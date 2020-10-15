Lectern (Oct. 15)

FRIDAY

"Farm 2 Fork Fridays" virtual seminar series, noon, Zoom. The monthly series that shares stories about how our food systems work and the efforts behind the scenes to make them more sustainable. This month: "Oregon Hop Terroir" with Tom Shellhammer and sixth-generation hop growers John and Liz Coleman; and "Power-Dense Electric Aircraft Propulsion" with Brad Paden, co-founder and chief scientist for LaunchPoint Electric Propulsion Solutions, Inc. The company models, designs and manufactures high-power-density motors and drives. Paden will give an overview of LaunchPoint's tools for modeling advanced aircraft propulsion and its work on multidisciplinary optimization. Email bollerm@oregonstate.edu for Zoom link.