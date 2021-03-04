Lectern (March 4)

Thursday
Oregon State University TRIAD Club, noon, Zoom. The programs are online and free this term. This week Joel Zapata, assistant professor, School of History, Philosophy and Religion, will present “Latina/os of the Great Plains and America’s Future.” Zoom link: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/92941195877?pwd=UW00eG51R3NDQUxhY2dkS20vL3ZnUT09; password: 034032.
Hatfield Marine Science Center Research Seminar, 3:30 p.m., Zoom. Stephen Pacella, Pacific Coastal Ecology Branch, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of Research and Development, will present “Observations and Drivers of Coastal Acidification in Pacific Northwest Estuaries.” Zoom link: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/94555731151?pwd=RnJ6eVg0ODdzRUpVc0pQbUlIdUV3dz09#success; meeting ID: 945 5573 115; password: 972587.
Biological and Ecological Engineering Winter Seminar Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Tess Thompson of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University will present “Ecological Engineering in the Mid-Atlantic U.S.: The Role of History in Modern Problems.” Preceded by a meet-and-greet at 3:30. Zoom meeting ID: 917 1196 8021; password: 769617.
Friday
Climate Impacts Research Consortium Webinar on Climate Change and Future Flooding in the Pacific Northwest, 11 a.m., Zoom. A new study finds increases in flood size throughout the Columbia River Basin, and longer flood seasons for select watersheds by the end of the century. Join the scientists behind this study for an overview of key findings and discussion about its implications for management. In this webinar, the study’s authors will present their research and facilitate discussion on the findings including how this research may inform future management of our current flood risk management infrastructure. Speakers include Laura Queen of Oregon State University, Bart Nijssen of the University of Washington, and Phil Mote (OSU). Zoom link: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/92125438157.
Monday
Fungus Among Us Lecture Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. The Oregon State University College of Forestry Student Ambassadors will sponsor the first lecture in a virtual series devoted to all things fungi. Jessie Uehling, associate professor in the Department of Botany and Plant Pathology, will present “Evolutionary Fungal Bacterial Interactions and the Fungal Microbiome.” Registration: https://www.forestry.oregonstate.edu/fungus.
School of Psychological Science’s Winter Colloquium Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Erica Musser, associate professor and licensed clinical psychologist at Florida International University, will speak. Her research seeks to elucidate the mechanisms linking emotional functioning to child psychopathology. The Zoom link can be obtained by emailing Kristen.macuga@oregonstate.edu.
Tuesday
“Queer Resilience in the Era of Climate Change,” 6 p.m., Zoom. Free lecture and question-and-answer session with Vanessa Raditz (they/them), queer educator, activist and filmmaker. Registrants to the event will also receive a link to view the collaborative documentary "Fire & Flood: Queer Resilience in the Era of Climate Change," directed by Raditz. Raditz is a queer cultural geographer, educator and culture-shifter dedicated to community healing, opening access to land and resources, and fostering a thriving local economy based on human and ecological resilience. Registration: oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8BOE9dp_Sjuv0wHNM5LV6Q.
Wednesday
"Changing Lives Through Literacy," 5 p.m., osualum.com/Changemakers. Conversation with Penny Kittle, who started the Book Love Foundation. She works with educators to donate classroom libraries, helping young readers discover diverse and impactful stories that fuel a passion for reading. She’s written several books and teaches at Plymouth State University.
Thursday
"Trees to Tap: Forest Management and Drinking Water Virtual Conference," Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, Zoom. Key findings from the recent Trees to Tap Science Review, and research findings about the future of Oregon’s drinking water. Registration: beav.es/out.
Biological & Ecological Engineering Winter Seminar Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Alex Gonyaw of the Klamath Tribes will present “Ecological Alteration of the Upper Klamath Basin from the Klamath Tribes’ Perspective.” Preceded by a meet-and-greet at 3:30. Zoom meeting ID: 917 1196 8021; password: 769617.