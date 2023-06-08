There’s one more place to get a caffeine fix in Albany after a downtown business opened its second coffee shop, this one in North Albany.

Inside The Brim Coffee Co, 630 NW Hickory St. Suite 110, bright light filters in through large square windows and students hunch over laptops and iced coffee. Screens display menu items as baristas steam milk and pump syrup bottles.

Owner Tiesha Williams had thought about opening a second coffee shop in town for a while, with the idea mostly coming from customers, she said.

“We got a lot of moms who came in saying they wished we had a drive thru or better parking,” Williams said.

The downtown location got a lot of foot traffic but was sometimes difficult to access if you weren’t on foot, she said.

It was important to have a space for people to go in and out quickly, she said, but also to have a space where people feel “cozy” and can sit on the couch or bring their laptop and work.

Williams owns the coffee shop with her husband. But before she was an owner, she was a Barista with a dream.

She started out working at a coffee shop in town before pursuing her other dream, being a stay-at-home mom, she said.

Tiesha and Russell Williams first tried opening their coffee shop inside the YMCA in January 2020. Two months later, pandemic restrictions caused them to shutter that location for good.

Since then, the pair have been running their business in downtown Albany at The Grove Church at 241 W First Ave.

The second location has been open for about a month, but it’s already been doing better than she expected, Williams said.

The new location has produced more revenue, but she said it’s difficult to compare since the North Albany location is open later than the Downtown one.

Although Williams loves making coffee, it’s more about the interactions for her, she said.

“I love people, I love being able to talk to them and coffee is just the perk,” she said.