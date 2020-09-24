Eileen Hinckle hopes latest mural work will provide, joy, hope

CMP is intended to provide exposure for local artists and link them with business owners who are interested in commissioning a mural at their building. The publicity is crucial, as the community of mural artists in the Pacific Northwest has grown rapidly over the past decade, according to Hinckle.

“There’s definitely been a huge surge in the popularity in murals globally,” Hinckle said. “I think that’s reached the Willamette Valley and it’s really exciting to see that. Because the Corvallis I grew up in, the Corvallis which doesn’t change very much in my experience, has art coming and it helps. Having new art show up really kind of is a positive change for the city.”

In her personal work, Hinckle likes to focus on elements from nature and the human figure, and she focuses much of her effort on reconnecting humans with nature through visual imagery. Hinckle believes that is particularly important during the environmental crisis that is happening around the world.

In Oregon, mural artists are particularly dependent on the weather, and rely on the five or six months each year when the rain stops falling long enough for them to tackle projects. Once the winter months hit, Hinckle spends most of her time painting on canvas.