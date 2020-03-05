Lectern (March 5)

THURSDAY

College of Liberal Arts/School of Arts and Communication’s Visiting Artists and Scholars Lecture Series, 5:30 p.m., Construction & Engineering Auditorium, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. American printmaker Tom Huck will speak. He is best known for large-scale, satirical woodcuts. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, he runs his own press, called “Evil Prints.” A light-fare artist’s reception will take place in the Myrtle Tree Alcove.

Triad luncheon, noon, Room 211, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Mario Magaña Álvarez of Oregon State University Extension Service 4-H will present “Looking into the Future for Positive Change with the Eyes of the Past.” The event is free; an optional catered lunch is available for $13; email janice.nave-abele@oregonstate.edu to reserve lunch. Information: https://triad.oregonstate.edu/.

"Science of Opportunity," 6:30 p.m., Austin Auditorium, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. NASA astronaut Donald R. Pettit will deliver the first Octave Levenspiel Distinguished Lecture, presented by the School of Chemical, Biological and Environmental Engineering. Tickets are required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-octave-levenspiel-distinguished-lecture-with-donald-r-pettit-tickets-92315334651.

