Weekend: 'Radium Girls'
West Albany High School presents D.W. Gregory's drama "Radium Girls," set in New Jersey in the 1920s and based on the true story of young factory workers who campaigned for justice after becoming ill while working with radium-laced paint. Performances are set for Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at the school, 1130 Queen Ave. SW, Albany. Admission: $5 at the door.
Tuesday: 'Material Witness'
Three generations of indigenous women bring forth their personal stories, investigating violence and healing in their lives in this production, which involves storytelling, dance and music. It's a joint production of Aanmitaagzi and Spiderwoman Theater. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Three generations of indigenous women bring forth their personal stories, investigating violence and healing in their lives. Tickets are $8-10.
Wednesday: 'The Big Chill'
Lawrence Kasdan's 1983 baby boomer comedy-drama is this week's featured movie at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. It's about a close-knit circle of friends gathering for a weekend together after the funeral of one of their members (Kevin Costner, who ended up being cut from the flick). William Hurt, Tom Berenger, Kevin Kline, Glenn Close and JoBeth Williams star. The film shows at 7 p.m. Tickets: $5. Information: www.whitesidetheater.org.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — North by North + The Macks, 9 p.m., $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges, bluegrass, 7:30 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — Open Source Improv, 9 p.m. Free.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Chris Arellano, Americana, 6 p.m., $10
MORE
“School’s OUT, Theatre’s IN,” 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Workshops for children ages 7 to 13: Creating character with movement; creating character with voice and sound; creative costumes and a theater tech demonstration. Students will need to bring a sack lunch. Cost: $60 in city; $75 out of city. Information: noreply@facebookmail.com or https://bit.ly/2Rn3sno.
“School’s Out Adventure: Twilight in the Forest,” 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sponsored by the Corvallis Environmental Center, participants will learn about the forest’s food web, carve pumpkins, go hiking, and more. Before and after care is available. Registration is required. Information: https://bit.ly/2Pizsf7.
“How Big is Infinity?” a presentation by Oregon State University math fanatic Sarah Hagen, noon, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Hagen will discuss work by 19th-century German mathematician Georg Cantor. No math background is required. Free. Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunches.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Purple Purse Celebration, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 4 Spirits Distillery, 3405 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. A fundraiser for the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence. For every $25 donation, attendees' names will be entered to win the Purple Purse, designed by Serena Williams. Each CARDV supporter will receive a Purple Purse charm. A no-host bar will feature a CARDV specialty cocktail; 4 Spirit Distillery will donate $2 for every specialty cocktail sold. Information: https://bit.ly/2AFbkeu.
Antique Mall Holiday Open House, 5 to 9 p.m., 145 2nd Ave., SW, Albany. Vintage shopping, festive treats. Door prizes will be awarded to the first 100 guests. Information: 541-704-0109 or visit https://bit.ly/2O3n25X.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
“The Miracle Worker," 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. William Gibson's play tells the story of Helen Keller, a blind, deaf and mute woman and Anne Sullivan, her teacher. Admission opening night only: $5. Admission after opening: $10 adults & seniors; $8 students, ages 12 to 19; $6 youth, 11 and under; $4 ages 4 and under. Information and tickets: 541-750-7990 or visit https://bit.ly/2dT3C7V.
Red Room Improvised Music Series, 7 p.m., Interzone Coffee House, 1563 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Three different approaches to acoustic guitar, including Ross Hammond from Sacramento along mid-valley guitarists Mike Gamble and Adam Scramstad. All ages. Donations appreciated; no one turned away.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
S&Mprov, 10 p.m., DeMaggio’s New York Pizza. 151 NW Monroe Ave No. 102, Corvallis. Free. Improv comedy that puts the pun in punishment. DeMaggio’s debut event. For more information visit https://bit.ly/2AEAeuL.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsidious Brewing — Gutones, rock, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — The Regretti’s, 10 p.m., $5.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Merkel Music, original music, 6 p.m.
Downward Dog — ”Rainbow in the Clouds,” 10 p.m. first Fridays, Cloud & Kelly's Public House, 126 S.W. First St., Corvallis. Information: facebook.com/RainbowintheClouds.
Imagine Coffee — Randy McCoy & Company, CD release, 7 p.m.
Old Town Deli — Hilltop Big Band, featuring Sherri Bird on vocals, 7:30 p.m. Contemporary and classic big-band tunes. (First Friday of the month.)
MORE
“School’s Out Adventure: Twilight in the Forest,” 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sponsored by the Corvallis Environmental Center. Participants will learn about the forest’s food web, carve pumpkins, go hiking, and more. Before and after care is available. Registration is required. Information: https://bit.ly/2zjLPxp.
Blackberry Junction Holiday Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E. Indoor show featuring collectibles to shabby and rustic, vintage and seasonal. Information: https://bit.ly/2RuCDOn.
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Main Albany Public Library, Meeting Room , 2450 14th Ave. SE. Gently used books, CDs and DVDs. Information: 541-917-7580 or https://bit.ly/2DcQi9u.
River Center Holiday Craft and Gift Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., River Center, 3000 S. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. Variety of handcrafted gift items including: soaps, baked goods, jams, syrups, doll clothes, natural fiber hats, baskets and beading, wood and metal work, and more. Free admission. Information: milkinghoney@yahoo.com.
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 S.W. Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: Ann Kosanovic-Brown & Friends. Information: 541-737-4061.
Wandering Reel Traveling Film Festival: Program A: Gender Blender, 5 p.m., Program B: Outsiders, 7:30 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 251 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Weekend long film festival Screening followed by Q&A with festival director, Michael Harrington. Tickets: $9 single program; $15 two programs; $28 full festival pass. Some programs are recommended for ages 14 and up due to language and sexual references. See website for more festival information, and film descriptions at, www.wanderingreel.org.
Gallery Calapooia First Friday Reception, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., 222 1st Ave., W., Albany. Meet the Artists and enjoy complimentary wine and appetizers. Information: 541-971-5701 or www.gallerycalapooia.com.
“Radium Girls,” 7 p.m., West Albany High School, 1130 Queen Ave. SW. Written by D.W. Gregory. Set in New Jersey in the 1920s, "Radium Girls" is based on the true story of young factory workers campaigning for justice after becoming ill while working with radium-laced paint. Admission: $5 at the door.
“The Miracle Worker," 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. William Gibson's play tells the story of Helen Keller, a blind, deaf and mute woman and Anne Sullivan, her teacher. Admission: $10 adults and seniors; $8 students, ages 12 to 19; $6 youth, 11 and under; $4 ages 4 and under. Information and tickets: 541-750-7990 or visit https://bit.ly/2dT3C7V.
Talk by Steve Ellner about the effects of U.S. sanctions on the people of Venezuela, 7 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Ellner has taught at the Universidad de Oriente in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela, since 1977. Snacks and drinks provided.
“Catch Me If You Can,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Whittman. Directed by Ruth Mandsager, "Catch Me If You Can," is a musical based on the film about a young con artist who worked as a doctor, a lawyer, and as a airline co-pilot, all before his 18th birthday. Tickets: $16 to $18. Opening night special: $10 for everyone. Box office is open 75 minutes before performance. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/2Q5NLks.
Author event: Ben Goldfarb, reading from "Eager: The Surprising Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter," 7 p.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Free. Goldfarb is an environmental journalist who covers wildlife conservation, marine science and public lands management.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Phase IV + Thom Simon, 8 p.m., $7.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — David Burroughs, rock, psychedelia & blues, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Chris Valdez, country, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Pete Kozak, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
MORE
Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m., Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The Corvallis Historic Auto Club hosts the “Cars & Coffee” event the first Saturday of the month. Local classic car owners meet to discuss cars. Free.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Vivacity Spirits New Spirit Release Party, noon to 5 p.m., Vivacity Spirits tasting room, 720 NE Granger Ave., Suite C., Corvallis. New spirits, along with tapas, prepared by Seasonings And More, as well as tours and more. Admission is free. Cocktail and tapas: $5. Information: 541-286-4285 or vivacityspirits@gmail.com.
River Center Holiday Craft and Gift Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., River Center, 3000 S. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. Handcrafted gift items including soaps, baked goods, jams, syrups, doll clothes, natural fiber hats, baskets and beading, wood and metal work, and much more. Free admission. Information: milkinghoney@yahoo.com.
East Linn Christian Bazaar and Flea Market, 9 am to 4 pm, East Linn Christian Academy, 36883 Victory Drive, Lebanon. Fun, food and shopping. Free admission. Information: 541-259-2304 or email krickman@eastlinnchristian.org. Website: www.christmas.eastlinn.org.
Blackberry Junction Holiday Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Indoor show featuring collectibles to shabby and rustic, vintage and seasonal. Information: https://bit.ly/2RuCDOn.
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Main Albany Public Library, Meeting Room, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Gently used books, CDs and DVDs. Information: 541-917-7580 or https://bit.ly/2DcQi9u.
Philomath Frolic Annual Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Philomath High School, 2054 Applegate St. Vendors offering jewelry and other accessories to clothes, art and more. Contact and information: Sandi Buchspics, 619-665-6336.
Wandering Reel Traveling Film Festival: Program C: Our Basic Assumptions, 1 p.m., Program D: Moments in Time, 3:30 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 251 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Weekend long film festival Screening followed by question-and-answer session with festival director Michael Harrington. Tickets: $9 single program; $15 two programs; $28 full festival pass. Some programs are recommended for ages 14 and over due to language and sexual references. See website for more festival information, and film descriptions at, www.wanderingreel.org.
“Radium Girls,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., West Albany High School, 1130 Queen Ave., SW. Written by D.W. Gregory. Set in New Jersey in the 1920s, Radium Girls is based on the true story of young factory workers campaigning for justice after becoming ill while working with radium laced paint. Admission: $5 at the door.
National Novel Writing Month writing session, 2-5 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Bring your preferred writing tools and pound away on your novel, surrounded by other writers and the library's resources. Beverages and snacks.
Valley AIDS Information Network Halloween Drag Bingo Fundraiser, 6 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 423 Ferry St. SW, Albany. The fundraiser will feature a variety of bingo games and drag performances by local performers, from the Haus of Dharma. Costumes are encouraged. All ages welcome. Admission: $15 general public; $10, seniors & students with school ID. Admission includes three complimentary bingo cards, bottled water and refreshments. Additional bingo cards, for $2, will be available for purchase. Information: https://bit.ly/2Dcmp9z.
Willamette Valley Symphony, 7 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Program includes Enesco’s Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1; Galliano’s Opale Concerto for Accordion; Whelan’s Firedance; Dvorak’s Symphony No. 1; Guest conductor and finalist: Andres Rodriguez. Guest soloist: Sergei Teleshev, accordion. Cost: season tickets: $75 for adults; $60 for students and seniors. Single tickets: $18 adults; $15 senior and students. Information: https://www.willamettevalleysymphony.org/.
“The Miracle Worker," 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. William Gibson's play tells the story of Helen Keller, a blind, deaf and mute woman and Anne Sullivan, her teacher. Admission: $10 adults and seniors; $8 students, ages 12 to 19; $6 youth, 11 and under; $4 ages 4 and under. Information and tickets: 541-750-7990 or visit https://bit.ly/2dT3C7V.
High Steppin Country Dance, 7 to 11 p.m., Kirk’s Ferry & Trading Post, 217 W. Bishop Way, Brownsville. Cost: members, $4; nonmembers, $5; under 18, $2; over 18 with student/military ID, $4. Host: Linda Hite and Vickie Green. DJ: Vickie’s DJ & Dance. Couples and singles welcome.
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Madison Avenue. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Free. Information: Michelle Lovrich at drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
Mid-Valley Belly Dance Collective Show, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. $5 suggested donation at the door. Information: 541-752-8549.
“Catch Me If You Can,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Whittman. Directed by Ruth Mandsager, "Catch Me If You Can" is a musical based on the film about a young con artist who worked as a doctor, a lawyer, and as a airline co-pilot, all before his 18th birthday. Tickets: $16 to $18. Opening night special: $10 for everyone. Box office is open 75 minutes before performance. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/2Q5NLks.
Contra Dance, sponsored by the Corvallis Folklore Society, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road. Featuring Portland's Weisenheimers, with Woody Lane. Admission: $8-10, sliding scale. No partners needed; children welcome.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Blackberry Junction Holiday Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Indoor show featuring collectibles to shabby and rustic, vintage and seasonal. Information: https://bit.ly/2RuCDOn.
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale, noon to 2 p.m., Main Albany Public Library, Meeting Room, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Offering gently used books, CDs and DVDs. Information: 541-917-7580 or https://bit.ly/2DcQi9u.
River Center Holiday Craft and Gift Fair, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 3000 S. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. Local vendors offer homemade holiday goods, toys and food. Information: 541-259-1537 or www.milkinghoney@yahoo.com.
Philomath Frolic Annual Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Philomath High School, 2054 Applegate St. Vendors offer holiday gifts, from jewelry and other accessories to clothes, art and more. Contact and information: Sandi Buchspics, 619-665-6336.
Corvallis-OSU Piano International Steinway Series presents Lukάš Vondrάĉeck, winner of the 2016 International Queen Elisabeth Piano Competition, 4 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Vondrάĉeck will be performing Novak, Memories, Op.6; Suk, Long Song, Op. 7 No. 1; Smetana, Four Czech Dances; and Schumann, Arabesque in C Major, Op. 18; Carnaval, Op. 9. Cost: $25 advance; $28 at the door. College students and students ages 8-18 with ID, free. Information and Tickets: https://bit.ly/2Df6O99.
“The Miracle Worker," 2 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. William Gibson's play tells the story of Helen Keller, a blind, deaf and mute woman and Anne Sullivan, her teacher. Admission: $10 adults and seniors; $8 students, ages 12 to 19; $6 youth, 11 and under; $4 ages 4 and under. Information and tickets: 541-750-7990 or visit https://bit.ly/2dT3C7V.
Sean Gaskill performance and demonstration on the kora, an ancient 21-stringed harp from Africa, 2 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Gaskill, of Asheville, N.C., will perform traditional songs and some of his own compositions. Free.
“Catch Me If You Can,” 2:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Whittman. Directed by Ruth Mandsager, "Catch Me If You Can" is a musical based on the film about a young con artist who worked as a doctor, a lawyer, and as a airline co-pilot, all before his 18th birthday. Tickets: $16 to $18. Opening night special: $10 for everyone. Box office is open 75 minutes before performance. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/2Q5NLks.
Willamette Valley Symphony, 4 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Program includes Enesco’s Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1; Galliano’s Opale Concerto for Accordion; Whelan’s Firedance; Dvorak’s Symphony No. 1; Guest conductor and finalist: Andres Rodriguez. Guest soloist: Sergei Teleshev, accordion. Cost: season tickets: $75 for adults; $60 for students and seniors. Single tickets: $18 adults; $15 senior and students. Information: https://www.willamettevalleysymphony.org/.
First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., Community Room, First Alternative Co-op South, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Acapella oral tradition session open to all, no experience or music background needed. Free. Information: 541-760-3069.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
International Folk Dance, 7 p.m. first and third Sundays, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 S.W. West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Bow Wow Bingo SafeHaven Fundraiser, 6 p.m. $1 a card or $5 for six.
MORE
River Center Holiday Craft and Gift Fair, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 3000 South Santiam Highway, Lebanon. Local vendors offer homemade holiday goods, toys and food. Information: 541-259-1537 or www.milkinghoney@yahoo.com.
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 N.W. 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
"Gifts of Sensitivity," a presentation by practitioner Catherine VanWetter about Highly Sensitive People, 6 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Free.
Corvallis Guitar Society Meeting, 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Featuring Wenjun Qi, a classical guitarist and director of the guitar program at Southern Oregon University. Also, the Guitar Ensemble, where people can bring their guitars and join in. Free. Information: Jerry Glaser, 509-207-9144.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. For fun and fitness. Singles and couples welcome. Instructor: Bruce Lowther. Cost: $60 for fall term, first lesson free. Information: corvallissquares.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, 1180 25th Ave. S.W., Albany. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Aanmitaagzi and Spiderwoman Theater presents: “Material Witness,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Three generations of Indigenous women bring forth their personal stories, investigating violence and healing in their lives.. Tickets: $8 to $10. Box office is open 75 minutes before performance. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/2Rs0Oge.
Landscapes with Laura, 6:30 p.m., Albany Art Studio, 131 Montgomery St., NE, Albany. From beginners to advanced painters, create a masterpiece with acrylic using small to large brushes. Laura will guides attendees through creating a majestic landscape scene. Cost: $35 per person, 12 and older. Reservations and tickets: www.landscapewithlaura3.
Corvallis Community Choir, fall term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday from Sept. 25 to Dec. 4, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett. Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: corvalliscommunitychoir.us Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., Musicians, comedians, poets, spoken-word artists welcome. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item required.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Steel Bee-Bop, jazz, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine on Canvas Paint Night. Tickets: 1-$20; 2-$35, 3 or more $15 each, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Gumbo, 7 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
“The Big Chill,” Whiteside movie, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Close-knit circle of friends gather for a weekend together, after the funeral of one of their members. Starring: William Hurt, Tom Berenger, Kevin Kline, Glenn Close and JoBeth Williams. Tickets: $5. Information: www.whitesidetheater.org.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Majestic Playwright’s Lab, 6:30 p.m., meets first Wednesday of the month in the Community Room of the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Playwrights can present, share and discuss their new plays with other playwrights, actors, directors and community members. Information: majestic.org.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m. Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in the Woods, kickin’ string band, 7:30 p.m.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Gary Thorsen and Robert Henry, country, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Acoustic open mic, 7 p.m.
MORE
“The Taste,” 5-8 p.m., Mid-Valley Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd SW, Albany. Sample wares from valley restaurants, wineries and breweries in this fundraiser for the YMCA’s Scholarship Fund. VIP tickets are $75, allowing early access to the event at 5 p.m. General tickets are $50, allowing access to the event at 6 p.m. Information: 541-926-4488.
Downtown Unwrapped and Holiday Open House, 5 to 8 p.m., historic downtown Albany. Unveiling of merchant holiday windows and open house. Participating downtown restaurants will offer special “unwrapped” cocktails or desserts. Mrs. Claus and Storybook Land friends will be strolling the streets with candy canes and ballots will be available for a “favorite holiday window” vote. Information: 541-928-2469 or visit www.albanydowntown.com.
“Catch Me If You Can,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Whittman. Directed by Ruth Mandsager, "Catch Me If You Can" is a musical based on the film about a young con artist who worked as a doctor, a lawyer, and as a airline co-pilot, all before his 18th birthday. Tickets: $16 to $18. Opening night special: $10 for everyone. Box office is open 75 minutes before performance. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/2Q5NLks.
Fall Sing! OSU Chamber Choir, Bella Voce, OSU Meistersingers, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Bella Voce, directed by Dr. Sandra Babb; the OSU Meistersingers, directed by Russell Christensen, and Coro Misto, directed by James Davidson, present a fall concert. Cost: $10 advance; $15 door. OSU students and K-12 youth free. CAFA discounts apply. Information: www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Oregon State University Theatre presents: "The Passion of Dracula," by David Richmond and Bob Hall, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, 2801 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Funny and scary adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel. Cost: $12 general; $10 senior; $8 youth/student; $5 OSU student. Tickets may be purchased through the box office by credit card, check or cash. Information: (541) 737-2784 or visit www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/theatre.