Lectern (Jan. 28)

2021 Starker Lecture Series, 12:30 p.m., Zoom. "Resilience in the Face of Disturbance.” In the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires have impacted outdoor recreation systems both in the United States and around the world. These disturbances can influence how and where people recreate, and impact the behavior of visitors to parks and protected areas. Such changes in recreation use and related impact on natural systems can lead to challenges for outdoor recreation management. A panel will take a local and global view of how these natural disturbances and disasters have affected recreation systems and how outdoor recreation managers are responding to these disruptions. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T-K0HXOhRkKU6FPaZE225A.