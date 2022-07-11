Linn County Fair returns with headliner Sara Evans

The Linn County Fair will return to the mid-Willamette Valley, 3700 Knox Butte Road in Albany, Thursday July 14 through Saturday, July 16 for another year of 4H activities, family fun and live music, including local favorite country music star Sara Evans.

The public is ushered in on Thursday, but behind-the-scenes activities begin Monday, July 11.

Linn County Fair & Expo Manager Randy Porter plans to retire at the end of the year and would like to close out his 24th fair with a bang.

“It’s kind of bittersweet for me,” Porter said in a news release. “I came to work here in March 1998. The work is great because it is always different. It’s been a great experience. I have loved working with people from all over Linn County, and the staff has been phenomenal.”

More than 34,000 people attended the fair in 2021, and Porter hopes to break that record in 2022.

Fair-goers can expect to see their favorite booths this year as well as new ones, including Saffron Cosmetics, Pine Need Wood, Maui Melts and Dare to Dazzle. This will be the first year for the Monster Truck carnival ride, as well as vendors Oregon Smoke Shack BBQ, the Wurst Food Cart, Quoli Serve and Kracked Crab.

Attendees are in for a musical treat as well; Sara Evans will perform on the main stage 8 p.m. Thursday, Five for Fighting will perform 8 p.m. Friday, and Sawyer Brown will perform 8 p.m. Saturday.

The 4H livestock auction will be 8 a.m. Saturday in the Calapooia Arena.

“On Saturday, we’ll have our eyes on the prize while we participate in the 4H Livestock Auction,” Linn County Fair Board President Kris Latimer said in a news release. “The Linn County 4H Livestock Auction was off the hook last summer, and we’re hoping for the same sort of support this year.”

Also in the Calapooia Arena will be Hell on Hooves bull riding at 6 p.m. Thursday and Wild and Wooly Mutton Bustin’ at 6 p.m. Friday.

Those who are interested in attending the fair can purchase one- or three-day passes. Adults are $7 or $21, respectively, seniors are $5 or $15 and children younger than 12 are free. Admission is free on Thursday for seniors 60 years and older and military with ID.

Parking is $5 for one day and $15 for all three.

But even before the fair is open to the public, there are a lot of behind-the-scenes events that are starting Monday, July 11. For example, the livestock moves in on Monday and has their vet checks. Various meetings are on tap for livestock/small animal owners on Tuesday, and the horticulture exhibits will be dropped off. Animal showmanship for owners takes place Wednesday.

Thursday, the public is ushered in.

The full schedule of events, as well as tickets for reserved seating at the concerts, are available at www.linncountyfair.com.

“We hope everyone will come spend at least one day with us — but we’d welcome you all three!” Latimer said.