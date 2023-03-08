If you happen to be shopping at the Albany Bi-Mart, you might smell something sweet in the parking lot.

Follow that scent and you’ll end up in front of Locals Donuts, a food cart filled with glazed donuts and salty pretzels.

But you better be quick, because before you know it, a long line will form as eager customers wait to indulge on the handmade treats made by Eric and Angie Troyer.

Dough in their DNA

Donuts have been a part of Angie Troyer’s life for years. Her family started making donuts as a side gig to earn some extra money, and eventually grew that into multiple food trucks.

Eric Troyer, Angie’s husband and owner of Locals, decided he wanted to get involved too.

Based in Halsey, the pair opened Locals in September.

“Business has been good,” Eric Troyer said. “We had high hopes, but we wanted to keep our expectations low.”

And the people of Albany have responded with excitement.

Locals sets up shop at 2272 Santiam Highway SE in Albany twice a week — Tuesdays and Fridays generally from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In one day, the cart can make and sell between 500 and 900 donuts. The classic glazed is the most popular.

The donut dough rises three times before getting fried, Eric Troyer said, while the pretzel dough is a little simpler.

“The (donuts) have a little bit more of a homemade taste,” he said.

That homemade taste is what keeps the people of Albany coming back each week.

Bringing in youth

To keep up with demands, Locals employs a handful of staff members. Some of the Mennonite youth from the church the Troyers attend work in the cart. Eric Troyer said this is intentional.

“We want to give the younger people something to do and work at,” he said. “It’s a place where they can come together and connect with the community.”

These employees help make the doughs from scratch, take orders and offer up smiles to the people of Albany.

Building community

Eric Troyer said the name Locals represents a feeling he hopes to give the community.

“We wanted a name that would reflect our goal and vision for the business,” he said. “We wanted it to be a place where people come together, and it feels like home.”

It certainly feels like home for the people of Albany.

On a brisk Friday morning in March, around 15 people gathered in the Bi-Mart parking lot waiting for Eric Troyer to fling open the windows of the cart.

“They’re really good donuts and pretzels,” Ayushi Purell said. “And they’re (the Troyers) really nice.”

Jamie Smith was waiting to get pretzels to share with his family. He said it’s a nice feeling anticipating getting a tasty treat on a Friday.

“They’re worth the wait,” he added.

Eric Troyer said it’s been humbling seeing people wait in line for his products. He hopes to continue to grow the business and make connections with the community.

“We’re just common people trying to make a good product,” he said.