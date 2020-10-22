Lectern (Oct. 22)

"Critical Questions Series," 5 p.m., Zoom. Oregon State University opens this year’s series with Raymond Malewitz presenting “Foucault’s Flu, Rinderpest and the Birth of Animal Politics.” Malewitz will discuss what the French philosopher Michel Foucault called “the birth of biopolitics” in the mid-18th century and its relevance to the COVID-19 pandemic. Malewitz is an associate professor of English in the School of Writing, Literature and Film within OSU’s College of Liberal Arts, where he teaches courses on literature and science, environmental literatures and U.S. literatures. His 2014 book “The Practice of Misuse” looks at the modern emergence of “rugged consumers” who misuse, reuse and repurpose objects in their environments to suit their needs. To join the lecture, visit http://beav.es/one.