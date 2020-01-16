Dancers to descend on mid-valley
Dancers to descend on mid-valley

  Updated
Mid-Winter Festival

The 2018 Mid-Winter Square Dancing Festival kicked off with a demonstration dance at Heritage Mall.

 Amanda Loman

Spectators and dancers alike are invited to the Oregon Mid-Winter Square & Round Dance Festival, scheduled Friday through Sunday, Jan. 24-26, at the Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany.

This year's festival, dubbed "Diamonds of Dance," features all levels of square-dancing, beginners, mainstream, plus and A1, as well as round-dancing and clogging. Other highlights include youth events, seminars and after-parties.

Hours are 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The grand march and opening ceremonies begin at 7 p.m. Friday in the center's Willamette Exhibit Hall. A square dance demo will be held earlier that day, from 11 a.m. to noon at Heritage Mall, 1895 14th Ave. SE, Albany.

Three-day admission at the door is $60 for adult dancers and $35 for youth dancers. Spectators may attend free of charge.

For more information, visit www.midwinterfestival.com or facebook/MidWinterSDFestival.

