 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mid-Valley Live: Albany Regional Museum receives grant
0 Comments

Mid-Valley Live: Albany Regional Museum receives grant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MidValley_Logo_Final_Horizontal_2020

The Oregon Heritage Commission has awarded a grant to the Albany Regional Museum.

The grant is to to digitize 16mm film from the U.S Bureau of Mines.

The Oregon Heritage Commission has awarded $74,278 in grants to 13 museums throughout the state. The grants will help fund a variety of projects including collection preservation, visitor education and heritage tourism. Award amounts ranged from $800 to $10,000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Hart purposefully does a bad job of changing his baby’s diapers

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News