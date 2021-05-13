Lectern (May 13)

Friday
College of Public Health and Human Sciences research seminar, 1 p.m., https://health.oregonstate.edu/seminars; watch live or recorded. “A Grab Bag of COVID-19 Modeling” will be presented by Peter Banwarth, epidemiologist and public health data scientist for the Benton County Health Department. Co-sponsored by the CPHHS epidemiology program.
Tuesday
“The Culture of Gardening with Abra Lee: ‘The Work is in Our Hands,’” noon, https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IcZJTAYSSaaxraykjl9iFA. Through determination, enthusiasm and willpower, Black women overcame ugliness in America to cultivate beauty in the landscape. This will be a discussion of how their self-expression and activism through gardening led to a lasting legacy of community pride throughout generations. Sponsored by the Oregon State University Extension Master Gardener Program.
Wednesday
Bioinformatics Users Group, noon, Zoom. “Comprehensive Profiling of Circular RNAs Involved in Sensorineural Hearing, i.e., Finding Molecules with Potential in Deafness Gene Therapy,” presented by Aayushi Manchanda (Colin Johnson Lab, Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics). BUG consists of life scientists, bioinformaticians, computer scientists, mathematicians, engineers, statisticians and researchers of all types who meet to discuss topics related to these fields of study. Meetings are generally informal, consisting of discussions, interactive talks, or short workshops. No experience needed to participate. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIode-trT8jE9JSMTlmbQ8EMFNnFKj2voVC.
“Bringing Social Justice Issues into the Limelight,” 5 p.m., online. College of Liberal Arts Professor Susan Shaw sits down with Sheila Daniels, ’92, who has brought social justice issues to audiences as a theater director and teacher in the Seattle area for more than 25 years. Learn about her show selection and directing processes and what it’s like to bring important stories to life onstage. Join the conversation at osualum.com/Changemakers.