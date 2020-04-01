Season’s bounty: Corvallis Indoor Winter Market

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

While virtually all arts and entertainment venues ar shut down due to coronavirus concerns, the Corvallis Indoor Winter Market is still operating with the addition of social distancing protocols and other safety measures. The market happens from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 11 through April 11, at the Benton County Fairgrounds, Guerber Hall, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. The market offers a wide variety of fine quality crafted items, organically grown vegetables and fruits as well as artisan baked breads. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.