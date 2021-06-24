Mid-Valley Live: Summer concert series River Rhythms is back

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“It drove our team crazy because it’s really hard to plan and work with vendors and sponsors and do fund-raising for something that you can’t quite define. But I am incredibly proud to say that no matter what the guidelines look like heading into the end of July, we’re going to have a quality concert that meets all those guidelines and that’s going to be fun.”

There have been a few adjustments that had to be made to get the concert series back on track.

The first concert usually falls on or near the Fourth of July, but the series was pushed back to allow more time for pandemic restrictions to be eased if possible.

The series has gone from five to four bands to alleviate a chunk of the overall expense.

“We had to put a lot of money up front to bring the concert series back and we all know how brutal this year has been and finances are tough,” Lyddane said. “In our department we’ve had closures, furloughs, layoffs. And we just want to make sure that we’re still able to keep this opportunity going, so this year we’re able to charge a nominal fee of $5 per person and that helps to offset any of the additional expenses related to COVID modifications and just continuing to bring quality music to Albany.”