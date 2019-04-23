Friday: Trystan Reese
Reese, a community organizer and storyteller, will speak about transgender parenthood and family rights in this event, part of the activities surrounding the "Iris Stands Tall" exhibit at The Arts Center. The speech begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. It's free, but donations will be appreciated.
Weekend: Woodwork
The Woodworkers Guild, in collaboration with Crescent Valley and Corvallis high schools, displays selected works by members of the guild and student woodworkers. The show starts Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. It's free. Information: www.mwwg.net.
Tuesday: 'Ten Commandments'
Movie expert Ygal Kaufman curates and the duo Sonochromatic provides a live improvised score as Cecil B. DeMille's 1923 silent epic shows. Those musicians better stretch beforehand: The flick runs more than two hours. It all starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St. in Corvallis. Admission is $8 general, $6 seniors. Information: darksidecinema.com.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Ricky Montijo, eclectic music mix, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Comedy Show and Open Mic, 9:30 p.m. Free
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
36th Annual Fine Woodworking Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Library Event Room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The Woodworkers Guild, in collaboration with Crescent Valley and Corvallis high schools, will display selected works by members of the guild and pieces created by student woodworkers. Free. Information: www.mwwg.net.
Go Green for Spring Seminar, 10 a.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Free seminar teaches participants ways to incorporate greens such as kale, collards, spinach and bok choy into their diets. Information: 541-967-3871.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learns and shares music, engages in conversations and tries new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Seminar with Terry Hughes: “Great Barrier Reef, What Are Its Chances?,” 3 to 6 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, C&E Hall, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Professor Hughes, director of the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, will discuss how coral reefs support the livelihood and food security of people in the tropics. Free. Registration requested. Information/registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1E9zUXsmlZwEBcljftVlkUqgLp-xIsOm75NgrPKJNGR4/viewform?edit_requested=true.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., North Main Street at Park Avenue. Locally grown, in-season produce. Information: https://www.facebook.com/cfathursdaymarket/.
CrafterNoon Straw Painting, 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Crafters ages 9 to 16 can create multicolored abstract art by blowing poured acrylic paint around a canvas with straws. Free. Call the library at 541-258-4926 to register. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/332641674272334/.
Advancing Women in Leadership: “Kicking Glass,” 5 to 7 pm., OSU Reser Stadium, Club Level, 700 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Hosted by the OSU Center for the Advancement of Women in Leadership and OSU Athletics, speakers will provide insight from their experience on how to build an open space for women to come together as a community. Panelists include Valerie Cleary; director of athletics at Portland State University, Diane Penny, senior vice president and general manager for NBC Sports Northwest; and Beth Mowins, announcer, ESPN and CBS. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served. Admission: $10-$25. Information/tickets: https://www.osufoundation.org/s/359/foundation/index.aspx?sid=359&gid=34&pgid=7952.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
2019 Whistleblower Tour: Cian Westmoreland, 7 p.m., Westminister House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Cian Westmoreland, former U.S. Air Force drone technician, will speak of the responsibility of nations to resist drone strikes that violate international laws and how to help protect the human rights of asylum seekers. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/404740643661270/.
Poetry Night with John Sibley Williams and A. Molotkov, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. John Sibley Williams, author of “As One Fire Consumes Another,” a collection of surrealist visions and social insights, and A. Molotkov, author of “Synonyms for Silence,” sharp, brief lyrics and prose poems of ethical and metaphysical scrutiny, read from their works. Free. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
Take Back the Night Rally and March, 7 p.m., OSU Student Experience Center Plaza, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Speakers, performances and speak out. Information: https://tbtn.oregonstate.edu/about-saam.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — BMW jazz trio, 6 p.m., free. 21+
Albany Eagles — Rewind, 4 to 8 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Patrimony + The Macks + Cheeky Moon, 9:30 p.m. $5.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Fortune’s Folly, 10 p.m. $7.
Downtown Dog — Ed Neumann, playing the music of Portland bluesman Jim Mesi, 6 p.m. $12 cover
Greenberry Tavern — Lovinia, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Karl Smiley & Marilyn Jordan, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — 90’s Night with DJ Volatile, 10 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — A Night with Breakside, 5 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Fourth Annual Book-It 5K Race, 9 a.m. to noon, Halsey Public Library, 300 W. O St., Halsey. Race will be held at the Halsey City Park beginning at 10 a.m. Race day registration is at 9 a.m. For those not wanting to run, but still want to support the library, there is a “Couch Potato” option. Cost: $27 adults 18+; $17 youth under 18 before race day; $30 adults 18+; $20 youth under 18, day of race. Information/registration: https://www.cityofhalsey.com/?fbclid=IwAR2A7kZ60Fz7uhH_FaTonOGHUTQoej_ulvFCj0wLbuK1JEWYEVHkiZJ175U.
36th Annual Fine Woodworking Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Library Event Room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The Woodworkers Guild in collaboration with Crescent Valley and Corvallis High Schools, will display selected works by members of the guild and pieces created by student woodworkers from both high schools. Public reception for exhibiting artists from 6 to 8 p.m. Exhibit is free an open to the public. Information: www.mwwg.net.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: composer and pianist Kathryn Louderback. Information: 541-737-4061.
46th Annual Linn County-Albany Spring Home and Garden Show, 3 to 8 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Giveaways, demo garden, landscapers, Master Gardeners, children learning play areas and plants. Free. Information: https://www.wvpevents.com/#2.
Dolce Voices Singers Fundraiser, 4 p.m., Grocery Outlet, 1950 14th Ave., SE, Albany. Support young talented singers while shopping for groceries. Singers from Dolce Voices will perform for free. Shoppers can donate to the singers trip to Carnegie Hall at checkout; Grocery Outlet will match the amount. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/274531370166608/.
Willamette Apprentice Ballet Showcase, 5 p.m., Corvallis Academy of Ballet, 108 NW Second St., Corvallis. Refreshments, Silent auction and performances of new dance pieces, choreographed by the next generation. Information: http://biggirlballet.com/?page_id=4.
Art is Wild Fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Road, Philomath. Fundraiser event sponsored by Chintimini Wildlife Center, with live and silent auctions of donated items including nature-inspired artwork. Cost: $50 includes drinks, appetizers and close encounters with the Raptor Ambassadors. Information/tickets: https://chintiminiwildlife.org/
Movie Night: “Mary Poppins Returns,” 6 p.m., Holley Elementary School, 40336 Crawfordsville Drive, Sweet Home. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/645639749230958/.
An Evening with Trystan Reese, 6:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Community organizer and storyteller Reese will share his story about transgender parenthood and family rights. Free; donations appreciated. Information: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4198000.
Paint Night at the Carousel, 6:30 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Instruction provided by Julianne Littress, all supplies are included. Recommended for ages 15 and older; registration is required. Cost: $40. Information/tickets: http://albanycarousel.com/event/paint-night-with-julianne/
“The Secret Garden,” 7 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Theatrical production based on the classic novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Cost: $10 per person; $5 students and seniors. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2259160397469394/?event_time_id=2259160400802727.
Z-Hall Music Jam Session, 7 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. For years acoustic musicians have been coming to the hall to play and sing fiddle tunes, bluegrass and country. Audience and musicians bring goodies and enjoy themselves the fourth Friday of every month. Information: 503-394-2922 or email zhall@smt-net.com.
Chamber Music Corvallis: Diderot String Quartet, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. The quartet performs works by Beethoven and Haydn. Admission: $26 general. Information/tickets: chambermusiccorvallis.org.
Improve Smackdown! 2 Towns versus Block 15, 7:30 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Made-up madness with games chosen by the audience, performed by Corvallis improvisational comedians and performers. Cost: $14 adults; $12 seniors and students.. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=90926.
Best Cellar presents Chuva Boa and The Lucky in Love String Band, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 150 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Best Cellar is a once-a-month evening of acoustic music with light refreshments. Admission is “pay what you will.” Children are free. Information: contact Mark Weiss at mjweiss@cmug.com.
Friday Swing Dance at OSU, 8 p.m. lessons, 9 p.m. dance, OSU Women’s Building, Room 116, 160 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Swing lessons for beginners before the real dancing begins. Open to all ages, individuals, partners and the public. Cover: $5. Information: http://corvallisswing.com/o/friday-swing-dance-at-osu-april-26/.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Premier Dance Party with DJ Diamond G, 8 p.m. $10 cover. 21+
Barsideous Brewing — Open Mic, 6:30p.m.
Bear Creek Saloon Scio — Barn Burn with Jamalia, Sweet N’ Juicy, Moolight River Band, 6 p.m., $8 advance; $12 day of show
Bombs Away Cafe — Erika Gabonay & Ron Snyder + the Red Oak Rounders, 9 p.m. $5
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Still Thinking, American indie rock, 7:30 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin’ for Tips: Robert Meade, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Haus of Dharma: Frisky’s Funny Farm, 10 p.m. $5.
Downtown Dog — Joe Woosley, songwriter, 6 p.m.
Early Dawn Bakery Brownsville — Neverever Band, 6 p.m., $15 suggested donation
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Merkel Music, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Experimental Music and Talks Showcase, 6 p.m.
MORE
Heart of the Valley Runners Spring Six 6K and Kids Run, 7 to 11 a.m., OSU Whyte Track and Field Complex, Oregon State Track and Field, Corvallis. Race begins, runs through and finishes at Oregon State University. Races for 100m, 200m and 400m are open to youth 14 and under and will take place after the 6K race. Proceeds will be returned to the community. Cost: $2 to $15. Information: http://www.hotvrunners.com/spring-six.html.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Spring Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lebanon Church of the Nazarene, 600 W. D St. Vendors and salespeople offering items in time for Mothers Day. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/230172487883197/.
Linn County Flea Market, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Antiques, collectibles, vintage and more. Admission: $6 at 8 a.m.; $2 at 9 a.m. Information: www.linncountyfleamarket.com.
The Color Splash Run, 8 a.m., Community Chapel, 42250 Ames Creek Road, Sweet Home. 5K and 1-mile run for kids. Bounce houses, dunk tank, silent auction and raffle. Proceeds will go toward new playground equipment. Information/registration: www.secure.getactivefundraising.com.
Northwest Expo Model Horse Show, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, Auditorium Hall, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Expo will feature 10 divisions, 23 classes, auction, raffle and door prizes. Free. Information: http://www.proaxis.com/~khalife/nwexpo/NWEpak2019a.pdf.
Book-It! 5K Library Fundraiser, 9 a.m. to noon, 300 W O St., Halsey. 5K race to benefit the Halsey City Library. Couch potato option is available for people who want to donate but don’t want to run. Cost: $27 Adults 18+; $17 youth. Information/registration: https://www.cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/5k%20Registration%202019.pdf.
Friends of the Library Monthly Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lebanon Oregon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Monthly book sale at the senior center featuring books, DVDs and CDs. Prices range from 25 cents to $1. Proceeds benefit library programs. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/710876392640185/.
Independent Bookstore Day at The Book Bin, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Readings by Kate Hope Day, Dionisia Morales and John Larison, along with book-related activities, exclusive releases, goodies, raffles, snacks and celebration. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/685198321883263/.
Monroe Library Book Sale, 10 a.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Friends of the Library book sale with all types of books. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1056754487843534/.
Procession of the Species, 10 a.m., downtown Albany, intersection of Fourth Avenue and Broadalbin Street. Dress as an animal, insect, or any creature of nature in the Pacific Northwest. Costumes may not include written words; motorized vehicles prohibited. Materials to make headbands will be available prior to the parade. All are welcome to participate. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/239479600339591/.
Spring Fling: Planes, Trains and Automobiles, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oregon Veterans’ Home, 600 N. Fifth St., Lebanon. Music, children’s activities, and a classic car drive-in. Free. Tickets for a BBQ lunch, served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be sold at the front desk the day of the event. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/255792265148676/.
Teens Only Craft Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 128 N. Main St., Jefferson. Drop-in event for teens between the ages of 11 and 18. Update old animal toys into necklaces and keychain charms, work on a group mural, decorate keepsake boxes and personalize bookends. Event is free. Information: http://jefferson.ccrls.org/events.
The Sprout Film Festival, 10 a.m., Albany Pix Theatre, 321 Second Ave. SW. Festival sponsored by Resource Connections of Oregon features short films made by and starring individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Free. Information: 503-485-2510 or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/348110252473579/.
Out of the Darkness: Walk to Prevent Suicide, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., OSU Student Experience Center Plaza, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Resource fair, speakers, honor bead ceremony and campus walk. Event is in collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Free. Open to the public. Information/walk registration: https://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=5929.
46th Annual Linn County-Albany Spring Home and Garden Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Giveaways, demo garden, landscapers, Master Gardeners, children’s play areas, and plants. Free. Information: https://www.wvpevents.com/#2.
36th Annual Fine Woodworking Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Library Event Room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The Woodworkers Guild, in collaboration with Crescent Valley and Corvallis High Schools, will display selected works by members of the guild and pieces created by student woodworkers from both high schools. Free. Information: www.mwwg.net.
Linn County Arts Guild Anniversary Celebration, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Market Place, 605 Main St., Lebanon. Promoting and celebrating art in the community. Meet local artists, see demos and purchase local art. Free. Information: http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/Events/details/linn-county-arts-guild-anniversary-celebration-9557.
Pacific Northwest Fibershed, 1 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Learn about the development and support of the regional regenerative fiber systems in the Pacific Northwest. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/315623065792319/.
Majestic Summer Theatre Camp auditions: “Frozen, Jr.” 1 to 5 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Auditions for three-week theater camp, students will learn about acting, singing, dancing and technical theater by producing show from start to finish. No experience required, open to ages 9 to 18. Cost: $450 Corvallis residents; $525 out of city residents; $150 discount for siblings. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/810460845818358/.
Vino, Vintage & Victory Festival, 1 to 7 p.m., 664 Commercial St., Monroe. Experience the bounty of the southern Willamette Valley with wines and brews; peruse vintage goods, compete in events. General admission to festival is free; wristbands will be provided for wine tastings with proper ID in the wine event tent. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1092107980945439/.
Hocus Pokie Dance Group, 1 p.m., Cascade Performing Arts Center, 800 Harrison St., Lebanon. Dance group rehearsing and dancing the Wolfshäger Hexenbrut “Witches Dance” to Peter Fax’s “Schüttel Deine Speck,” “Shake your Bacon.” Meets every other Saturday. Open to all to dance and have fun. Information: kaynorw@kaynor.net or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1918667461532473/.
Children’s Weekend: Peter and the Wolf and Monster Dances, 2 and 7 p.m., Corvallis High School theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., Corvallis. A weekend of ballet featuring the Regional School of Ballet. Admission: $10 at the door or at the Regional School of Ballet. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2319777644957066/?event_time_id=2319777651623732.
“East of Salinas” documentary screening fundraiser, 2 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. A story of immigration, childhood and circumstance, set in Salinas, California, follows third grader Jose Ansaldo. Fundraiser benefits Casa Latinos Unidos and Fresh & Local, First! A panel of speakers will present; refreshments. Donations will be used to increase access to locally grown foods for residents of Linn and Benton counties. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/397924737694550/.
Heart of the Valley Children’s Choir: “Let the Children Sing!” fundraiser, 4:30 p.m., Corvallis Country Club, 1850 SW Whiteside Drive. Evening fundraiser with food and entertainment. A benefit for scholarships for the Heart of the Valley Children’s Choir. Cost: $40 each; $280 for a table of eight. . Information: https://www.hvcchoirs.org/.
Fourth Annual Student Choreography Competition and fundraiser, 5 p.m., Corvallis Academy of Ballet, 108 NW Second St., Corvallis. Will feature new works from the upcoming generation of choreographers; cash prizes for winners, with special prize for audience favorite. The evening will also feature performances by school alumni, as well as refreshments, raffle prizes and a silent auction: Admission: $10 at the door; cash or checks only. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2207016116278883/.
Blues on the Bayous Auction for Kids, 5 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 Hill St. SE. Brank mas and bead and join the fun on Bourbon Street to celebrate and support the youth of the Albany community. Live auction begins at 7:15 p.m. Cost: $70 per person. Information/tickets: https://bgc-albany.org/annual-auction//
Salmon & Jazz Benefit, 5 to 9 p.m., Philomath High School, 2054 Applegate St., Philomath. Benefit dinner, silent auction, music and dance event hosted by the Rotary Club of Philomath. Proceeds go to youth programs throughout the Philomath area. Cost: $25 adults; $15 children 12 and under; $10 music and dance only (no dinner). Information/tickets: http://www.philomathrotaryclub.org
OSU Annual Lū’au: Ku’u Home Aloha, 5 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Traditional dances will showcase Hawaiian and Tahitian culture, representing each of the seven Hawaiian Islands and one South Pacific Island. Traditional food from the islands. Admission: $10 general; $5 students. Information/tickets: https://www.facebook.com/events/790029918063517/.
Coffeehouse Gospel, Folk, and Bluegrass Concert, 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran School Gym, corner of Harrison Avenue and 29th Street, Corvallis. Featuring Matt Neely, The Wrygrass Ramblers and Tom & Ellen Demarest. Refreshments will be sold by Zion’s eighth grade class. This is a donation-only fundraiser for the Zion Lutheran School Scholarship Fund.
“The Secret Garden,” 7 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Theatrical production based on the classic novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Cost: $10 per person; $5 students and seniors. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2259160397469394/?event_time_id=2259160400802727.
“The Music of Video Games,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Jazz-funk band DTW and the Whiteside team up for a one-time show with talent from around Oregon to tackle popular and rarely performed themes from iconic video games. All ages welcome. Admission: $12 adults; $8 youth, 4 to 16. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4092212.
“9 Circles,” 7 p.m., Majestic Reader’s Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Based on a true incident, Bill Cain’s play, directed by Steven Olson, is about a U.S. soldier accused of a war crime in Iraq. Cost: $12 adults; $10 seniors and students. Information/tickets: majestic.org.
Jubilate Spring Concert: “Nobody Gets Left Behind,” 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Family friendly program spreads the message that all people and music are welcome. Cost: $12 advance; $15 door; children 12 and under free. Information/tickets: https://jubilatechoir.org/
Albany String Orchestra Spring Concert, 7 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St., SW. Spring concert featuring “St. Paul’s Suite” by Gustav Holst, music by Johan Svendsen, the string orchestra arrangement premiere of Evelyn Tiffany-Castiglioni’s “Carousel” and a collection of American favorites. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2281959258749858/.
Corvallis Squares Dance, 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Bruce Lowther calling and Judy Russell cueing. Admission: $6.
Gratitude’s UpBeat Café. Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. 7-9 p.m. Fourth Saturday of every month. Free. Local Corvallis jazz/blues musicians who draw their influences from the likes of John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and Keith Jarrett. For info, visit gratitudejazzband.com./
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Hymns and Hops, 5 p.m.
MORE
54th Annual Corvallis Auto Swap Meet and Dust’em Off Car Show, 7 a.m. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Swap meet opens at 7 a.m., with car show at 9 a.m. All classic cars are eligible; show awards and prizes will be presented at noon. Admission: $5 ages 16 and older, with free parking. Information/registration: www.corvallishistoricautoclub.com or call 541-753-5179.
Dog N’ Jog Fun Run, 7:45 a.m., OSU Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Hosted by the Pre-Veterinary Medical Association at OSU; runners are required to register to participate in the fun run. Registration: $20 non-OSU students; $15 OSU students. Information/registration: http://pvmaatosu.zohosites.com/register-to-run.html
Annual Corvallis Tweed Ride, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Second and Washington, downtown Corvallis. Leisurely pedal through Corvallis in sartorial style. Wear your finest woolens like it’s 1899 and enjoy a picnic along the way, rain or shine. Vintage attire encouraged. Free and open to all ages. Information/signup: https://m.facebook.com/events/797180240633679/.
46th Annual Linn County-Albany Spring Home and Garden Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road East, Albany. Giveaways, demo garden, landscapers, Master Gardeners, children learning play areas and plants. Free. Information: https://www.wvpevents.com/#2.
Santiam Excursion Trains Sunday Brunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 750 S. Third St., Lebanon. Ride and brunch buffet lasts 2.5 hours. Ticket includes brunch, coffee, water and hot tea. Cost: $45 adult; $39 senior (65 and older); military and children 3 and under, free Information/tickets: https://santiam-excursion-trains.ticketleap.com/sunday-brunch2019/dates/Apr-28-2019_at_1100AM.
36th Annual Fine Woodworking Exhibition, 1 to 3 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Library Event Room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The Woodworkers Guild, in collaboration with Crescent Valley and Corvallis High schools, displays selected works by members of the guild and pieces created by student woodworkers from both high schools. Exhibit is free an open to the public. Information: www.mwwg.net.
“The Secret Garden,” 2 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Theatrical production based on the classic novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Cost: $10 per person; $5 students and seniors. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2259160397469394/?event_time_id=2259160400802727.
Under the Sea Tea, 2 to 4 p.m., 1166 NW Jackson Ave., Corvallis. Tea and silent auction fundraiser to benefit Room at the Inn women’s cold weather shelter. Tables and tickets are available at Town & Country Realty or call Marty at 541-829-2556. Admission: $15 each or $200 to sponsor a table. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/828551090816601/,
Corvallis Youth Symphony Association: Willamette Valley Junior Honors Symphony, 2 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Annual spring concert performed by a middle school full symphonic ensemble with over 60 musicians from sixth to 10th grade. Cost: $10 adult advance; $12 adult at the door; students through college and music educators are free. Information/ticket: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/event/corvallis-youth-symphony-association-willamette-valley-junior-honors-symphony.
Albany Slow Jam, 3 p.m., Little Wuesten German Foods, 115 Ellsworth St. SW, Albany. Oldtime fiddle slow jam. A learning, slower paced slow jam with many common tunes. Open to traditional acoustic instruments, such as fiddles, mandolins, banjos, guitars, ukes and bases. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1242637319232861/?event_time_id=1328224294007496.
“9 Circles,” 3 and 7 p.m., Majestic Reader’s Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Based on a true incident, Bill Cain’s play, directed by Steven Olson, is about a U.S. soldier accused of a war crime in Iraq. Cost: $12 adults; $10 seniors and students. Information/tickets: majestic.org.
Corvallis Youth Symphony, 4 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Annual spring concert performed by more than 70 students from mid-valley schools. Cost: $10 adult advance; $12 adult at the door; students through college and music educators are free. Information/tickets: https://www.cysassoc.org/
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing with DJ Ernie Briggs, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga in the Gallery, 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. Bring your own mat, if possible.
“What is Protein and Why Should You Care,” 6:30 p.m., Corvallis Benton County Public Library, Main Meeting Room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Philomath resident Janice Stanger, author of “The Perfect Formula Diet,” will talk about the basic facts about protein. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
"My Brother’s Voice: Reflections on the Holocaust," 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Auschwitz survivor Stephen “Pista” Nasser speaks about his experiences. His book “My Brother’s Voice” is based on a diary he kept while in Muhldorf, a subcamp of Dachau. Admission is free, tickets are requested. Book will be available for purchase and signing. Information/tickets: https://holocaust.oregonstate.edu/event/reflections-holocaust-0
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m. Free.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Paint a Thon Fundraiser for CASA, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Paint and Wine Corvallis, 946 NW Circle Blvd. Drop-in fundraiser, paint pottery, glass, canvas or wood. All supplies and instructions provided. Twenty percent of each ticket goes to CASA Voices for Children. Last seating at 6 p.m. No outside food or drinks. Children of a capable age are welcome to paint; young children will require adult supervision. Cost: $39. Information: https://paintandwinecorvallis.com/
da Vinci Days Speaker Series: “Can Math Save Lives? The Science of Forecasting Sneaker Waves on the Oregon Coast,” 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 2500 SW Western Blvd., Corvallis. Final lecture in series offering opportunities to explore the art and science of waves. College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences and College of Engineering professor at OSU, Tuba Özkan-Haller will present. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1563/making-waves:-da-vinci-days-steam-speaker-series-2019#eventdetail.
Community Presentation: “Your Child and Screen Time,” 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School gym, 1825 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Interactive presentation for parents by Melissa Whiteman of ABC House to show how to set appropriate screen time limits and how to empower kids to make good choices about their own screen time. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2174182402912531/
Spring Lecture Series: “Hiking and the Local Environment, Fire Eco Dynamics,” 6:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County :Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. OSU Associate Professor Dominique Bachelet will talk about fire in the Willamette Valley. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/
“The Ten Commandments” (1923), 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Silent film directed by Cecil B. DeMille. Curated by Ygal Kaufman, with live musical accompaniment by Sonochromatic. Admission: $8 general; $6 seniors. Information: https://darksidecinema.com/comingsoon.html.
Corvallis Community Choir, spring term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from April 2 to June 18, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
OSU Holocaust Memorial Program: Christopher Browning, 7:30 p.m., Milam Auditorium, Oregon State University, 2520 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Browning, emeritus professor of history at the University of North Carolina, is the author of “Ordinary Men” a study of an SS police battalion that was responsible for the killing or deportation of almost 70,000 Polish Jews during 1942-43. Free. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Big Screen Silent Movie: “Police” (1915), 6 p.m., music by Sonochromatic. Free, $5 suggested donation for musicians
Peacock Tavern — Western Wednesdays, country, hip-hop, rock, electro pop, 9 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Pints & Pilates, 6:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Albany’s Hidden History Scavenger Hunt Photo Tour, May 1-31, Historic Downtown Albany, 126 Ferry St. SW. Contestants walk through downtown and identify the location of the featured architectural elements on the flier. Contest fliers can be picked up at the Albany Downtown Association, 126 Ferry St., SW. Entries need to be returned by 5 p.m., Friday, May 31 to be entered to win a prize. Information: 541-928-2469.
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
May Day Film and Potluck: “This is What Democracy Looks Like,” 6:30 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Labor and economic justice groups will celebrate May Day. The documentary “This is What Democracy Looks Like” will be shown, with potluck before screening. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2640974042586445/.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Majestic Playwrights Lab, meets first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Playwrights can present, share and discuss their new plays with other playwrights, actors, directors and community members. Information: majestic.org.
“Carrie,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A shy, friendless girl (Sissy Spacek), sheltered by her religious, domineering mother, unleashes her telekinetic powers after being humiliated by her classmates at the senior prom in Brian De Palma’s version of Stephen King’s first published novel. Admission: $7. Information/tickets: whitesidetheatre.org
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
“The Nazi Genocide of Roma (Gypsies),” 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union, Oregon State University, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Carol Silverman, professor and scholar of Ramani society and culture, will discuss the “Porrajmos” (the devouring), an assault on the Romani peoples of Europe that resulted in the death of more than half their number, and the continuing present-day discrimination. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/359853111283241/.
Guitar En Route: Made in Japan, 7:30 p.m., Oregon State University, Community Hall 303, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. Japanese guitar virtuoso Ikuo Inoue and visual art from world-renowned printmaker and OSU faculty member, Yuji Hiratsuka. Music by Toru Takemitsu, Shingo Fujii and Joe Hisaishi of Studio Ghibli. Admission is free. Information/tickets: bit.ly/guitarenroute1819.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Co., 140 NE Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learns and shares music, engages in conversations and tries new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates Spring Film & Forum Series: “A Physician’s Perspective: Health, Money and Fear,” 7 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Film screening with commentary and perspectives. Discussion follows. Free.Information: www.mvhca.org.
“Singin’ in the Rain,” 7:30 p.m., Central Linn High School Drama, 32433 Highway 228, Halsey. Lighthearted spoof of Hollywood during the introduction of “sound” to movies. Vintage score with the torrential dance number. Admission: $8 adults; $5 students; $25 family pass. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/ClDramaDepartment/events/.
ON VIEW
“From the Heart” art exhibit, 1 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Work by Newport artist Rick Bartow will be on display throughout March and April. Bartow captures the faces of W.H. Auden, Bertolt, Brecht, Joseph Conrad, Emily Dickinson and others, on rice paper and repurposed papers, often letters and envelopes. Exhibit can be viewed during normal library hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 1 to 7 p.m., Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Information: www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org.
"Favorite Subjects," paintings by Cherrill Boissonou illustrating her travels along the Oregon coast. On view through April at the Art in the Valley gallery, 209 SW Second St., Corvallis. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Reception scheduled for Thursday, April 18, during the Corvallis Arts Walk.
“Field Burns,” photographs by Patrick Collier, showing the power and beauty of controlled burning in Willamette Valley grass seed fields. On display through May 5. Concourse Gallery, Memorial Union, Oregon State University. Free. Information: https://mu.oregonstate.edu/gallery.
OSU art faculty exhibition: Shelley Jordon, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Painter and moving image artist, professor Shelley Jordon’s paintings, animations and animated installations explore intersections between interior and exterior worlds and connections between past and present experiences. Exhibit will be on view through April 25, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/school-arts-and-communication/art/fairbanks-galleries.
"Architecture Around Us: City and Country Life" exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through April 30, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Featuring artists from throughout the valley, exhibit evokes the essence of our cities, towns and country living and represents a diversity of economy, lifestyle and community spirit. Free. Reception April 5 at 6 p.m. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-architecture-around-us-city-and-country-life.
Photojournalist David Gilkey photography exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Fairbanks Hall, 2220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Display features a photographic journey of war and conflict by Gilkey, the late OSU alumni. On display from April 29 to May 23, Monday through Friday. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/art-and-art-history/fairbanks-galleries/fairbanks-gallery-art/upcoming-exhibitions.
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Calapooia Center Gallery exhibit: Subarna Talukder Bose, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through May 1, Calapooia Center Gallery, LBCC, 6500 Pacific Blvd., SW, Albany. An exhibit of ornately patterned figurative oil paintings by Bose. Information: artgallery@linnbenton.edu. .
“B Side of the Masters” exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, April 18-May 17, South Santiam Hall Gallery, LBCC, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. A sampling of original works by Salvador Dali, Vincent van Gogh, Andy Warhol, Diego Rivera and Jasper Johns will be on display in the South Santiam Hall Gallery. Information: artgallery@linnbenton.edu.
"The Fourth 'R:'" Philomath K-12 Student Art exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through May 4, Benton County Historical Society Museum, Moreland Gallery, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Showcasing recent artwork by Philomath School district students K-12, including Blodgett and Kings Valley Charter School. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/on-view/.
“Ode to the Tides” exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, May 2-29, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Sponsored by The Wetlands Conservancy and partners, this exhibit highlights the beauty, ecological and economic value of near-shore coastal habitats. Opening reception will be held May 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/ode-tides.
Footwise Artists’ Window exhibit: Art Glass by Fire and Light Glass Guild, May 1-29. 301 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Members of the Fire and Light Glass Guild will present a show featuring more than 40 pieces of fused bowls, platters, hand-blown vases, and wall hung art. Information: http://www.windowonart.net/call-to-artists.html.