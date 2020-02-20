Lectern (Feb. 20)

THURSDAY
Research Seminar, 4 p.m., Room 149, Weniger Hall, 103 SW Memorial Place, Corvallis. Irina Gaynanova, assistant professor, Texas A&M University, will present “Truncated Latent Gaussian Copula Model for Zero-Inflated Data.”
FRIDAY
BA 161 First-Year Student Microbusiness Market Research Event, 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., marketplace, Austin Hall, 2751 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. College of Business students have started their product development and marketing research for their products/services that will be ready for sale in the spring. Each of their microbusinesses is looking for feedback on their ideas, products and services.
Library Faculty Association Seminar Series lecture, 10 a.m., Willamette Rooms, third floor, Valley Library, 201 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. Christopher Marshall, curator of the Oregon State University Arthropod Museum, will present “Assessing the Value of Natural History Museums and Their Professional Curation in the Age of Scientometrics.”
Oregon State University Anthropology Lecture Series, noon, Room 314, Learning Innovation Center, 165 SW Sackett Place, Corvallis. Patricia Fifita of OSU will present “Unsettling Climate Vulnerability in Oceania: Foregrounding Indigenous Knowledge and Reclamation toward Resilient Island Futures.”
The College of Public Health and Human Sciences presents “Using Health Data to Understand and Improve Children’s Mental Health Service Use,” 1 p.m., Room 115/Bray Leadership Conference Room, Hallie E. Ford Center for Healthy Children and Families, 2631 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Presenter Kathleen Thomas is an associate professor and senior research fellow at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Co-sponsored by the Center for Genome Research and Biocomputing.
"Climate Ethics: Justice, Policy and Existential Challenges," 4 p.m., Room 319, Milam Hall, 2520 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Christian Baatz will present “How to Distribute Scarce Adaptation and Loss and Damage Finance Across the Global South.” Baatz is a postdoctoral student in the Department of Philosophy, Kiel University, where he works on climate ethics, human rights and justice theory. Tim Christion will present “The Existential Challenges of Ethically Motivating Climate Response.” Christion is guest editor of environmental philosophy and a recent doctorate recipient in environmental studies and philosophy from University of Oregon.
Poetry reading, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Lab Theatre, Withycombe Hall, 2921 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Poet and essayist Wendy Willis and memoirist Steven Moore will read. A book signing will follow. The reading is part of the 2019-20 Literary Northwest Series, which brings accomplished writers from the Pacific Northwest to Oregon State University.
MONDAY
"Toiling in the Shadows of Affluence: Immigrant Labor and Livelihoods in the New Gilded Era," 4 p.m., Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Ron Mize teaches in Oregon State University's School of Language, Culture and Society, and in this talk will discuss his archival research into the development of immigrant mining labor and labor unions in the first Gilded Age and reveal how that context informs today’s serving class struggle.
TUESDAY
People and Nature Lunch Series, noon, Room 110, Strand Agriculture Hall, 170 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. Mariana Porto, graduate student in applied anthropology, will present “Brazilian Fishing Communities and Local Ecological Knowledge.” Vaughn Robison, graduate student in environmental arts and humanities, will present “Communicating Net Values: Using Communication Theory to Assess and Address the Social and Economic Impacts of Fishery Management.” Sponsored by the Department of Fisheries & Wildlife’s Human Dimensions Lab.
WEDNESDAY
Ecology Evolution and Conservation Biology Seminar, 4 p.m., Room 109, Withycombe Hall, 2921 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Michael Nachman will present "The Genomic Basis of Environmental Adaptation in House Mice." Nachman is the director of the Museum of Zoology and a professor in the Integrative Biology Department at University of California, Berkeley. He is interested in population and evolutionary genetics, specifically in the genetics of speciation in house mice. His talk will focus on his work identifying genes in house mice that are adaptive in different environments and the role of phenotypic plasticity in facilitating the colonization of new environments.
Bioinformatics Users Group, noon, Room 3005, Agriculture and Life Sciences Building, 2750 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Matthew Peterson will present "Center for Genome Research & Biocomputing Disaster Recovery Service, i.e., How to Ensure Your Critical Research Is Being Backed Up." BUG consists of life scientists, bioinformaticians, computer scientists, mathematicians, engineers, statisticians, and researchers of all types who meet to discuss topics related to these fields of study. Meetings are generally informal, consisting of discussions, interactive talks, or short workshops. No experience needed to participate.
FEB. 27
Linus Pauling Institute Seminar, 2 p.m., Room 402, Linus Pauling Science Center, 2900 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Maret Traber, principal investigator at the Linus Pauling Institute, will present “Why Do Vertebrates Need Vitamin E?” It’s a vitamin. It’s an antioxidant. If you don’t have it you die, but what does it do?