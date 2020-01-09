‘Dancing with the Corvallis Stars’ comes to the Majestic

Ballroom professionals partnered with amateurs of varying skill levels. Fancy costumes. Video highlights from dance-training sessions.

Pretty much the only thing the Majestic Theatre’s “Dancing with the Corvallis Stars” is missing from the ABC show that inspired it is Tom Bergeron as host.

According to Majestic Supervisor Jimbo Ivy, the idea for staging a local version of the dance competition came from hosting annual workshops from the Utah Ballroom Dance Company, whose professional dancers use the space as a practice facility for two weeks before starting its season of helping communities around the country stage similar fundraisers.

Ivy, who will compete in the event, said he and the company's Mark Lowres have previously discussed a local event, but they couldn’t make it happen until this year.

The inaugural “Dancing with the Corvallis Stars” is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Majestic. (See info box for details.) The event features representatives of six Corvallis nonprofits competing to out-dance — and out-fund-raise — each other.