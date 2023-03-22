Whenever Kacie Harvey would visit her family in Hawaii, she’d feast on açaí bowls and return home to Albany disappointed that she could no longer find her favorite refreshing, fruity snack from the island.

So when she spotted an abandoned, deeply weathered ‘57 Aljo camp trailer in the blackberry bushes of her family’s ranch in southern Oregon, she knew what she wanted to do with it.

“I instantly knew, ‘That’s the food cart, that’s the açaí spot,’” Harvey said. “I said, ‘I think we should go over there and look at that,’ and they all thought I was crazy.”

Nevertheless, she and her husband, Dylan Harvey, put some spare tires on the camper and pulled it down the road. They deconstructed and built from the ground up the trailer that would eventually become Pono Bowl Co., a mobile food cart serving açaí bowls, smoothies and avocado toast to mid-Willamette Valley locals.

Native to tropical Central and South America, açaí palm trees produce a blackish-purple berry that has since exploded in popularity in the form of açaí smoothie bowls.

While finding the cart turned out to be easy, building her business wasn’t, Kacie Harvey said. Prior to her food cart, she had no experience in the hospitality or food industries. She worked a 9-to-5 desk job at a dental office.

“I just wasn’t feeling like the parts of me that I tuned into the most were really being met,” she said. “I love people. I love loud, bright interaction, and I was going to work when it was dark and coming home when it was dark.”

She felt like there was something she could offer that the town did not already have: a spot for açaí bowls. So she got to work and opened the cart on May 9, 2020, yes, about two months after COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.

Kacie Harvey turned hardship into opportunity; when she was laid off from the dental office at the start of the pandemic, she threw herself into working full time at the food cart, and began to learn the basics of starting a business.

“I don’t think first with my business mind,” she said. “I’m such a people person, and I want to give away stuff for free.”

But while making bowls and smoothies on the cart is the fun part, Kacie Harvey learned that what gets accomplished outside of business hours is as important as what happens during the day.

She decided the way to attract the most customers would be to change locations every day. Each morning, Kacie Harvey and her team of three unload, drive and load the cart to a new spot in the mid-Willamette Valley. It’s not the easiest route, but it’s worth it, she said.

To make it easier to remember where they’ll be, Harvey sticks to the same location on the same day every week:

On Mondays, the cart is in the parking lot of Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway.

On Wednesdays, it’s at Homegrown Oregon Foods, 212 SE First Ave. in Albany.

On Fridays, it’s at Peaceful Valley Farm & Garden, 350 NW Hickory St. in Albany.

On Sundays, it’s at the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd. SW in Albany.

The cart is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

One benefit to changing locations is the opportunity to co-market with other local businesses, Kacie Harvey said. Time has shown that there are enough customers to go around.

“It’s just really fun to be able to kind of advertise and promote each other while also running our businesses,” she said.

When asked about the possibility of opening a brick-and-mortar location, she said while she wouldn’t say no to the perfect building, staying mobile is where the team’s heart is for now.

Kacie Harvey prefers to get her produce from local farms when possible, especially during blueberry and strawberry season.

When they first opened, Harvey said people were curious about açaí, but also skeptical. They didn’t know how to pronounce it, and they didn’t know what it was. Sometimes, things we don’t know can be intimidating,” she said.

“What’s been really cool is being able to kind of show people what açaí is, and in my opinion, show them what the good kind of açaí is,” Harvey said. “People that were the most skeptical in the beginning are coming back now and ordering our biggest size.”