Day Celebration, 7:30 p.m., Sky High Brewing & Pub, 160 NW Jackson, Corvallis. Live music from Space Neighbors and raffle giveaways. Earth-inspired, flora, fauna or eco-outfits, costumes and masks are strongly encouraged. For ages 21+ only. Cost: $20; tickets available online only, will not be available at the door. Information/tickets: http://www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org/earthball/.
Lisa Landucci album showcase, 8 p.m., The Troubadour Music Center, 521 SW Second St., Corvallis. New album debut and release with Nathan Olsen playing on keys. Admission: $15 suggested donation. Information: http://bit.ly/2XpapHN.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance featuring Campaign for Reel Time with Isaac Banner, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Admission: $8 to $10 general, $5 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing with DJ Ernie Briggs, 6 pm.
Block 15 Brewing — Easter Keg Hunt, 11 a.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Greenberry Store & Tavern — Easter Brunch, 10 a.m.
MORE
Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge Field Trip, 7 a.m., Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge, Pintail Marsh parking lot, 2301 Wintel Road S., Jefferson. Visit the back ponds and hedgerows. Guides will be Mike Unger, Fred Stephens and Barbara Dolan. Dress for the weather, bring snacks, water and plan to carpool. Information: http://bit.ly/2Pggofd.
Easter at the Carousel, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 W. First Ave. Games, coloring and craft activities. Information: http://bit.ly/2Gu2285.
Easter Day Egg Hunt, 3 p.m., Main Street Cumberland Church, 401 Main St., Albany. Eggs filled with prizes and goodies ready to hunt. Guest of honor, mascot “Eggie,” will be available for photos. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2XmG9NG.
Albany Slow Jam, 3 p.m., Little Wuesten German Foods, 115 Ellsworth St. SW, Albany. Old-time fiddle slow and learning jam with common tunes. Open to traditional acoustic instruments such as fiddles, mandolins, banjos, guitars, ukes, basses. Information: http://bit.ly/2UJnY7M.
Ettihad Cultural Festival, 5 to 8 p.m., OSU, Student Experience Center Plaza, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Over 15 countries from South, Southwestern, and Central Asia, and Northern Africa will feature various cuisines, languages, performances and clothing. Free. Information: 541-737-1052.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
International Folk Dance, 7 p.m. first and third Sundays, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 S.W. West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Digital Safety Summit, 6 p.m., Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Explore ways to keep youth and vulnerable adults safe functioning in an online world. Resource vendors with information on family support services and extracurriculars will be on hand. Event is free; reservations required. Information/tickets: https://www.facebook.com/events/2052297448396365/.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga in the Gallery, 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Bring your own mat, if possible. Information: theartscenter.net.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. For fun and fitness. Singles and couples welcome. Instructor: Bruce Lowther. Cost: $60 for fall term, first lesson free. Information: corvallissquares.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m. Free.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Lecture: Transgender Identities and the Police in Nazi Germany, 4 p.m., OSU Memorial Union, Journey Room 105, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Laurie Marhoefer will talk of transgender activism before 1933 and what happened to trans people under the Nazis. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2V74eue.
da Vinci Days Speaker Series: “Water Stories: An Artist’s Journey,” 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 2500 SW Western Blvd., Corvallis. Shelley Jordon, a nationally recognized artist and professor in the OSU College of Liberal Arts, will lead the presentation. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2HUhs6M.
Corvallis Community Choir, spring term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from April 2 to June 18, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This non-audition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Oregon’s Thunderegg, 6 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Chris Nawrocki from the Sweet Home Rock and Mineral Society will speak on Oregon’s State Rock, the Thunderegg. Some specimens of Thundereggs will be on hand for viewing. Free; open to those 12 and older. Information: http://bit.ly/2viifqJ.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Big screen “Un Chien Andalou” (1929), 6 p.m., Free, $5 suggested donation for musicians
Albany Eagles — Timeless Dancers, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Broken Bard, variety, 6 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Pints & Pilates, 6:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Arbor and Earth Day Celebration, 3:30 p.m., Sankey Park, 877 14th Ave., Sweet Home. Tree planting ceremony, pollinator plant giveaway. A raffle for a Japanese maple tree and native shrub bundles will be held. Information: http://bit.ly/2V5lRuy.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A young extraterrestrial finds its way to a California suburb and is befriended by Elliott, who tries to help the gentle alien find his way back home in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic. Admission: $5 general. Information: http://bit.ly/2V5d4J3.
“Unearthed:” Artist talk and premiere of butterfly research films, 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. "Rearing Anartia" and "Sulfur Butterflies" document the work of lepidopterist Bob Silberglied in the 1970s. Silberglied's death in a plane crash left behind an undiscovered body of work, including these two research movies. Fifty years later, Kristina Dutton and Lisa Schonberg digitized the films held in the Smithsonian Institution's archives and added original musical scores. Sponsored by the Spring Creek Project. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2IDNsMP.
Albany Writers, 7 p.m., fourth Wednesdays, Albany Fire Department Station No. 13, 1980 Three Lakes Road SE, Albany. This is a no-cost amateur writers group. Information: 541-704-4116.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Ricky Montijo, eclectic music mix, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Comedy Show and Open Mic, 9:30 p.m. Free
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
36th Annual Fine Woodworking Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Library Event Room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The Woodworkers Guild in collaboration with Crescent Valley and Corvallis high schools, will display selected works by members of the guild and pieces created by student woodworkers. Free. Information: www.mwwg.net.
Go Green for Spring Seminar, 10 a.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Free seminar teaches participants ways to incorporate greens such as kale, collards, spinach and bok choy into their diets. Information: 541-967-3871.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learns and shares music, engages in conversations and tries new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., North Main Street at Park Avenue. Locally grown, in-season produce. Information: https://www.facebook.com/cfathursdaymarket/.
CrafterNoon Straw Painting, 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Crafters ages 9 to 16 can create multicolored abstract art by blowing poured acrylic paint around a canvas with straws. Free. Call the library at 541-258-4926 to register. Information: http://bit.ly/2Xn13Mx.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
2019 Whistleblower Tour: Cian Westmoreland, 7 p.m., Westminister House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Cian Westmoreland, former U.S. Air Force drone technician, will speak of the responsibility of nations to resist drone strikes that violate international laws and how to help protect the human rights of asylum seekers. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2IrTO2m.
Poetry Night with John Sibley Williams and A. Molotkov, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. John Sibley Williams, author of “As One Fire Consumes Another,” a collection of surrealist visions and social insights; and A. Molotkov, author of “Synonyms for Silence,” sharp, brief lyrics and prose poems of ethical and metaphysical scrutiny, offer a poetic evening. Free. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
Take Back the Night Rally and March, 7 p.m., OSU Student Experience Center Plaza, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Speakers, performances and speak out. Open to the public. Information: https://tbtn.oregonstate.edu/about-saam.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
ON VIEW
“From the Heart” art exhibit, 1 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Work by Newport artist Rick Bartow will be on display throughout March and April. Bartow captures the faces of W.H. Auden, Bertolt, Brecht, Joseph Conrad, Emily Dickinson and others, on rice paper and repurposed papers, often letters and envelopes. Exhibit can be viewed during normal library hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 1 to 7 p.m., Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Information: www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org.
"Favorite Subjects," paintings by Cherrill Boissonou illustrating her travels along the Oregon coast. On view through April at the Art in the Valley gallery, 209 SW Second St., Corvallis. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Reception scheduled for Thursday, April 18, during the Corvallis Arts Walk.
“Field Burns,” photographs by Patrick Collier, showing the power and beauty of controlled burning in Willamette Valley grass seed fields. On display through May 5. Concourse Gallery, Memorial Union, Oregon State University. Free. Information: https://mu.oregonstate.edu/gallery.
OSU Art Faculty Exhibition: Shelley Jordon, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Painter and moving image artist, professor Shelley Jordon’s paintings, animations and animated installations explore intersections between interior and exterior worlds and connections between past and present experiences. Exhibit will be on view through April 25, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/school-arts-and-communication/art/fairbanks-galleries.
"Architecture Around Us: City and Country Life" exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, April 1-30, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Featuring artists from throughout the valley, exhibit evokes the essence of our cities, towns and country living and represents a diversity of economy, lifestyle and community spirit. Free. Reception April 5 at 6 p.m. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-architecture-around-us-city-and-country-life.
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
PLAN AHEAD
Heart of the Valley Children’s Choir: Let the Children Sing! Fundraiser, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, Corvallis Country Club, 1850 SW Whiteside Drive. Tickets available until April 20 at Rice’s Pharmacy, 910 NW Kings Blvd., or Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Evening fundraiser with fine food and entertainment. A benefit for scholarships for the Heart of the Valley Children’s Choir. Cost: $40 each; $280 for a table of eight. Information: https://www.hvcchoirs.org/.