Friday: International culture
Linn-Benton Community College celebrates Culture Night 2019 at 6 p.m. Friday in the Russell Tripp Performance Center, Takena Hall, 6500 Pacific Blvd., SW in Albany. A talent and fashion show at 7 p.m. are among the attractions, along with cultural activities and food from around the world. It's free. Information: http://bit.ly/2IRer8F.
Saturday: Pet Day
Oregon State University hosts its popular annual Pet Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the OSU campus,450 SW 30th St., Corvallis. Events includes a petting zoo, children's activities, reptiles, a dog-agility course, a 5K Fun Run and a pet costume contest. Most activities are free. Information: http://bit.ly/2IRejWJ.
Weekend: Carriage Me Back
Brownsville and the Linn County Historical Museum are getting ready for this year's edition of "Carriage Me Back," in which costumed actors reenact scenes from 1888 along a carriage route. Cost: $10 adults; $5 children under 12; $170 for an entire carriage with room for 20. For information and reservations, call 541-466-3390 or log onto https://linnparks.com/museums/linn-county-historical-museum/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away — Free Range Open Mic, 8;30 p.m. Free
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Suggestions Only Improv, 9 p.m. Free
Mudville Stadium — Fleshies + Megazillionaire + Dumb Luck, 8:30 p.m. $5-$10. All ages.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learns and shares music, engages in conversations and tries new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
“Reporters Without Borders and Pictures on the Radio: A Tribute to David Gilkey” reception and panel discussion, 4:30 to 8 p.m., Fairbanks Gallery of Art, OSU Fairbanks Hall, 2220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Photo exhibit by conflict photographer and Oregon State University alumnus Gilkey, who was killed by the Taliban while covering the war in Afghanistan for National Public Radio. Open reception featuring remarks from NPR’s David Greene, with panel discussion following at 7 p.m., featuring Greene, NPR’s Tom Goldman and Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Anni Katz. Photos will be on display, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VyzmTT.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates Spring Film & Forum Series: “A Physician’s Perspective: Health, Money and Fear,” 7 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Film screening with commentary and perspectives. Discussion follows. Free. Information: www.mvhca.org.
“Singin’ in the Rain,” 7:30 p.m., Central Linn High School Drama, 32433 Highway 228, Halsey. Lighthearted spoof of frantic Hollywood during the period when sound came to movies. Vintage score with the torrential dance number. Admission: $8 adults; $5 students; $25 family pass. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/ClDramaDepartment/events/.
“Weaponizing Hatred: What, If Anything, Can Be Done to Reduce the Flow of Hate Speech” discussion, 7:30 p.m., OSU Memorial Union room 109, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Three OSU faculty members, Katherine Hubler, William Loges, and Daniel Faltesek will give perspectives on the use of mass media to spread hatred. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vyzwut.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Love Lightning Duo, Indy-folk-rock, 6 p.m. Free.
Angry Beaver Sports Grill — Electric Beaver Friday, hip-hop, 10 p.m., $2
Bombs Away Cafe — Riptides in the Sky + Sleepy House + DJ Tommy Pickles, 9 p.m. $5.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — When it Rains, We Pour! Celebrating all things Oregon, 6 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Diner, Drive-Ins & Dykes, 10:30 p.m., $5. 21+
Downtown Dog — Merkel Music, songwriter, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Friday, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Lori LeMaster, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Poetry Open Mic featuring Skyler Reed, 7:30 p.m.
Old World Deli — The Hilltop Big Band, jazz, Latin and big band, featuring Sherri Bird on vocals and piano, 7:30 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — 90s Night with DJ Volatile, 10 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Garden Club Annual Plant Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ralston Park Station, corner of Park Street and Oak. Annuals, perennials, vegetables, bulbs and more will be available for purchase. Raffle prizes and a country store with used garden items. Members of the club will be available for questions, advice and assistance. Free. Information: http://www.lebanongardenclub.com/index.html.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
OSU Extension Nutrition presents: “Food Intolerances, Thriving with Lactose-free and/or Gluten-free Diets,” noon, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/osu-extension-nutrition-presentation/.
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 S.W. Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: Abigail Sperling; cellist Victory Wolff-Zevallos and pianist, Susan McDaniel. Information: 541-737-4061.
Teen First Friday: Gardening Day, 4 to 6 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Middle to high school teens are invited to participate in gardening activities. Materials and snacks provided. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/.
Downtown Albany Wine Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Albany. Features vintages from 21 local wineries. Admission: $15, which includes wine glass, five scrip tickets, hand stamp and map of local wineries. Information: https://albanydowntown.com/ada-event/wine-walk/.
International Culture Night 2019, 6 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College, Russell Tripp Performance Center, Takena Hall, 6500 Pacific Blvd., SW. Talent and fashion show, along with cultural activities and food from around the world. Show begins at 7 p.m., featuring traditional clothing, music, magic, martial arts and dancing. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2IRer8F.
Parents’ Night Out: World Explorers, 6 to 10 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Games in the activity room for ages 3 to 6 and swimming fun for those 7 to 12. Counselors, games, activities and healthy snacks are provided. Registration required. Cost: $18 single in advance; $15 each with multiple registrations; $20 day of activity. Information: https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/osborn/page/special-events.
“All University Sing: Back in Our Day,” 7 to 9 p.m., Gill Coliseum, 660 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Annual OSU tradition for 83 years. Singing and dancing competition features student teams performing to hits from the 2000s. Admission: $25 at the door. Information: http://bit.ly/2VF68CE.
Ukulele Cabaret (community open mic and jam), 7 to 9 p.m. first Fridays, except July and November, meeting room, First Alternative South Store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Free open mic and sing-along for ukulele players of all ages and skill levels. Songbooks and instruction provided. Bring snacks to share. Hosted by Suz Doyle and Jeanne Holmes. Information: 541-602-5537.
Lebanon Square Circlers: Cinco de Mayo Taco Bar Dance, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 Ash St. Charlotte Jeskey calling; Jackie Gale cueing. 7:30 p.m., pre-rounds; 8 p.m., Mainstream; 10:15, Plus. Tacos served at the break. Admission: $5 individual or $12 per family. Information: http://bit.ly/2VzvPVl.
“Singin’ in the Rain,” 7:30 p.m., Central Linn High School Drama, 32433 Highway 228, Halsey. Light-hearted spoof of frantic Hollywood during the period when sound was added to movies, Vintage score with the torrential dance number. Admission: $8 adults; $5 students; $25 family pass. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/ClDramaDepartment/events/.
The Emerald City Jazz Kings: Cheerful Little Earful, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Performance features the music of Harry Warren and Al Dubin with favorites like “Jeepers Creepers,” “Forty-Second Street,” That’s Amore,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo” and more. Admission: $25 general; students free with ID. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2DHkkRn.
OSU Literary Northwest Series: John Larison, 7;30 p.m., OSU Valley Library Rotunda, 210 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. Local author Larison will talk about his newest novel “Whiskey When We’re Dry,” Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VFlp2L.
“The Addams Family” at the Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Christi Sears directs the musical comedy, based on the cartoons by Charles Addams, which inspired the TV show and two movies. Tickets: $17 adult; $14 youth and Seniors. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2VyhQz2.
“Into the Woods,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Johanna Spencer directs this musical by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, which unites various fairy tale characters. Admission: $10 opening night only. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2IT7unq.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Plushie, grunge, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Church Ladies and Jean Short Jesus, 10 p.m. $5.
Brownsville Saloon — Paints! 21+, 6:30 p.m., $29
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Cheatgrass, invasive bluegrass, 7 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin’ for Tips: James F. Wright, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Unseen Signs + The Leisure Tones, 10 p.m., $5, 21+
Early Dawn Bakery Brownsville — Matthew Lindley Live, 6 p.m., $15 suggested donation
Growler Cafe — Lane Norberg Live, 6:30 p.m.
Impulse Bar & Grill — Girls Night Out, 7:30 p.m., Tickets: $14.95-$39.95, 21+; http://bit.ly/2DIj4xz.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; John Sherman, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Musical Stories with Jens Lovtang, 7 p.m.
Kirk’s Ferry Brownsville — Capricorn Tour: Dillon Vanders, guitar and Zach Jurkovich on cajon, 7 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — “Groove,” hip-hop, rock, electro pop, 10 p.m.
MORE
May Mud Mayhem, 8 a.m., Mountain Top Mud Bogs, 38919 S. Ruby Loop, Scio. Open play day limited to first 500 entries. New clearings, improved visibility and new rock areas and obstacles. Food and facilities on-site, no alcohol, no 5x5 or ATVs. Admission: $20 per driver; $10 per spectator; children under 10 free; Veterans half off. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/567021127124838/.
Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m., Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The Corvallis Historic Auto Club hosts the “Cars & Coffee” event the first Saturday of the month. Local classic car owners meet to discuss cars. Free.
Annual Cheadle Lake Fun Run/Walk and Kids’ Obstacle Dash, 9 to 11 a.m., Cheadle Lake Park, South, 4111 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. 5K or 10K run or walk; Kids’ Obstacle Dash, first 150 registrations are free. Cheadle Lake route, local race goodies, runners and walkers chip-timed. Information/registration: https://www.cheadlelakerun.com/event-details/#race-fees.
Owens Farm History Walk, 9 to 11 a.m., Owens Farm & Natural Area, Hwy. 99, Corvallis. Learn about the history of the land, farm, farmhouse and schoolhouse. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1693/owens-farm-history-walk#eventdetail.
Benton County Master Gardener Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Benton County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Over 10,000 locally sourced plants including ornamental perennials, groundcovers, shrubs, vines and trees. Vegetables and herbs along with edible perennials will be available for purchase. Information: http://bit.ly/2V85tue.
Crafters Market and Home Based Business Expo, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Santiam Place Event Hall, 139 S. Main St., Lebanon. Local crafters and home-based businesses will display products and services. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2LdlYAj.
Spring Craft Fair, 9 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1910 34th Ave. SE, Albany. Free admission, canned goods welcome for food pantry. Lunch and refreshments will be available for purchase. Information: Joanne at jospantry@gmail.com.
Pet Day 2019, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oregon State University, 450 SW 30th St., Corvallis. Petting zoo, kids zone, reptiles, dog agility course, animal related vendors and information booths. Other activities include a 5K Fun Run, pet costume contest and cat photo contest. Most activities are free. Open to the public. Information: http://bit.ly/2IRejWJ.
Wes Knodel Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E. Albany. Handguns, rifles, shotguns and more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/336188557247583/.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
DÍA (Diversity in Action) Celebration, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. A multicultural celebration for children and families with activities and displays from various cultures and local organizations. Multilingual storytime and dance performances from Brimhall Irish Dance Academy and 4H Fiesta Mexican Dance Club. Information: http://bit.ly/2PJ9n6D.
Festival of Flowers Show and Shine, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Street, Jefferson. Show and Shine Car Show, with more than 50 vendors, music, raffle and Jefferson Fire Hall pancake breakfast served from 7 a.m. to noon. Cost for breakfast: $6 adults; $3 for children. Admission: $15 entry fee for autos. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2DHUSvk.
May the 4th Be With You, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bricks & Joysticks, 420 First Ave., SE, Unit A, Albany. Bring your favorite characters for games, face painting snack bar and more to celebrate the “Force” on the Fourth. Information: http://bit.ly/2V60FW2.
May the 4th Be With You, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m,, Jefferson Public Library, 128 N. Main St., Jefferson. “Star Wars” all-ages party; costumes welcome. Crafts. Drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Free. Information: http://jefferson.ccrls.org/events.
Spring Garden Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Arts Center Plaza and Madison Avenue, Corvallis. Festival featuring vendors from the Willamette Valley offering plants, flowers, seeds, ceramics, crafts, jewelry, and gifts, along with education booths and information. Local entertainment, treats, children’s activities. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2UNPcW8.
Art Festival 2019, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Student Experience Center Plaza, Oregon State University, Southwest Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Vendors and artisans showcasing original handmade or homegrown items. Food trucks and games in the Memorial Union Quad. Free. Information: https://sli.oregonstate.edu/art-festival.
World Labyrinth Day Walk for Peace, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Corvallis Riverfront Park, Shawala Point, Second Street and B Avenue, Corvallis. Corvallis landscape artist Traci McMerritt creates a labyrinth for the public. Artisan booths and folks from the Liminal Space Society will be on site. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2vz0JP4.
Carriage Me Back to 1888, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., Linn County Historical Museum, 101 Park Ave., Brownsville. Be transported to another time where history and high jinks of Linn County are reenacted from a different historical time each year. Up to 70 costumed actors will perform historical skits along the route. Cost: $10 adults; $5 children under 12; $170 entire carriage for up to 20. Information/reservations: 541 466-3390 or https://linnparks.com/museums/linn-county-historical-museum/.
Marys Peak Madow Edge and Summit Trails Hike, 1 p.m., meeting location provided upon registration. A leisurely 3-mile hike from the Forest Service Campground with Marys Peak Alliance interpretive guides. Bring water and snacks and dress in layers. Free. Information/registration: Contact hike leader Mike Neeley-Brown prior to the event by calling 541-760-3934 or email, snaebs@gmail.com.
Spring Family Weekend Show featuring: Halcyon, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Established in 2017, Halcyon creates a new genre known as theatrical acrobatics, combining acrobatics, aerials, original soundtracks and high-flying technical elements. Admission: $20 advance; $25 at the door. Information/tickets: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/event/spring-family-weekend-show-ft-halcyon.
Black and White Night at the Auction, 5 p.m., Boys & Girls Club, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Annual children’s benefit auction. Buffet dinner, silent and live auction to benefit and enhance community resources for children. Cost: $65 single seat. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2VC5eqI.
Old Mill Center: Planting Seeds for the Future, 5 to 9 p.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Old Mill Center annual dinner and auction. Fundraiser includes dinner, a silent and live auction and raffle. Admission: $75. Information/tickets: https://omccf.ejoinme.org/tickets.
Springtime Sensations at Sundborn Garden, 5 to 10 p.m., Sundborn Children’s House, Montessori School, 1015 Seventh Ave. SE, Albany. Community benefit evening featuring local food paired with wine, beer and spirits. Proceeds support the development of Sundborn’s outdoor space and tuition assistance program. Cost: $30 advance; $35 at the door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2PIDSda.
Mad Tea Party, 6 to 9 p.m., Flicker and Fir Farm, 1468 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Whimsical immersive pop-up dining experience. Dress up as a favorite “Alice In Wonderland” character. Traditional English-style tea menu will be served. Cost: $25 per person. Information/tickets: https://whimsysupperclub.com/.
Finding Dani Cinco de Mayo Celebration, 7 to 11 p.m., Sweet Home Veterans Club, 580 Main St. An evening of live music featuring classic rock and countrys from Finding Dani. Taco bar. Information: http://bit.ly/2GMPqrt.
Arisoso Chamber Players: Chausson, Kahn, Haydn, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church Chapel, 1115 28th Ave. SW, Albany. Arioso musicians will perform Chausson’s “Trio in G minor”; Kahn’s “Serenade” and Haydn’s Trio No. 12. Admission: $15 general; $12 seniors and students; children 12 and under free. Information/tickets: https://ariosonw.org/concerts/.
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Madison Avenue. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Free. Information: Michelle Lovrich at drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
Mid-Valley Belly Dance Collective Show, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. $5 suggested donation at the door. Information: 541-752-8549.
Milonga, 7 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. Argentine tango social dance. First Saturday evening of the month. Entry: $10. Information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/OSUArgentineTango/.
“The Addams Family” at Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Christi Sears directs the musical comedy, based on the cartoons by Charles Addams, which inspired the TV show and two movies. Tickets: $17 adult; $14 youth and Seniors. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2VyhQz2.
“Into the Woods,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Johanna Spencer directs this musical by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, which unites various fairy tale characters. Admission: $16-18. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2IT7unq.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance featuring Countercurrent with Tarka Ayres, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Oregon State University Memorial Union Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Admission: $8 to $10 sliding scale general, $5 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Cinco de Mayo Taco Bar Dance with tacos served at break, Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Wes Knodel Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Handguns, rifles, shotguns and more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/336188557247583/.
Marys Peak Five Trails Hike, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., meeting location provided upon registration. A moderate, 6.4-mile hike on Marys Peak. Free. Contact hike leader Mike Neeley-Brown prior to the event by calling 541-760-3934 or email snaebs@gmail.com.
Spring Garden Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Art Center Plaza, Central Park, Seventh Street and Madison Avenue, Corvallis. Vendors from throughout the Willamette Valley offer plants, flowers, seeds, ceramics, crafts, jewelry, gifts and more. Educational booth on site. Musical entertainment, treats and children’s activities. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2UNPcW8.
Cinco De Mayo Brunch, 11 a.m., Santiam Excursion Trains, 750 S. Third St., Lebanon. Brunch time fiesta and ride for adults 21 and up. Cinco De Mayo themed menu. Cost: $37 general; $33 senior 65+; Military free; $65 locomotive; Caboose is sold out. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2VDg27H.
Carriage Me Back to 1888, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., Linn County Historical Museum, 101 Park Ave., Brownsville. Be transported to another time where history and high jinks of linn County are reenacted from a different historical time each year. Up to 70 costumed actors will perform historical skits along the carriage route. Cost: $10 adults; $5 children under 12; $170 entire carriage for up to 20. Information/reservations: 541 466-3390 or https://linnparks.com/museums/linn-county-historical-museum/.
Book Signing and Talk: Dave Irons, “Field Guide to Birds of Oregon,” noon to 1 p.m., Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge, 2301 Wintel Road S., Jefferson. Author Irons will be at the Eagle Marsh Kiosk in the Ankeny Refuge to sign his new book. Copies of the book will be available. Talk to follow book signing at 1 p.m., RSVP for talk requested. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2UUkgn4.
Spring Creek Project’s “Chrysalis Symposium: Courageous Transformation for the Climate Crisis,” noon to 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. An afternoon with climate change thought leaders, practical workshops and a reception. Free, but registration is required. Information/tickets: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/event/chrysalis-symposium-courageous-transformation-climate-crisis.
“Into the Woods,” 2:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Johanna Spencer directs this musical by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, which unites various fairy tale characters. Admission: $16-18. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2IT7unq.
Spring Wildflowers & Birds at Willamette Park, 3 to 5 p.m., Crystal Lake Sports Fields, 10 SE Fischer Lane, Corvallis. A slow-paced walk in the cottonwood forest near the river with a guide. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1699/spring-wildflowers-birds-at-willamette-park#eventdetail.
Sundays@3: Casavant Pipe Organ Dedication Concert, 3 p.m., Good Samaritan Church, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. A celebration dedication of the renovated pipe organ, with an ensemble of strings and winds. Free; open to the public. Information: http://goodsamchurch-episcopal.org/sunday-concerts-2018-2019/.
Spring Pops Concert: “Destinations,” 3 p.m., First Assembly of God, 726 W. Oak St. Director Ray Hendricks leads the Lebanon Community Chorus, taking the audience on a musical journey to “Destinations” around the world. Admission: $10 general; $8 seniors; children 18 and under free. Tickets available for purchase from Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, Lebanon Bi-Mart and at the door. Information: http://bit.ly/2LdmgqT.
First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., Community Room, First Alternative Co-op South, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Acapella oral tradition session open to all, no experience or music background needed. Free. Information: 541-760-3069.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
International Folk Dance, 7 p.m. first and third Sundays, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
MONDAY
VENUES
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Trivia Smackdown, 7:30 pm.
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Interzone Café — Red Room Residency, 7 p.m.
MORE
Early Morning Birdsong Walk, 8 to 10 a.m., Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. Listen to and identify forest birds by sound with neighborhood naturalist Don Boucher. Meet at Avery Park rose garden. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1700/early-morning-birdsong-walk#eventdetail.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Story Time at Osborn Aquatic Center, 11 a.m., 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. First Monday through June, story time in the lobby of the Aquatic Center.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW,, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga in the Gallery, 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 S.W. Madison Ave. and S.W. First St., Corvallis. Bring your own mat, if possible. Information: theartscenter.net.
Auditions: “The Little Mermaid,” 6:30 p.m., Cascade School, 2163 S. Seventh St., Lebanon. Auditions for the Lebanon Association for Theater Arts summer musical, “The Little Mermaid.” Adults and children will be part of the cast. Bring a list of possible scheduling conflicts. Information: https://lafta.webs.com/.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Jackson-Frazier Wetland Sundown Spotting, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Jackson-Frazier Wetland, 3600 NE Lancaster St., Corvallis. Wetlands with over 140 acres of habitat for birds, bats, owls and other wildlife come out in the evening. Walk is around the handicap accessible boardwalk and special access to the rare wet prairie habitat. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1702/jackson-frazier-wetland-sundown-spotting#eventdetail.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
Corvallis Guitar Society Meeting featuring Scott Kritzer, 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. First Monday, Meet fellow guitarists, perform and/or listen to guitar music. Free, the meeting is open to players of all ages, styles and abilities. Information: Jerry Glaser at 509-207-9144 or jerrygraser@gmail.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
Auditions: “The Unexpected Guest,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Mystery, directed by Shaune Kiefiuk, with family secrets and dastardly motives. http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/the-unexpected-guest/.
Auditions: “Dancing at Lughnasa,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Robert Leff directs Brian Friel’s play about five unmarried sisters living in a small village in Ireland in 1936. Parts for five women, three men. Information: http://bit.ly/2DGORyU.
Majestic Reader’s Theatre Summer Auditions, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Auditions for “Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play,” by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor, which compresses an original lost manuscript into a 90-minute performance, and “Disgraced,” by Ayad Akhtar, about whether one must renounce their culture and beliefs in order to fit into another culture. Information: http://bit.ly/2ISCqEr.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m. Free.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Auditions: “The Little Mermaid,” 6:30 p.m., Cascade School, 2163 S. Seventh St., Lebanon. See listing for Monday.
Author event: Therese Oneill, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oneill’s new book, “Ungovernable,” takes a trip back in time to when parenting fashions were downright bizarre. Free. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
Corvallis Community Choir, spring term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from April 2 to June 18, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
Auditions: “The Unexpected Guest,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. See listing for Monday.
Auditions: “Dancing at Lughnasa,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. See listing for Monday.
Majestic Reader’s Theatre Summer Auditions, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Auditions for “Disgraced” (see listing for Monday) and Kate Hamill’s adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility.” Information: http://bit.ly/2ISCqEr.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Big Screen Silent Movie: “The Great Train Robbery” (1903), 6 p.m., music by Sonochromatic. Free, $5 suggested donation for musicians.
Peacock Tavern — Western Wednesdays, 9 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Pints & Pilates, 6:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
OSAA Band Championships: 3A and 4A Band, all day, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis, on the Oregon State University campus. Admission: $8 adults; $5 students, any child ages 5 and up through senior in high school. Information: http://www.osaa.org/docs/bnd/bandspecinfo.pdf.
Marys Peak East Ridge and Tie Trail Loop Hike, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., meeting location provided upon registration. Moderate to difficult 7-mile hike from Conner’s Camp along the East Ridge, Summit and Tie trails. Dress appropriately. Bring water, snacks, lunch and wear sturdy boots. Free. Registration: Contact hike leader Mike Neeley-Brown before the event at 541-760-3934 or email snaebs@gmail.com.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Random Review: “Killers of the Flower Moon: the Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” noon to 1 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The retired president of Antioch University, Cassandra Manuelito-Kerkvliet, will review David Grann’s nonfiction bestseller. Free. Lunches OK. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/.
History Bites: Albany Streetcar History, noon, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St., S. Light refreshments served. Admission is free with suggested donations of $2 for adults and $1 for children. Information: http://bit.ly/2J52prg.
Skeeter the Clown, 1 to 2 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Presented by Culpepper & Merriweather Circus and the Central Linn Lions, Skeeter the Clown will perform in the Children’s Room. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VebgOY.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Auditions: “The Little Mermaid,” 6:30 p.m., Cascade School, 2163 S. Seventh St., Lebanon. See listing for Monday.
“Charade” at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant sparkle in Stanley Donen’s stylish and suspenseful Hitchcock homage from 1963. Admission: $7. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2DGjWTc.
Majestic Reader’s Theatre Summer Auditions, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Auditions for “Disgraced” and “Sense and Sensibility.” See listings for Monday, Tuesday. Information: http://bit.ly/2ISCqEr.
Sunset, Stars and Lights Gazing at Fitton Green, 7:45 to 9:30 p.m., Fitton Green Natural Area, 980 NW Panorama Drive, Corvallis. Sunset in Benton County with the sun sinking down behind Marys Peak. Bring telescopes, binoculars and cameras if available. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1707/sunset-stars-lights-gazing-at-fitton-green#eventdetail.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz jam, 9 p.m., Free.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m. Free
MORE
OSAA Championships: Orchestra, all day, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Admission: $8 adults; $5 students, any child ages 5 and up through senior in high school. Information: http://www.osaa.org/docs/bnd/bandspecinfo.pdf.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learns and shares music, engages in conversations and tries new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Young designers 6 and older can work in groups planning and building together. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Free. No registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
Prairie Plant ID Walk, 6 to 7:30 p.m., William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, Corvallis. Walk with experts and identify native prairie plants. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1708/prairie-plant-id-walk#eventdetail.
World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., second Thursday of the month, Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Spring Lecture Series: Paradise Near Corvallis: A Lifetime of Favorite Hikes, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Barry Wulff, lifelong hiker and past chair of the Marys Peak Group of the Sierra Club, will discuss some of his favorite places to hike. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/paradise-near-corvallis/.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly Second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
“Sense and Sensibility” Oregon State University Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Adapted for the stage by Kate Hamill, Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility” is a tale of growing up and finding love within the rigid structure of English society in 1811. Admission: $12 general; $10 senior; $8 student youth; $5 OSU student. Information/tickets: www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/theatre.
“Into the Woods,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Johanna Spencer directs this musical by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, which unites various fairy tale characters. Admission: $16-18. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2IT7unq.
ON VIEW
“Field Burns,” photographs by Patrick Collier, showing the power and beauty of controlled burning in Willamette Valley grass seed fields. On display through May 5. Concourse Gallery, Memorial Union, Oregon State University. Free. Information: https://mu.oregonstate.edu/gallery.
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
“B Side of the Masters” exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through May 17, South Santiam Hall Gallery, LBCC, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. A sampling of original works by Salvador Dali, Vincent van Gogh, Andy Warhol, Diego Rivera and Jasper Johns will be on display in the South Santiam Hall Gallery. Information: artgallery@linnbenton.edu.
The Fourth “R”: Philomath K-12 Student Art exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through May 4, Benton County Historical Society Museum, Moreland Gallery, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Showcasing recent artwork by Philomath School district students K-12, including Blodgett and Kings Valley Charter School. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/on-view/.
“Ode to the Tides” exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, May 2-29, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Sponsored by The Wetlands Conservancy and partners, this exhibit highlights the beauty, ecological and economic value of near-shore coastal habitats. Opening reception May 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/ode-tides.
Footwise Artists’ Window exhibit: Art Glass by Fire and Light Glass Guild, through May 29. 301 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Members of the Fire and Light Glass Guild will present a show featuring more than 40 pieces of fused bowls, platters, hand-blown vases, and wall hung art. Information: http://www.windowonart.net/call-to-artists.html.
“An Iris Stands Tall” by Annette Sabatar, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through June 14, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. An exhibit of paintings about gender identity. A mother’s journey; a daughter’s transition. Information: https://theartscenter.net/event/an-iris-stands-tall/.
PLAN AHEAD
LBCC Culinary Arts 46th Annual French Banquet: Une Nuit à Paris, 6:30 p.m., May 23 and 24, Linn-Benton Community College Calapooia Center/Commons, 6500 Pacific Blvd., SW, Albany. French banquet menu of crab and scallop ravioli, sous vide chateaubriand, house-made Charcuterie and chocolate mousse. Cost: $40 per person. Tickets for sale in Room CC-214. Information: 541-917-4397.