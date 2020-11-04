Lectern (Nov. 4)

TODAY
Oregon State University TRIAD Club program, noon, Zoom. Christopher Stout of the School of Public Policy will present “The History and Influence of the Black Lives Matter Movement.” Go to https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/97143657364?pwd=VE4vaWV5WnBqb0llaGU0V3d3NXNjQT09, password: Call 812-219-4232 if you have issues with the Zoom link.
Oregon State University Advantage Accelerator presents "Iterate," 3 p.m. today and next week, online. A free class for researchers, entrepreneurs and prospective entrepreneurs who have a business idea or technology that could become a sellable product or service, but aren't sure what to do next. Come learn how to create a value proposition, find and understand your market, and more. Registration: https://advantage.oregonstate.edu/advantage-accelerator/programs/iterate.
FRIDAY
Oregon State University Anthropology Lecture Series, noon, Zoom. Eliza Williamson of Washington University in St. Louis will present “Emergent Afterlives: Zika, COVID-19 and Ethnography After the Outbreak.” To join the lecture, enter Zoom meeting ID 918 8649 8232 with password 8c574f.
Epidemiology/suicide seminar, 1 p.m., Zoom. Kimberly K. Repp, supervisor of the Washington County Public Health Division and adjunct faculty in Pacific University's Master of Public Health program, will present "If You Want to Save Lives, Start with the Dead: Reducing Suicides Through Shoe-Leather Epidemiology." Information: https://health.oregonstate.edu/seminars.
Oregon State University seminar series, “What Can Ecology, Evolution and Conservation Biology Contribute to Understanding Global Pandemics?,” 3 p.m., Zoom. Susan Jarvi of the University of Hawaii, Hilo, will present “Rat Lungworm Disease: An Emerging Infectious Disease in the United States.” To join the lecture, go to beav.es/eecb.
MONDAY
Department of Horticulture Seminar Series, noon, Zoom. Ernst Cebert, Xianyan Kuang and R. Srinivasa Mentreddy of Alabama A&M University will present “Investigation of New Crops for Alabama and the Southeastern U.S.: Industrial Hemp, Miscanthus, Turmeric, Basil and Beyond." Care of Business: Transitioning into Your Career.” Register: https://beav.es/oQL. Once you register, a password will be emailed.
Provost's Lecture Series, 5:30 p.m., Zoom. Henry Louis Gates Jr. will present "The Collapse of Reconstruction and the Roots of White Supremacy." Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Rr6AhYsATlCaKAJgxhmn6w.
TUESDAY
Cabildos Speaker Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Oregon State University's School of History, Philosophy and Religious Studies is hosting this series, which seeks to center Black voices in academia. Miguel Valerio, assistant professor of Spanish at Washington University, St. Louis, will present "Detroit Under STRESS: Protesting Police Violence in the 1970s and the Present." Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fFy0ACkoRdyx9rUGCNVLnw.
THURSDAY
Public Health Insider webcast, 1 p.m., online. Oregon State public health experts Megan McClelland, Molly Kile and Shannon Lipscomb will present "Does Your Home Pass the Test? How Environmental Health Can Affect Child Development," sharing potential home hazards to look for to create big outcomes for your child's development and ability to learn. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Wx_eaBMBQtqZ4porYlA73Q.
"Under the Orange Light" seminar, 5:30 p.m., Zoom. The Oregon State University Faculty Senate Executive Committee will present a seminar focused on the outcome of the 2020 election, featuring an interactive presentation led by political science professors Christopher Stout, Rorie Solberg and David Bernell, moderated by Erica McCalpine. To join the seminar, go to https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/94237494277#success.
