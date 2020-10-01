Lectern (Oct. 1)

THURSDAY

Virtual lecture with Lewis Semprini: "A Treatment System for Groundwater Contamination: How Research at Oregon State University is Contributing to Sustainable and Passive Remediation Methods," noon. Semprini, distinguished professor of environmental engineering, leads the College of Engineering’s Clean and Sustainable Water Technology Initiative. Registration: https://oregonstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1AmqMrinDW0iEN7.

FRIDAY

Anthropology Lecture Series: "Visioning Oregon State University as an Antiracist Institution" with OSU chief diversity officer Charlene Alexander, noon, Zoom, meeting ID 918 8649 8232, password 8c574f. Presented by the School of Language, Culture and Society.

“Racism Is a Public Health Crisis: Now That We See, What Do We Do?,” 1 p.m. The College of Public Health and Human Sciences announces the 2020 Bray Health Leadership Lecture featuring Camara Phyllis Jones, a family physician and epidemiologist whose work focuses on naming, measuring and addressing the impacts of racism on the nation’s health and well-being. Live via Zoom. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IJtKC5lXSKqX3jY-bU1Wyw.

TUESDAY

Oregon State University’s School of History, Philosophy and Religious Studies Live webcast speaker, 4 p.m. Youssef Carter, assistant professor and Kenan Rifai Fellow in Islamic Studies, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, will present "Theological Tensions and Disparate Freedom Dreams in a Black Religious Soundscape." Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b6q-CF8ITCOa99eDQtONbw.

