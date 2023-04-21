Some people dream of traveling the world, others dream of becoming movie stars or winning the lottery. Chris Bigej dreams differently.

He always wanted to open a gourmet French crepe food cart, and on Saturday, April 22, his dream will become a reality.

Bigej and his partner, Zeva Rosenbaum, have parked their lavender-hued food cart at Tallman Brewing, 2055 Primrose St. in Lebanon, and they’re hoping to cultivate the ambience of a French café for customers in the mid-Willamette Valley.

“A lot of people don’t know what crepes are, so hopefully we can expand people’s palates,” Bigej said. “We just want to have something different, something unique.”

He and Rosenbaum combined their experiences and creativity to make the food cart — Violette — a reality. Bigej has worked in kitchens for several years, including a popular crepe cafe in Salem, and Rosenbaum is the financial backer for the project. She also knows the ins and outs of starting a business.

Rosenbaum said while there are a lot of great food carts in the area, she’s noticed they tend to be of the same cuisines without much variety. The very few crepe food carts they have seen offer carnival-style crepes, which are more of a snack than a meal, and often use unhealthy ingredients.

Bigej and Rosenbaum said they want to serve gourmet crepes that make people feel full. They plan to use simple, healthy ingredients from local farms when possible, with none of the deep-fried ingredients typically seen at other carts. There are also gluten-free and vegan options on the menu.

“It’s basically the batter and fresh fruits,” Rosenbaum said, adding that they also have savory crepes with vegetables and other ingredients.

Depending on the season, they said they hope to expand the menu with specialty crepes when possible.

For now, Violette will offer sweet crepes with flavors like nutella and banana, lemon blueberry and strawberries and cream. There are two savory crepes — salmon and dill cream, and a vegan crepe filled with, you guessed it, veggies.

In addition to crepes, Violette will serve flavored lattes and Italian sodas.

The couple bought the trailer in January and renovated the whole thing themselves. Having worked in kitchens for more than 10 years, Bigej said he is looking forward to working for himself and not having to clock in and out of a job every day.

“You can do it all yourself and not have a whole bunch of employees,” he said. “You can be the one taking the orders and making the food.”

Bigej and Rosenbaum said the location of the food cart is optimal, because the owners are welcoming and the area gets plenty of foot traffic.

Starting in May, Violette will be parked at the Albany Farmers Market on Saturdays.

Violette will be open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday for its opening day.

Regular business hours will be 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Hours and days of operation will change soon, they said, so customers should keep an eye on their social media for updates.

“Come try a delicious crepe if you haven’t had one before,” Bigej said. “We’d love to be your first experience with crepes. It’s just a fun, chill environment to eat at.”

