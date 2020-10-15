Lectern (Oct. 15)

FRIDAY
"Farm 2 Fork Fridays" virtual seminar series, noon, Zoom. The monthly series that shares stories about how our food systems work and the efforts behind the scenes to make them more sustainable. This month: "Oregon Hop Terroir" with Tom Shellhammer and sixth-generation hop growers John and Liz Coleman; and "Power-Dense Electric Aircraft Propulsion" with Brad Paden, co-founder and chief scientist for LaunchPoint Electric Propulsion Solutions, Inc. The company models, designs and manufactures high-power-density motors and drives. Paden will give an overview of LaunchPoint's tools for modeling advanced aircraft propulsion and its work on multidisciplinary optimization. Email bollerm@oregonstate.edu for Zoom link.
Applied Economics Seminar Friday, 3:30 p.m., Zoom. Professor Kelsey Jack of the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management, University of California, Santa Barbara, will present "Harvesting the Rain: The Adoption of Environmental Technologies in the Sahel." Details, including dial-in information, are available at https://appliedecon.oregonstate.edu/appliedecon/seminars/applied-economics-seminar-series.
MONDAY
Department of Horticulture Seminar Series, noon, Zoom. Malcolm Shabazz Hoover of Black Futures Farm and Oregon State University Master Gardeners, will present “Black Futures Farm.” Register for the Zoom meeting at https://beav.es/oQL. Once you register, a password will be emailed to you in advance of the meeting.
WEDNESDAY
Oregon State University’s School of History, Philosophy and Religious Studies presents "The Cabildos Speaker Series," 4 p.m., Zoom. The series seeks to center on Black voices in academia. This week's webcast will feature Austin McCoy, assistant professor of history, Auburn University, who will present “Detroit Under STRESS: Protesting Police Violence in the 1970s and the Present.” Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HyoeN6C-QOeqLpw3NQhC2g.
Water Resources Policy & Management Virtual Seminar Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Melissa McCracken of the Fletcher Graduate School of International Affairs, Tufts University, will present “Transboundary Water Cooperation and the Sustainable Development Goals: A Look at SDG 6.5.2.” Presented by the Water Resources Graduate Program. Use Zoom meeting ID 919 2424 3079 with password WRSeminar.
THURSDAY
Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts presents "Stories That Change Us," 4 p.m., Zoom. This week: Mike Murawski will present "Transforming Museum Culture: Reinventing Our Institutions and Ourselves." To join the event, go to https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/96106363454?pwd=bCtGTkY5TGZCemJ4SE9wUTVYTFppZz09#success.
