Lectern (Feb. 6)

TODAY
Triad luncheon, noon, Room 211, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Anne Gillies of the Oregon State University Search Advocate Program will present “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about the OSU Search Advocate Program.” Event is free; optional catered lunch is available for $13; email janice.nave-abele@oregonstate.edu to reserve lunch. Triad is a campus organization open to faculty and staff that offers an opportunity to gather over a meal to network and learn something new. Information: https://triad.oregonstate.edu/.
Winter Community Dialogue: "A Nation Divided," 6 p.m., Horizon Room, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Explore multiple perspectives on ways to improve the political system in the United States. Join in the opportunity to discuss current issues in politics, meet new people and expand your mindset.
FRIDAY
Oregon State University Anthropology Lecture Series, noon, Room 314, Learning Innovation Center, 165 SW Sackett Place, Corvallis. Kenneth Maes, associate professor of anthropology at OSU, will present “Standardizing Community Health Program Evaluation at the National Level While Centering Marginalized Voices and Labor: The Community Health Worker Common Indicators Project.”
Public health talk, 1 p.m., Bray Leadership Conference Room, Room 115, Hallie E. Ford Center for Healthy Children and Families, 2631 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. The Oregon State University College of Public Health and Human Sciences presents “Public Health Research in the OCHIN Community Health Center Network” by Annie Larson, OCHIN research analyst in Portland.
TUESDAY
People and Nature Lunch Series, noon, Room 110, Strand Agriculture Hall, 170 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. Kailey Kornhauser, a graduate student in forest ecosystems and society, presents “Power Dynamics and Outcomes of Collaborative Forest Governance.”
"Trump and Nuclear Weapons: The Impact of U.S. Action Toward Iran, North Korea and Russia," 4 p.m., Room 206, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Ambassador Thomas Graham, former senior diplomat and director of the U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency, will give a joint School of Nuclear Science and Engineering and School of Public Policy seminar.
WEDNESDAY
Bioinformatics Users Group: "Using OrthoFinder to Identify Shared Orthologs, i.e., How Can We Computationally Determine What Coding Sequences Are Shared Between Organisms?," noon, Room 3005, Agriculture and Life Sciences Building, 2750 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Javier Tabima (Spatafora & LeBoldus Labs, Botany & Plant Pathology) will speak. BUG consists of life scientists, bioinformaticians, computer scientists, mathematicians, engineers, statisticians, and researchers of all types who meet to discuss topics related to these fields of study. Meetings are generally informal, consisting of discussions, interactive talks or short workshops.
Biochemistry and Biophysics Guest Lecture Seminar, 3 p.m., Room 4001, Agriculture and Life Sciences Building, 2750 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Scott Hansen, an associate professor in chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Oregon, will present “Emergent Properties of Membrane Proximal Signaling.”