THURSDAY
VENUES
Old Town Deli — Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 p.m.
Squirrels — Warren Miller Pre-Funk Party; win tickets to showing of Miller's 69th film, showing Saturday night at the Whiteside. 7:30 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk includes Keith Bowers, showing "Familiar Strangers," at the Art in the Valley Gallery. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Oktoberfest! 4 to 10 p.m., 3 Sheets Brewery Taproom, 136 First Ave., SW, Albany. Festive decor and special food menu, and drawings for prizes. Wear Lederhosen or Dirndl (German attire) and receive an extra ticket for the drawing and $1 off the first beer. Information: 541-791-7311 or visit https://www.facebook.com/3SheetsBrewery/.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. No cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild, 7 p.m., OSU Center for Humanities Autzen House, Eighth Street and Jefferson Avenue in Corvallis. Open to the public. Business meeting at 7; main program begins around 7:30 p.m. Programs include invited fine-art photographers and member presentations.
Book event with Seattle author Steve Toutonghi, reading from his new science fiction novel, “Side Life,” 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Free.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
“Once Upon a Mattress,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Karlissa Cornwell directs this campy musical, based (loosely) on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea.” Tickets are $17 general, $14 for students and seniors and are available at the box office or online at http://www.albanycivic.org/tickets/.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — The Irrelevant Podcast Hosts: A Comedy Open Mic, 9 p.m., $3.
Imagine Coffee — John Sherman, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
MORE
Festival Bazaar & Quilt Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with lunch served 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 9320 Queen Ave. SW, Albany. Coffee, tea and goodies; shop for homespun gifts and crafts. Information: 541-928-7660.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10:30 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Music a la Carte, noon, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: Baroque flutist Kimary Flick and friends. Information: 541-737-4061.
Benton Center Linn-Benton Community College Acoustic Showcase, featuring The Plaehn-Hino Band, noon, student lounge, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis.
First Alternative Co-optoberfest, 4 to 7 p.m., First Alternative Co-op North, 2855 NW Grant Ave., and South, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Annual Co-optoberfest at both of First Alternative locations. Live music, with free samples from local growers, brewers, bakers, winemakers and more. Free. Information: 541-753-3115 or email, joel@firstalt.coop.
Oktoberfest! 4 to 10 p.m., 3 Sheets Brewery Taproom, 136 First Ave. SW, Albany. Festive decor and special food menu, and drawings for prizes. Wear Lederhosen or Dirndl (German attire) and receive an extra ticket for the drawing and $1 off the first beer. Information: 541-791-7311 or visit https://www.facebook.com/3SheetsBrewery/.
“The Magic Barrel: A Reading to Fight Hunger,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Doors open at 6. Readings by Oregon authors and autographed books for sale. Wine, beer and cider available for purchase. Proceeds go to Linn Benton Food Share. Tickets are $12 online or $15 at the door. Online: https://magicbarrel.org/tickets/
Family Movie Swim, 7 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. A different family-friendly movie is projected poolside each month. Call 541-766-7946 for movie details. Regular pool admission rates apply.
Dick Fosbury Statue Dedication, 4 to 6 p.m., Dixon Recreational Center, 425 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Oregon State University will honor Fosbury, OSU and Olympic track star and innovator of the Fosbury Flop, with an unveiling of a new statue. The brief program will include comments by Fosbury and sculptor Ellen Tykeson. Free. Information: 541-737-0724.
Trolley of Terror! 6 to 9 p.m., Monteith House, 518 2nd Ave., SW, Albany. Fun and spooky historical experience with candlelit tour of the Monteith House and ride on the Trolley of Terror. Tours begin at: 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Cost: $10 per adult; $5 per child. Seating is limited and tickets sell out early. To purchase tickets, call, 541-928-0911 or visit the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE.
Accordioso, the Corvallis Accordion Club, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Free. Accordioso includes 14 accordions, guitar, banjo, drums, trumpet, and harmonica. On the program: country music, Halloween tunes and sing-along numbers.
Haunted House at Morningstar Grange, 7-11 p.m., 38794 Morningstar Road., NE, Albany. Admission $5 or five cans of nonperishable food. Proceeds benefit the Jefferson Fire Department Christmas Food Basket Program, Albany Gleaners and Morningstar Grange. Information: 541-905-4113.
“Once Upon a Mattress,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Karlissa Cornwell directs this campy musical, based (loosely) on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea.” Tickets are $17 general, $14 for students and seniors and are available at the box office or online at http://www.albanycivic.org/tickets/.
Belly Full of Bob, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Bob Marley and the Wailers tribute band with musicians from Northwest bands including audiophilia, Eleven Eyes, Xenat-Ra, and Stairway Denied. Tickets $14 to $16. Information: 541-758-7827.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — “Best of Our Love,” Motown Revue, 7-10 p.m., $10 cover
Bombs Away Cafe — Common Hours, The Wrented, 9 p.m., $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Eryn Bent, Americana, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Story Time, 10 a.m.; Vocal Point Band, 7 p.m.
MORE
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Festival Bazaar & Quilt Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with lunch served 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 9320 Queen Ave., SW, Albany. Enjoy coffee, tea and goodies; shop for homespun gifts and crafts. Information: 541-928-7660.
Family Music Fun, 10:30 a.m. Storytime Room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Family participation music and movement program for all ages. Information: 541-766-6793 or www.thebestlibrary.net.
Philomath Open Studios, noon to 5 p.m. Local artists open their studios for a free, self-guided tour; with shows in several local wine tasting rooms. Full spectrum of artistic media will be shown, along with works that have never been on display. Cost is free. Information: www.philomathopenstudios.com.
Oktoberfest! 4 to 10 p.m., 3 Sheets Brewery Taproom, 136 First Ave. SW, Albany. Festive decor and special food menu, and prize drawings. Wear Lederhosen or Dirndl (German attire) and receive an extra ticket for the drawing and $1 off the first beer. Information: 541-791-7311 or visit https://www.facebook.com/3SheetsBrewery/.
Trolley of Terror! 6 to 9 p.m., Monteith House, 518 2nd Ave., SW, Albany. Fun and spooky historical experience with candlelit tour of the Monteith House and ride on the Trolley of Terror. Tours begin at: 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Cost: $10 per adult; $5 per child. Seating is limited and tickets sell out early. To purchase tickets, call, 541-928-0911 or visit the Albany Visitors Association, 110 3rd Ave., SE.
High Steppin' Country Dance, 7 to 11 p.m., Kirk’s Ferry & Trading Post, 217 W. Bishop Way, Brownsville. Cost: members, $4; nonmembers, $5; under 18, $2; over 18 with student/military ID, $4. Host: Linda Hite and Vickie Green. DJ: Vickie’s DJ & Dance. Couples and singles welcome.
Corvallis Squares Dance, 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Jim Voll calling and Judy Russell cueing. Admission: $6.
No Offense: The Improv Jam. 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW 2nd St., Corvallis. Fun filled evening where anyone in the audience can volunteer to play games on stage. No script, no props, no fear, no offense. Tickets: $6. Information: 541-758-7827.
Haunted House at Morningstar Grange, 7 to 11 p.m., 38794 Morningstar Road, NE, Albany. Admission $5 or five cans of nonperishable food. All proceeds benefit the Jefferson Fire Department Christmas Food Basket Program, Albany Gleaners and Morningstar Grange. Information: 541-905-4113.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $7 general, $6 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Boo! Boogie Bash Rough Stock Rodeo, 7 p.m. (doors open at 6), Linn County Fairgrounds, indoor heated arena, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. Bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding, barrel racing, mutton bustin’, Mexican dancing horses, more. Admission is $13, $15 at the door. Children 5 and under free. Tickets available at Albany Coins and Jewelry, Bi-Mart stores, Wilco Farm stores, Double H in Salem. Information: evie@wildwesteventsinc.com or 541-895-5335.
“Once Upon a Mattress,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Karlissa Cornwell directs this campy musical, based (loosely) on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea.” Tickets are $17 general, $14 for students and seniors and are available at the box office or online at http://www.albanycivic.org/tickets/.
Film: Warren Miller’s "Face of Winter," 7:30 p.m. Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. New and veteran athletes pay tribute to Warren Miller, in the 69th installment from Warren Miller Entertainment, presented by Volkswagen. Cost: $17. Information: www.whitesidetheatre.org/live
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Vocal Point Band, 7 p.m.
MORE
Yoga on the Rocks, 10:15 a.m., 4 Spirits Distillery, 3405 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Led by Urban Yoga. Cost: $15 yoga and drink; $10 yoga only. Advance registration is recommended at https://squareup.com/store/UrbanYoga.
Philomath Open Studios, noon to 5 p.m. Local artists open their studios for a free, self-guided tour; with shows in several local wine tasting rooms. Full spectrum of artistic media will be shown, along with works that have never been on display. Free. Information: www.philomathopenstudios.com.
“A Celebration of Feathers,” presented by Corvallis Audubon, 1-3 p.m., Hesthavn Nature Center, 8590 NW Oak Creek Drive, Corvallis. This family event features scavenger hunt, feather art, feather ID, and a stroll through the lovely grounds. Information: valchuckwalla@yahoo.com.
Sundays @ 3, featuring the Orgel Kids, 3 p.m., Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Hoover Elementary School Students demonstrate how to build a pipe organ, followed by a free concert in the sanctuary with our Casavant Pipe Organ and the Orgel organ. Donations cheerfully accepted.
Haunted House at Morningstar Grange, 7 to 9 p.m., 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Albany. Admission $5 or five cans of nonperishable food. All proceeds benefit the Jefferson Fire Department Christmas Food Basket Program, Albany Gleaners and Morningstar Grange. Information: 541-905-4113.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
International Folk Dance, 7 p.m. first and third Sundays, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information: Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 NW 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Corvallis Guitar Society Meeting, 7 p.m., Gracewinds Music, 137 SW Third St., Corvallis. Meet fellow guitarists, perform and/or listen to guitar music. Free, the meeting is open to players of all ages, styles and abilities. Information: Jerry Glaser at 509-207-9144 or jerrygraser@gmail.com.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. For fun and fitness. Singles and couples welcome. Instructor: Bruce Lowther. Cost: $60 for fall term, first lesson free. Information: corvallissquares.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, 1180 25th Ave. S.W., Albany. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Symposium OSU150: The Promise & the Peril of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Symposium on how artificial intelligence and robotics may change society, jobs and the economy. An innovation fair showcasing AI and robotics will be held. Keynote presentation by Jacob Ward, science and technology correspondent for CNN and Al Jazeera. Registration is required, https://osu150-airobotics.org/register/. Free. Lunch and evening reception is included for all registered attendees. Information and contact: Shelly Signs, 541-737-0724 or email, shelly.signs@oregonstate.edu.
Corvallis Community Choir, fall term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday from Sept. 25 to Dec. 4, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett. Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: corvalliscommunitychoir.us Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Cotton Mouth Comedy Tour: Mikey G., 10 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Open Mic, 7:30 p.m. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to perform.
Old World Deli — Gumbo, 7 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Concert by singer-songwriter Bill Staines, with Mike and Carleen McCornack opening, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Tickets are $20, with a $2 discount for Corvallis Folklore Society members, seniors and children. Purchase tickets at Grass Roots Books and Music or online at tickettomato.com. Tickets may be available at the door.
“American Strings: An Evening with Tom Paxton,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Paxton, the famed songwriter and folk singer, in performance and conversation. Part of the American Strings series, sponsored by the Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Ticket information: majestic.org.
The Oregon State University Wind Ensemble, “The Four H’s,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. on the OSU campus in Corvallis. The program features four works from composers whose surnames begin with the letter “H” — Holst, Hess, Hokoyama and Hindemith. Chris Chapman directs. Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door. Students with ID and K-12 students admitted free. Ticket information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/performance-and-visual-arts-events.
“Army of Darkness,” Whiteside movie, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Sam Raimi directs Bruce Campbell in the third installment of "The Evil Dead" series. Doors open at 6. Tickets: $5. Information: whitesidetheater.org.
Meet the Author: Joshua Hunt, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Hunt, a former foreign correspondent for Reuters in Tokyo, will speak about his book “University of Nike: How Corporate Cash Bought American High Education.” Free. Books will be available for purchase. Information: 541-754-7668 or events@grbookstore.com.
Art:Sci Lecture, "Venn Pirouettes: Changing the Way the World Sees Math," presented by Michael Schultheis, 7 p.m., Construction & Engineering Hall, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. on the Oregon State University in Corvallis. Free.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Saundra Perrin, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — A night of Celtic music. Men of Worth, 6 p.m., followed by Keltocalypse at 7.
MORE
Meet the Author: Greg Miller, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Miller will speak about his book, "All Over the Map: A Cartographic Odyssey," written with Betsy Mason. Mason and Miller are the authors of the National Geographic cartography blog “All Over the Map." Free. Information: 541-754-7668 or events@grbookstore.com.
Corvallis-OSU Symphony, "Stars of the Orchestra" auditions, 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. on the OSU campus in Corvallis. Students from the orchestra audition for "Stars of the Orchestra" concert in February. Free.