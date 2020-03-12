Lectern (March 12)

FRIDAY

The College of Public Health and Human Sciences presents “Epidemiological and Geospatial Profile of the Prescription Opioid Crisis in the United States: Who Is at Risk and Where?,” 1 p.m., Room 115/Bray Leadership Conference Room, Hallie E. Ford Center for Healthy Children and Families, 2631 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Diego Cuadros, assistant professor at the University of Cincinnati, will speak. Co-sponsored by the CPHHS Biostatistics Program.

Linus Pauling Institute Seminar, 2 p.m., Room 402, Linus Pauling Science Center, 2900 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Xiangshu Xiao of the Department of Chemical, Physiology and Biochemistry at the Oregon Health & Science Center Knight Cancer Institute will present “Cancer Chemical Biology Targeting Transcription and DNA Repair.”

WEDNESDAY

Impact Studio Session, noon, Development Lab, Room 130, Cascade Hall, 601 SW 17th St., Corvallis. Join Rich Duncombe, Impact Studio director, for a conversation about the lab's growing portfolio of initiatives and its impact on Oregon State University. This is an informal brown-bag lunch session to discuss broader topics relating to how to lead adjacent innovation inside of OSU and other institutions, and to tour the studio.

