Lectern (Jan. 7)

FRIDAY

WEDNESDAY

JAN. 14

“Taking It to the Streets: Wildfire in the 21st Century," 4 p.m., Zoom. John Bailey, Oregon State University professor in forest engineering, will present "Resources and Management." Bailey will talk to members of the OSU Retirement Association about what he has learned about how Oregonians can manage their environments to reduce the risk of fires as our habitats and environment change. The art and science of forest management have not fundamentally changed in the last decade, but the objectives have broadened and become more controversial. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SEufhoCKSLmebmBsJZeD2w?_x_zm_rtaid=9aaq1yyPTJWg4aCCMErT-Q.1609899843831.a62af83e8cd4c976be16d6c51753463e&_x_zm_rhtaid=688.