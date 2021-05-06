Lectern (May 6)

Thursday
Oregon State University TRIAD Club program, noon, Zoom. Monique Udell, associate professor, Animal and Rangeland Sciences, will present “Characterizing the Dog-Human Bond: A Comparative Investigation of Attachment Relationships.” Zoom link: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/96534027393?pwd=eEF6MVlueU5OMVU4UFRveEtCV0NmQT09, password: 498098.
Friday
College of Public Health and Human Sciences research seminar, 1 p.m., https://health.oregonstate.edu/seminars; watch live or recorded. Ryan Petteway, assistant professor at the OHSU-PSU School of Public Health, will present “Remixing Research Epistemologies for Health Equity: Poetry as Antiracist + Decolonizing Praxis.”
Monday
“Wave Energy: Role in Decarbonizing Our Energy System, and Why Oregon?,” 6 p.m., online. Bryson Robertson, director of the Pacific Marine Energy Center, will present this virtual Science Pub. Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/science-pub-wave-energy-role-in-decarbonizing-our-energy-system-tickets-151562809443.
Tuesday
“Saber Es Poder (Knowledge Is Power): Latinx Leadership and Advocacy,” 4 p.m., online. “Saber Es Poder” is a three-part series focused on Latinx leadership, activism and self-exploration as a way to create social change. Explore both historical and contemporary activism through art by hearing from Latinx leaders, artists, activists and educators from around the nation. While these are designed with students in mind, faculty, staff and community members are welcome to join. The hope is for all participants to take inspiration into their personal lives and leadership. Registration: bit.ly/seposu.
Wednesday
“Medicines From the Sea: Cancer Drugs to Everyday Products” webinar and panel, 3:30 p.m., online. Barry R. O'Keefe, chief of the Natural Products Branch, Developmental Therapeutics Program, National Cancer Institute, will present this keynote lecture with a panel discussion, followed by audience Q&A. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_G9WNtG3vT2iEthuxBBUNpg.