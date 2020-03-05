Lectern (March 5)

THURSDAY
College of Liberal Arts/School of Arts and Communication’s Visiting Artists and Scholars Lecture Series, 5:30 p.m., Construction & Engineering Auditorium, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. American printmaker Tom Huck will speak. He is best known for large-scale, satirical woodcuts. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, he runs his own press, called “Evil Prints.” A light-fare artist’s reception will take place in the Myrtle Tree Alcove.
Triad luncheon, noon, Room 211, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Mario Magaña Álvarez of Oregon State University Extension Service 4-H will present “Looking into the Future for Positive Change with the Eyes of the Past.” The event is free; an optional catered lunch is available for $13; email janice.nave-abele@oregonstate.edu to reserve lunch. Information: https://triad.oregonstate.edu/.
"Science of Opportunity," 6:30 p.m., Austin Auditorium, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. NASA astronaut Donald R. Pettit will deliver the first Octave Levenspiel Distinguished Lecture, presented by the School of Chemical, Biological and Environmental Engineering. Tickets are required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-octave-levenspiel-distinguished-lecture-with-donald-r-pettit-tickets-92315334651.
FRIDAY
Oregon State University Anthropology Lecture Series, noon, Room 314, Learning Innovation Center, 165 SW Sackett Place, Corvallis. Melissa Cheyney, associate professor of anthropology at OSU, will present “The National Academies of Science U.S. Birth Settings Study: Reflections from the Field.”
“Occupational Health Psychology Frameworks Applied in Total Worker Health," 1 p.m., Room 115/Bray Leadership Conference Room, Hallie E. Ford Center for Healthy Children and Families, 2631 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. The College of Public Health and Human Sciences presents this talk by Leslie B. Hammer, assistant professor and director of the Center for Work-Family Stress, Safety and Health at Portland State University. Co-sponsored by the CPHHS Environmental and Occupational Health Program.
WEDNESDAY
"Introduction to Liberating Structures," noon, Room 213, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Discover easy-to-learn techniques that foster more productive and engaging meetings. This event is free to Professional Faculty Leadership Association member and $10 for nonmembers. Beverages will be provided and participants are welcome to bring a lunch. Registration: https://oregonstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9YmmNCotJDocKBT.