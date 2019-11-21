Dmitri Shostakovich's masterful Tenth Symphony and Zoltán Kodály’s "Dance of Galanta" highlight a Sunday afternoon performance by the Corvallis-OSU Symphony.
The concert, under the direction of Marlan Carlson, is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis.
The concert begins with Antonín Dvořák's Carnival Overture Op. 92, a nine-minute work from 1891 that is the second in his trilogy of overtures inspired by his impressions of life, love and nature.
"Dance of Galanta," a four-part whirlwind of folk melodies and gypsy tunes, follows. Like his contemporary Béla Bartók, Kodály spent his lifetime collecting folk music melodies in the remote areas of Hungary, Transylvania and other areas of Eastern Europe.
“This passion for the unblemished and authentic musical expressions of mostly illiterate people with no formal musical education eventually manifested itself in many of their compositions,” Carlson said. “And like the food of this area, the music of these composers is both exhilarating and sensorially intoxicating.”
Shostakovich's Tenth Symphony in E minor, Op. 93, closes the program. It's the first of Shostakovich's symphonies to premiere after the death of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin (its first performance was in December 1953, months after Stalin's death in March) and the first of his symphonic works to debut after he had been officially denounced a second time by the regime for writing inappropriate and formalist music. Shostakovich endured a complicated and difficult relationship with the government, and often anticipated his own arrest.
The symphony was first performed in 1953 by the Leningrad Philharmonic under the direction of Yevgeny Mravinsky and was a huge success, though the overall pessimistic tone of the work attracted public scrutiny from the Soviet Composer’s Union as being an “optimistic tragedy” and “nonrealistic.” Despite the criticism, Shostakovich, who was accustomed to politically motivated ridicule of his works – and very adept at publicly apologizing for their content – did not offer to rewrite the symphony.
The work stands today as a mid-century masterwork and an astute if somewhat less than overt political statement summing up in 53 minutes Shostakovich’s experiences during decades of Stalinism.
Tickets are $22 to $32 in advance or $25 to $35 at the door. Tickets are available online at www.cosusymphony.org. Up to three K-8 students accompanied by a ticketed adult, and all high school and college students with ID, may be given free general admission tickets at the door starting one hour prior to the concert, subject to availability.